Week 16, 2022 Launch Roundup: OnePlus Nord N20 5G, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Redmi 10A, And More

We are at the end of week 16 in 2022. This week was filled with smartphone launches and launch announcements. Brands like OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord N20 5G in select markets, and companies like Xiaomi also launched devices like the Redmi 10A in India.

Along with the smartphones, we also got a couple of announcements from AMD, which include the launch of the new Ryzen 6000 Pro series of processors. Dell also launched its most powerful 14-inch Alienware gaming laptop The Alienware X14. Here are all the things that happed in the tech industry on the 16th week of 2022.

Realme GT 2 Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme Q5 Pro Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery NETGEAR RAX10 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router Key Specs WIFI 6 - STREAM EVERYTHING AT FASTER SPEED: Simultaneously stream movies, games, video calls or transfer files up to 1.8Gbps WiFi speed. Works with existing and new WiFi 6 devices like iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10

WORKS WITH ALL INTERNET PROVIDERS: Replace your existing WiFi Router (separate modem or modem router required). Compatible with any Internet Service Provider up to 1Gbps including cable, satellite, fiber, DSL and more

EASY TO SET-UP AND MANAGE: Connects to your existing cable modem and sets up in minutes with the Nighthawk app - easily manage WiFi settings at the device and network level, test Internet speed and monitor data usage

WIRED ETHERNET PORTS: Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players and other nearby wired devices with 4 x 1G Ethernet ports

LOADED WITH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: 1.5GHz quad-core processor, OFDMA, 1024-QAM, Beamforming technologies and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Control. Supports WPA2/WPA3 wireless security protocols. Includes Guest WiFi access, DoS, Firewall, VPN and more NoiseFit Buzz Key Specs 1.32 inch (3.35 cm) TruView Display

Multiple sports modes

IP67 Waterproof, Bluetooth Calling

Personalised watch faces

SpO2 Monitor, Blood oxygen monitor

24 x 7 heart rate monitor, Sleep Monitor

7 Days Battery Backup OnePlus Nord N20 5G Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform (2.2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

64MP rear camera, 2MP monochrome sensor and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh with 33W fast charging HP Pavilion 15 Key Specs Intel 12th Gen and AMD 5000 series processors paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics / Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU

Up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM (2x8GB) and 512GB of PCLe NVme M.2 SSD storage

Dual array digital microphones

Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Weighing only 1.75 kg

Full-size, backlit keyboard with numeric keypad

Anti-glare, low blue light display

TUV Certified

OS: Windows 11

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6

Ports: 2x USB-A ports, 1x USB-C port, an audio jack, and an HDMI port

Camera: with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) for high quality video call

Smart features: In-built with Alexa for smart access

Battery: 3-cell 41Wh battery Truke Buds S2 Key Specs Truke Buds S2 Comes with Premium Sliding Innovative zero-gap hidge, fitting comfortably in your palm or pocket. With its elegant design and minimalistic sliding case, Truke Buds S2 is the perfect match for your fashion style. Buds S2 is available in 3 attractive variants Black, Blue & White.

Truke Buds S2 support an innovative Slide-N-Pair technology which allows you to instantly connect with the device as soon as the case is slide-opened. Powered by power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1, these earbuds supports low power consumption with 2X Fast & Reliable connection.[20 EQ Modes via Smart App] : Customize your Truke Buds S2 with truke Buds Application - Toggle Gaming mode, Enable in-ear Sensor, Select from 20 Preset EQs (Rock, Hip-Hop, Deep Bass, Electronic and many more) or customize your own Signature EQ, Upgrade Firmware and much more. Supported on both Android and IOS.

The Luxurious Charging case lets you recharge your truke buds S2, adding up to fours additional charges of up to 10hours each, so you can enjoy up to 48 hours of playtime.

The ear buds feature a unique full-range balanced 10mm Dynamic Speaker driver that provides less distortion across the entire sound curve. From crisp highs to punchy bass, hear what it's like to listen to your favorite music for the first time again on your truke Buds S2 headphone.

Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Best in Class Ultra Low Latency of up to 55ms. These earbuds provide a sourround sound effect for easily identifying foot steps and gun shots, always remain ahead of your opponents. Tap 3x on right earbud to switch Gaming/Music Mode.

Truke Buds S2 true wireless Bluetooth earphones come with 4 microphones combined with Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation technology produce crystal-clear voice talk as if you were communicating face-to-face. Redmi 10A Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Redmi 10 Power Key Specs 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP rear primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery

