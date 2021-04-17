Week 16, 2021 Launch Roundup: ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, ASUS ROG Phone 5, Sony Xperia 10 III, And More

If you wanted to stay updated with the launches that took place last week, then here we have listed the same in our weekly roundup. You can take a look at our weekly launch roundup for the week 16 to know more about the recent launches, be it smartphones, laptops, accessories or other products.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio flexible curved screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 10-bit color depth.

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with MyOS11

Dual SIM

64MP + 64MP + 64MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4600mAh (Typical) battery

HIFIMAN BW400 Xtreme Bass Wireless Neckband

Key Specs

Wireless Neckband : Xtreme Bass Neckband Headphones for casual and daily usage.

Crystal Clear Stereo Sound-Wireless earbuds with Bluetooth V5.0 technology and microphone, providing you with high-quality pure stereo audio output with rich bass, clear midrange, balanced treble and high definition.

Battery Life : Up to 12 Hours of battery life. Bluetooth:Effective Range:Line of sight approx. 10 m (30 ft) . Quick Charge : Quick charge in 10 mins for 60 mins playback.

Headphones with Mic : In-Built Mic for Hands free calling . LightWeight Design : Lightweight design with secure fitting and magnetic housing for tangle-free listening

Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH

Key Specs

1.3-inch TFT color display with 100+ Customisable Watch Faces

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

8 Sports Mode: Football, Swimming, Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball

Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation

Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance

IP68 Water Resistant

Caller ID, Call Reject and Camera Shutter Feature / Alarm Clock & Sedentary Reminder

Control Music Play/Pause/Prev/Next

200mAh battery with 5 days of battery

boAt Xplorer Smartwatch

Key Specs

1.3-inch (240 x 240 Pixels) colour touch 2.5D curved display with personalized and downloadable cloud-based watch faces

Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices

Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Schedule Reminder & Alarms.

24/7 heart rate tracking

Wellness Mode: Sleep, Heart Rate, Menstruation Cycle Tracker, Guided Meditation breathing

8 active sports modes: Indoor walking, running, cycling, elliptical machine, rower, swimming, yoga, hiking with automatic sports recognition* (works for only walking and running)

Built in GPS

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 meters)

Remote camera & music control, Find my phone feature

210mAh battery offers 7-10 days battery life and up to 30 days standby

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14

Key Specs

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8MB Cache, 2.4 GHz Base Speed, Up to 4.2 GHz Turbo Boost Speed, 4 cores, 8 Threads

Memory & Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X onboard 4266MHz RAM with | Storage: 512GB SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0

Graphics: Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics

Display: Touch screen, 14.0-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit, 400nits, sRGB: 100%, Pantone Validated, Screen-to-body ratio: 93 %, With stylus support

Additional Display: ScreenPad Plus (12.65" FHD 1920 x 515, Touch screen IPS-level Panel Support Stylus)

Software Included: Pre-Install MS Office Home and Student 2019 with lifetime validity, McAfee With 1 year validity | Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Design & battery: NanoEdge bezels | Mangnesium-Aluminum Chassis and Lid | Thin and Light Laptop | Laptop weight: 1.62 kg | 70WHrs, 4-cell lithium-polymer battery | Up to 17 Hours battery life

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

Key Specs

ScreenPad Plus: 14 inches 4K matte touchscreen, giving you endless way to optimize your multitasking experience by extending the screen or split windows and apps on both displays

15.6 inches 4K UHD NanoEdge touchscreen glossy main display

Latest 9th generation Intel Core i7 9750H Quad Core Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Detachable palm rest and ASUS active stylus pen included

Fast storage and memory featuring 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD with 16GB DDR4 RAM

Built-in IR camera for facial recognition sign in with Windows Hello

Exclusive ErgoLift design for improved typing position, optimized cooling system and enhanced audio performance

Extensive connectivity with HDMI, USB Type C with Thunderbolt, Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) (USB Transfer speed may vary.

ASUS ROG Phone 5

Key Specs



6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 111% DCI-P3, sRGB : 150.89%, Delta E average <1%; Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1, 10-bit HDR, 5 nits to 800nits @ APL100 + HBM or 1200nits @ APL1, , Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5

Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

Sony Xperia 10 III

Key Specs



6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide display with 97% DCI-P3, 10 bit tonal gradation, Triluminous display for mobile, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

ZTE Axon 30 Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio flat screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with MyOS11

Dual SIM

64MP primary camera + 64MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) battery

Sony Xperia 5 III

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2520×1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED HDR Display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory, expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + 12MP +12MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

4500mAh Battery

Sony Xperia 1 III

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

4500mAh Battery

Mi QLED TV 75-inch with 4K

Key Specs

75-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with MEMC 120Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, 100% NTSC Color Gamut, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

Android 10

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB, S/PDIF, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

Mi Voice remote with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

30W ( 2 x 15W) 6 speaker system (4 woofers, 2 tweeters), Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with 13.5″ / 15″ PixelSense display

Key Specs

13.5 / 15-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) PixelSense 10 point multi-touch Display with 3:2 aspect ratio

Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor / Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics / AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (6 cores)

8GB/16GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB/512GB SSD, Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options

720p f/2.0 HD front-facing camera

3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos

Ambient light sensor, TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Wi-Fi 802.11 ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, Surface Connect

Up to 19h battery life for 13.5″ with AMD Ryzen / Up to 17.5 hours of battery life for 15″ with AMD Ryzen / Up to 17 hours for 13.5″ with Intel Core processor / Up to 16.5 hours for 15″ with Intel Core processor

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 5G

Key Specs

6.7-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Display, 120Hz refresh rate (FHD+ only), up to 1300 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE,

4500mAh battery

Realme 8 5G

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Key Specs

This laptop comes with the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor giving the fastest single threaded laptop performance and higher performance

It also comes equipped with 4 GB of NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 so that you can enjoy an enhanced and seamless gaming experience

39.6 cm (15.6") display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel, Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT

8 GB of DDR4 system memory, upgradable to 32 GB so that you can multitask with ease.

This Acer laptop boasts a refresh rate of 144 Hz and an overdrive response of 3 ms so that the visual experience of your game is lag-free, fluid, and seamless.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S150

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Charging time: 1 hr

wireless range: 10M

Noise-Isolating

IPX5: Water and Sweat Resistant.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S200

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

USB connectivity

Noise-Canceling

wireless range : 10M

IPX5: Water and Sweat Resistant

DJI Mavic Air 2S

Key Specs