Week 18, 2020 Launch Roundup: OnePlus 8 Pro, OPPO A92s, Lenovo A7, HONOR 30 Pro+, OPPO Ace2 And More

To brief the launches that happened in the week 18 of this year, OnePlus announced the launch of a couple of flagship smartphones - the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Also, the company announced the next-generation wireless headphones, the Bullets Wireless Z with these smartphones.

Besides these, Honor launched a slew of smartphones in the Honor 30 series, Apple announced the iPhone SE (2020), which is one of the most affordable iPhones and the successor to the iPhone SE launched back in 2016. Check out the list below to know all the gadgets and smartphones launched in the week 18 of this year.

OPPO A92s

Oppo A92s features a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with a faster 120Hz refresh rate and gets the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC. It has quad rear cameras, and a capacious 4000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone SE (2020) is based on the iPhone 8 series and it comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Touch ID, a water resistant build, and support for 4K video recording among other notable features.

Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo Legion 5 is a gaming laptop launched the Chinese company. It features a GTX 1660 Ti, 1TB storage space, 16GB of RAM, and AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H processor. Lenovo Legion 5 comes powered by a capacious battery for a long-lasting battery life.

IdeaPad Gaming 3i

IdeaPad Gaming 3i features a 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series processor or Ryzen 4000 series processor. It comes with a quiet and serene confidence with crystal-clear and smooth visuals during gameplay.

HONOR 9X Lite

HONOR 9X Lite is the latest smartphone from the company to feature a 6.5-inch display with a FHD+ resolution. It features an octa-core in-house Kirin 710 processor, 128GB of storage space, and other impressive specs.

HP Zbook

HP Zbook is a mobile workstation with high graphics and the latest Intel processor. It is touted to be the world's first workstation in the Ultrabook series to feature up to 1.2TB of storage space and 16GB of memory.

HP ZBook Create

HP ZBook Create is touted to be the world's first smallest 15-inch laptop for gaming and creation. It is a perfect blend of pro-grade performance and ultra-slim design. And, it was launched alongside the HP ZBook.

HP Envy 15

HP Envy 15 is a 15.6-inch laptop and uses the latest processors for the best performance. The device features Bang & Olufsen Audio capabilities, and a great battery life.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P floor cleaner

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P vacuum cleaner is a home cleaning device that features a water tank with three gears of water for various floor materials. It is priced at Rs. 17,999 in the country.

HONOR 30 Pro+

HONOR 30 Pro+ is the most premium Honor 30 series smartphone that has been launched recently. The smartphone features a 6.57-inch OLED display, an in-house Kirin 990 5G chipset and a 4000mAh battery.

Redmi AirDots S

Redmi AirDots S is the latest generation truly wireless earbuds that was launched from Redmi and the successor to the Redmi AirDots. It features a Bluetooth 5.0 chip for improved performance and connectivity.