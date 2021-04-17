Just In
Week 16, 2021 Launch Roundup: ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, ASUS ROG Phone 5, Sony Xperia 10 III, And More
We are coming across numerous product announcements and launches from time to time. Despite the pandemic crisis, companies are not ceasing to launch their offerings as they have taken the online path to make new announcements. Notably, companies such as Asus, Sony, boAt, Zebronics, Samsung, Microsoft, Realme, iQOO, Acer and others have started taking the wraps off many new products in the past few days.
If you wanted to stay updated with the launches that took place last week, then here we have listed the same in our weekly roundup. You can take a look at our weekly launch roundup for the week 16 to know more about the recent launches, be it smartphones, laptops, accessories or other products.
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio flexible curved screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 10-bit color depth.
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with MyOS11
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 64MP + 64MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4600mAh (Typical) battery
HIFIMAN BW400 Xtreme Bass Wireless Neckband
Key Specs
- Wireless Neckband : Xtreme Bass Neckband Headphones for casual and daily usage.
- Crystal Clear Stereo Sound-Wireless earbuds with Bluetooth V5.0 technology and microphone, providing you with high-quality pure stereo audio output with rich bass, clear midrange, balanced treble and high definition.
- Battery Life : Up to 12 Hours of battery life. Bluetooth:Effective Range:Line of sight approx. 10 m (30 ft) . Quick Charge : Quick charge in 10 mins for 60 mins playback.
- Headphones with Mic : In-Built Mic for Hands free calling . LightWeight Design : Lightweight design with secure fitting and magnetic housing for tangle-free listening
Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch TFT color display with 100+ Customisable Watch Faces
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 8 Sports Mode: Football, Swimming, Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball
- Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation
- Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance
- IP68 Water Resistant
- Caller ID, Call Reject and Camera Shutter Feature / Alarm Clock & Sedentary Reminder
- Control Music Play/Pause/Prev/Next
- 200mAh battery with 5 days of battery
boAt Xplorer Smartwatch
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (240 x 240 Pixels) colour touch 2.5D curved display with personalized and downloadable cloud-based watch faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices
- Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Schedule Reminder & Alarms.
- 24/7 heart rate tracking
- Wellness Mode: Sleep, Heart Rate, Menstruation Cycle Tracker, Guided Meditation breathing
- 8 active sports modes: Indoor walking, running, cycling, elliptical machine, rower, swimming, yoga, hiking with automatic sports recognition* (works for only walking and running)
- Built in GPS
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 meters)
- Remote camera & music control, Find my phone feature
- 210mAh battery offers 7-10 days battery life and up to 30 days standby
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14
Key Specs
- Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8MB Cache, 2.4 GHz Base Speed, Up to 4.2 GHz Turbo Boost Speed, 4 cores, 8 Threads
- Memory & Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X onboard 4266MHz RAM with | Storage: 512GB SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0
- Graphics: Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics
- Display: Touch screen, 14.0-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit, 400nits, sRGB: 100%, Pantone Validated, Screen-to-body ratio: 93 %, With stylus support
- Additional Display: ScreenPad Plus (12.65" FHD 1920 x 515, Touch screen IPS-level Panel Support Stylus)
- Software Included: Pre-Install MS Office Home and Student 2019 with lifetime validity, McAfee With 1 year validity | Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Design & battery: NanoEdge bezels | Mangnesium-Aluminum Chassis and Lid | Thin and Light Laptop | Laptop weight: 1.62 kg | 70WHrs, 4-cell lithium-polymer battery | Up to 17 Hours battery life
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED
Key Specs
- ScreenPad Plus: 14 inches 4K matte touchscreen, giving you endless way to optimize your multitasking experience by extending the screen or split windows and apps on both displays
- 15.6 inches 4K UHD NanoEdge touchscreen glossy main display
- Latest 9th generation Intel Core i7 9750H Quad Core Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
- Detachable palm rest and ASUS active stylus pen included
- Fast storage and memory featuring 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD with 16GB DDR4 RAM
- Built-in IR camera for facial recognition sign in with Windows Hello
- Exclusive ErgoLift design for improved typing position, optimized cooling system and enhanced audio performance
- Extensive connectivity with HDMI, USB Type C with Thunderbolt, Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) (USB Transfer speed may vary.
ASUS ROG Phone 5
- 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 111% DCI-P3, sRGB : 150.89%, Delta E average <1%; Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1, 10-bit HDR, 5 nits to 800nits @ APL100 + HBM or 1200nits @ APL1, , Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5
- Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Sony Xperia 10 III
- 6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide display with 97% DCI-P3, 10 bit tonal gradation, Triluminous display for mobile, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
ZTE Axon 30 Pro
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio flat screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with MyOS11
- Dual SIM
- 64MP primary camera + 64MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (Typical) battery
Sony Xperia 5 III
- 6.1-inch (2520×1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED HDR Display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory, expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP +12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh Battery
Sony Xperia 1 III
- 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh Battery
Mi QLED TV 75-inch with 4K
Key Specs
- 75-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with MEMC 120Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, 100% NTSC Color Gamut, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
- Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Android 10
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB, S/PDIF, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet
- AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- Mi Voice remote with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
- 30W ( 2 x 15W) 6 speaker system (4 woofers, 2 tweeters), Dolby Audio, DTS-HD
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with 13.5″ / 15″ PixelSense display
Key Specs
- 13.5 / 15-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) PixelSense 10 point multi-touch Display with 3:2 aspect ratio
- Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor / Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics / AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (6 cores)
- 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB/512GB SSD, Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options
- 720p f/2.0 HD front-facing camera
- 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Ambient light sensor, TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, Surface Connect
- Up to 19h battery life for 13.5″ with AMD Ryzen / Up to 17.5 hours of battery life for 15″ with AMD Ryzen / Up to 17 hours for 13.5″ with Intel Core processor / Up to 16.5 hours for 15″ with Intel Core processor
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 5G
- 6.7-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Display, 120Hz refresh rate (FHD+ only), up to 1300 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE,
- 4500mAh battery
Realme 8 5G
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop
Key Specs
- This laptop comes with the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor giving the fastest single threaded laptop performance and higher performance
- It also comes equipped with 4 GB of NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 so that you can enjoy an enhanced and seamless gaming experience
- 39.6 cm (15.6") display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel, Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT
- 8 GB of DDR4 system memory, upgradable to 32 GB so that you can multitask with ease.
- This Acer laptop boasts a refresh rate of 144 Hz and an overdrive response of 3 ms so that the visual experience of your game is lag-free, fluid, and seamless.
TCL MOVEAUDIO S150
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Charging time: 1 hr
- wireless range: 10M
- Noise-Isolating
- IPX5: Water and Sweat Resistant.
TCL MOVEAUDIO S200
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- USB connectivity
- Noise-Canceling
- wireless range : 10M
- IPX5: Water and Sweat Resistant
DJI Mavic Air 2S
Key Specs
- 1" 20MP CMOS Sensor
- 5.4K/30 fps Video
- Up to 12km Transmission Range
- ActiveTrack 4.0
