Week 15, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO Spark 7, Nokia X10, X20, Nokia G20, C10, C20, iQOO 7, re

There are more smartphones from other brands such as Tecno, Oppo, iQOO, and more. In addition to smartphones, there were other offerings such as Realme Buds Air 2 Neo, Portronics Harmonics 230 and HP Chromebook 11a among others. If you are wondering if there are any other product launches, then we have listed the roundup of the launches that happened during week 14 of 2021.

TECNO Spark 7

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.5

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Nokia X10

Key Specs



6.52 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 480 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

4470 MAh Battery

Nokia X20

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 480 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

4470 MAh Battery

Nokia G20

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5050mAh battery with 10w charging

Nokia C10

Key Specs



6.5 Inch HD+ Display

1.3GHz Quad-Core Unisoc SC7331e Processor

1/2GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

5MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Bluetooth 4.2

Micro USB

3000 MAh Battery

Nokia C20

Key Specs

6.5 Inch HD+ Display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A Processor

1/2GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

5MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Micro USB

3000 MAh Battery

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

Key Specs

6.92-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB / 12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ZUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 16MP Rear Camera

44MP pop-up front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5500mAh battery

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop

Key Specs

15.6 inch FHD Screen

256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD

8GB DDR4 3200MHz

16GB DDR4 3200MHz

32GB DDR4 3200MHz

86Whr Lithium Ion cell Battery

iQOO 7

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) battery

Realme C20 / C21

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

C20 - 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

C21 - 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

C20 - 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

C21 - 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

C20 & 21 - 5MP front-facing camera

Splash resistant

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C25

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

OPPO Reno5 Z

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4310mAh battery

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo

Key Specs

Cobblestone shape design, comes with a soft and skin-friendly silicone ear tips

10mm Bass Boost Driver Driver along with Bass Boost+ bass

enhancement solution.

Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec

Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant.

Customized R2 chip and Bluetooth 5.2 support, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair

Two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB.

Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.

The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.

4.5g for earbuds; 45g with the case

Water resistant (IPX5)

5hours with ANC on, 7 hours with ANC off, 480mAh battery

Portronics Harmonics 230

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 2 Hours

110 mAh Battery

HP Chromebook 11a

Key Specs

11.6 inch (1366 x 768 pixels) HD LED Backlit Anti-glare touch display

2GHz MediaTek MT8183 Octa-Core processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC storage

Chrome OS

Full-size Ash Grey Keyboard

HP True Vision HD Webcam

Combined headphone / microphone jack, Built-in Dual Speakers

Google One member benefits including 100 GB of storage for one year

37wh Li-ion Polymer Battery with up to 16 hours of battery

OPPO F19

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Wireless range: 10 m

Qualcomm QCC 3034, Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm aptX HD

125 mAh Battery

iGear Razorbeat Wireless 10W Soundbar

Key Specs

10 Watts Wireless Soundbar

Bluetooth Speaker with Multiple Playback Options

Inbuilt Sub-Woofer

FM Radio, Micro SD Slot

USB Slot 10 W Bluetooth Soundbar

Samsung Galaxy F12

Key Specs



6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery

Realme X7 Pro Ultra

Key Specs