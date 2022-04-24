For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 18 hrs ago OnePlus Nord 2T Will Be A Cut-Down Version Of OnePlus 10R
- 20 hrs ago Transcend JetDrive Lite Is A Tailor-Made SD Card For MacBook Pro
- 21 hrs ago OnePlus 10R & Nord CE 2 Lite Price Revealed Online; Features, India Launch Details
- 21 hrs ago Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds Wireless Earbuds Launched: Price & Features
Don't Miss
- News Was forced to buy MF Husain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 crore: Rana Kapoor in ED chargesheet
- Lifestyle Akshaya Tritiya 2022: After 50 years On This Day Know The Planet Combinations, Significance
- Movies Aamir Khan Drops Another Video Teasing Fans About His 'Kahaani'!
- Finance Aditya Birla Capital Appoints ICICI Bank 'Veteran Mulye' As CEO
- Sports Tyson Fury says 'final curtain' has arrived for his boxing career after Wembley win over Dillian Whyte
- Automobiles Ola Electric Showcases Autonomous Tech - Reveals Future Battery & Vehicle Plans
- Education World Book Day: The Best Books Everyone Should Read In Their Lifetime
- Travel Tips For First Time International Travellers
Week 16, 2022 Launch Roundup: OnePlus Nord N20 5G, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Redmi 10A, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
We are at the end of week 16 in 2022. This week was filled with smartphone launches and launch announcements. Brands like OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord N20 5G in select markets, and companies like Xiaomi also launched devices like the Redmi 10A in India.
Along with the smartphones, we also got a couple of announcements from AMD, which include the launch of the new Ryzen 6000 Pro series of processors. Dell also launched its most powerful 14-inch Alienware gaming laptop The Alienware X14. Here are all the things that happed in the tech industry on the 16th week of 2022.
Realme GT 2
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme Q5 Pro
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
NETGEAR RAX10 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router
Key Specs
- WIFI 6 - STREAM EVERYTHING AT FASTER SPEED: Simultaneously stream movies, games, video calls or transfer files up to 1.8Gbps WiFi speed. Works with existing and new WiFi 6 devices like iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10
- WORKS WITH ALL INTERNET PROVIDERS: Replace your existing WiFi Router (separate modem or modem router required). Compatible with any Internet Service Provider up to 1Gbps including cable, satellite, fiber, DSL and more
- EASY TO SET-UP AND MANAGE: Connects to your existing cable modem and sets up in minutes with the Nighthawk app - easily manage WiFi settings at the device and network level, test Internet speed and monitor data usage
- WIRED ETHERNET PORTS: Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players and other nearby wired devices with 4 x 1G Ethernet ports
- LOADED WITH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: 1.5GHz quad-core processor, OFDMA, 1024-QAM, Beamforming technologies and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Control. Supports WPA2/WPA3 wireless security protocols. Includes Guest WiFi access, DoS, Firewall, VPN and more
NoiseFit Buzz
Key Specs
- 1.32 inch (3.35 cm) TruView Display
- Multiple sports modes
- IP67 Waterproof, Bluetooth Calling
- Personalised watch faces
- SpO2 Monitor, Blood oxygen monitor
- 24 x 7 heart rate monitor, Sleep Monitor
- 7 Days Battery Backup
OnePlus Nord N20 5G
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform (2.2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11
- 64MP rear camera, 2MP monochrome sensor and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh with 33W fast charging
HP Pavilion 15
Key Specs
- Intel 12th Gen and AMD 5000 series processors paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics / Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU
- Up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM (2x8GB) and 512GB of PCLe NVme M.2 SSD storage
- Dual array digital microphones
- Audio by Bang & Olufsen
- Weighing only 1.75 kg
- Full-size, backlit keyboard with numeric keypad
- Anti-glare, low blue light display
- TUV Certified
- OS: Windows 11
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6
- Ports: 2x USB-A ports, 1x USB-C port, an audio jack, and an HDMI port
- Camera: with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) for high quality video call
- Smart features: In-built with Alexa for smart access
- Battery: 3-cell 41Wh battery
Truke Buds S2
Key Specs
- Truke Buds S2 Comes with Premium Sliding Innovative zero-gap hidge, fitting comfortably in your palm or pocket. With its elegant design and minimalistic sliding case, Truke Buds S2 is the perfect match for your fashion style. Buds S2 is available in 3 attractive variants Black, Blue & White.
- Truke Buds S2 support an innovative Slide-N-Pair technology which allows you to instantly connect with the device as soon as the case is slide-opened. Powered by power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1, these earbuds supports low power consumption with 2X Fast & Reliable connection.[20 EQ Modes via Smart App] : Customize your Truke Buds S2 with truke Buds Application - Toggle Gaming mode, Enable in-ear Sensor, Select from 20 Preset EQs (Rock, Hip-Hop, Deep Bass, Electronic and many more) or customize your own Signature EQ, Upgrade Firmware and much more. Supported on both Android and IOS.
- The Luxurious Charging case lets you recharge your truke buds S2, adding up to fours additional charges of up to 10hours each, so you can enjoy up to 48 hours of playtime.
- The ear buds feature a unique full-range balanced 10mm Dynamic Speaker driver that provides less distortion across the entire sound curve. From crisp highs to punchy bass, hear what it's like to listen to your favorite music for the first time again on your truke Buds S2 headphone.
- Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Best in Class Ultra Low Latency of up to 55ms. These earbuds provide a sourround sound effect for easily identifying foot steps and gun shots, always remain ahead of your opponents. Tap 3x on right earbud to switch Gaming/Music Mode.
- Truke Buds S2 true wireless Bluetooth earphones come with 4 microphones combined with Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation technology produce crystal-clear voice talk as if you were communicating face-to-face.
Redmi 10A
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Redmi 10 Power
- 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP rear primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
30,510
-
27,170
-
16,685
-
39,999
-
14,360
-
29,520
-
7,18,095
-
24,694
-
16,716
-
14,330
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 24, 2022