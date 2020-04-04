Week 15, 2020 Launch Roundup: Redmi 8A Pro, Moto G8 Power Lite, HONOR 8A Prime, Vivo S6 5G And More

As we are stepping into the 16th week of this year, here we have listed the launches that have happened in the recent times in the global markets. Over the week 15, several launches have been announced by the global brands and here we have listed some of them. Especially, Asus has announced a slew of devices in the global market.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 60-inch

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 60-inch features a 60-inch 4K display with a PatchWall OS and XiaoAI voice assistant and more.

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro 75-inch

Xiaomi Mi TV Pro 75-inch features a 75-inch 8K display, a quad-core Cortex A53 processor, 2GB RAM and 8GB storage space among other specs.

Redmi 8A Pro

Redmi 8A Pro comes with a 6.22-inch display, a 5000mAh battery, and other standard features that we see in budget smartphones.

Redmi Band

Redmi Band, which is the first fitness band from the company features a 1.08-inch rectangular display and up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Mi AirDots Pro 2s

Mi AirDots Pro 2s is the sequel to the Mi AirDots Pro launched in China last year and it comes with advanced features as well.

Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4

Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4 comes with support for eSIM for 4G calling and video calling, and a slew of kid-friendly features.

Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite has been announced with a 6.5-inch IPS display, a MediaTek P35 SoC, 64GB of storage space, and a 5000mAh battery.

ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15

ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15 is a gaming laptop faturing NDIVIA RTX 2080 GPU, 300Hz display, and other interesting aspects.

Razer Blade 15

Razer Blade 15 is the world's smallest gaming laptop featuring an 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, slim bezels around the display and more.

ASUS Zephyrus S17

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is the slimmest 17-inch gaming laptop featuring the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

ASUS Zephyrus S15

The Zephyrus S15 supports a 300hz monitor with G-Sync and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor, plus up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB in SSD storage.

ASUS Zephyrus M15

The newly launched Asus Zephyrus M15 has the octa-core Intel Core i7-10875H and the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super for graphics performance.

ASUS Strix SCAR 15

ASUS Strix SCAR 15 features a NVIDIA RTX 2080 GPU, 300Hz display, and other gaming-centric features

ASUS Strix SCAR 17

ASUS Strix SCAR 17 ROG Strix SCAR 17 is a top tier Windows 10 Pro gaming laptop with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and a powerful GeForce RTX graphics.

ASUS ROG Strix G15

ASUS ROG Strix G15 features an octa-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB in dual SSD storage space.

Acer Predator Triton 500

The new Acer Predator Triton 500 models will be powered by i7 and i9 Comet Lake-H CPUs coupled with up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage space.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card and other capable features.