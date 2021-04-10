Just In
Week 15, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO Spark 7, Nokia X10, X20, Nokia G20, C10, C20, iQOO 7, re
The last week has been a sizzling one for the tech brands when it comes to launches. Many brands have launched a slew of offerings in the smartphone arena. To be precise, HMD Global announced as many as six smartphones including Nokia X10, Nokia X20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia C20, and Nokia C20. Besides this, Realme took the wraps off the Realme C20, C25 and C21 smartphones.
There are more smartphones from other brands such as Tecno, Oppo, iQOO, and more. In addition to smartphones, there were other offerings such as Realme Buds Air 2 Neo, Portronics Harmonics 230 and HP Chromebook 11a among others. If you are wondering if there are any other product launches, then we have listed the roundup of the launches that happened during week 14 of 2021.
TECNO Spark 7
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.5
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Nokia X10
- 6.52 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 480 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 4470 MAh Battery
Nokia X20
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 480 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 4470 MAh Battery
Nokia G20
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5050mAh battery with 10w charging
Nokia C10
- 6.5 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Unisoc SC7331e Processor
- 1/2GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Micro USB
- 3000 MAh Battery
Nokia C20
- 6.5 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A Processor
- 1/2GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Micro USB
- 3000 MAh Battery
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2
Key Specs
- 6.92-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ZUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 16MP Rear Camera
- 44MP pop-up front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5500mAh battery
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch FHD Screen
- 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD
- 8GB DDR4 3200MHz
- 16GB DDR4 3200MHz
- 32GB DDR4 3200MHz
- 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD
- 86Whr Lithium Ion cell Battery
iQOO 7
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) battery
Realme C20 / C21
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- C20 - 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- C21 - 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- C20 - 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- C21 - 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- C20 & 21 - 5MP front-facing camera
- Splash resistant
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C25
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
OPPO Reno5 Z
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4310mAh battery
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo
Key Specs
- Cobblestone shape design, comes with a soft and skin-friendly silicone ear tips
- 10mm Bass Boost Driver Driver along with Bass Boost+ bass
- enhancement solution.
- Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec
- Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant.
- Customized R2 chip and Bluetooth 5.2 support, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair
- Two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB.
- Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.
- The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.
- 4.5g for earbuds; 45g with the case
- Water resistant (IPX5)
- 5hours with ANC on, 7 hours with ANC off, 480mAh battery
Portronics Harmonics 230
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 2 Hours
- 110 mAh Battery
HP Chromebook 11a
Key Specs
- 11.6 inch (1366 x 768 pixels) HD LED Backlit Anti-glare touch display
- 2GHz MediaTek MT8183 Octa-Core processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Full-size Ash Grey Keyboard
- HP True Vision HD Webcam
- Combined headphone / microphone jack, Built-in Dual Speakers
- Google One member benefits including 100 GB of storage for one year
- 37wh Li-ion Polymer Battery with up to 16 hours of battery
OPPO F19
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.1
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Qualcomm QCC 3034, Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm aptX HD
- 125 mAh Battery
iGear Razorbeat Wireless 10W Soundbar
Key Specs
- 10 Watts Wireless Soundbar
- Bluetooth Speaker with Multiple Playback Options
- Inbuilt Sub-Woofer
- FM Radio, Micro SD Slot
- USB Slot 10 W Bluetooth Soundbar
Samsung Galaxy F12
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000mAh (typical) battery
Realme X7 Pro Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 90Hz AMOLED curved display
- Octa-Core with Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
