Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Neha Kakkar's Husband Rohanpreet Singh Gets Robbed Of His Personal Belongings From A Hotel In Mandi
- Sports Tributes to Andrew Symonds: Sachin Tendulkar recalls IPL stint with Mumbai Indians
- News There's no political challenge for us: Tripura's new CM Saha after taking oath
- Finance 3 Stock Splits And 2 Bonus Shares To Watch Out For Next Week
- Lifestyle Satyanarayan Puja May 2022 Date: Know All The Four Vrat Kathas Assosiated With This Day
- Automobiles Tips To Protect Car Paint
- Travel Fun-filled Family Weekend Getaways Near Delhi
- Education CG Board Class 12th Result Out: Kunti Sao Becomes Topper With 98.20%
Week 19, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto G82, vivo X80 Pro, Sony Xperia 10 IV, ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, And More
As usual, the week 19 of this year was a busy week as we saw the launch of several new products across categories. Some of the new launches from the brands include the vivo X80 Pro, Moto G82, ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, Sony Xperia 10 IV, and more. Notably, the Google I/O conference recently got concluded and it is one of the most important events of the year. At the event, Google announced a slew of products, including the Google Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel 6 series and more.
Also, there are many other launches from a slew of brands such as ZTE, Asus, Sony, Lenovo, Vivobook, Realme, and Portronics. Having said that, here we have listed the launches that were made on the week 19 of 2022. Take a look at the same from here.
Moto G82
- 6.6-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with My UX
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
HONOR Magic4 Pro
- 6.81-inch FHD+ (1312×2848 pixels) 120Hz LTPO (1-120Hz) curved OLED Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Magic UI 6.0 (Based on Android 12)
- 50MP +50MP +64MP Rear Camera
- Front Cameras: 12MP Front Camera + 3D Depth Camera
- Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 in-display Fingerprint Scanner
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (typical) battery
FiiO JD3 IEM
Key Specs
- Design: Unibody Stainless Steel Construction
- Style: In-ear - Semi-Open Acoustic Design
- Driver: 9.2m composite dynamic drivers
- Certification: CE, FCC
- Vocalism Principle: Dynamic
- Control Button: Yes
- Active Noise-Cancellation: No
- Communication: Wired
- Volume Control: Yes
- Sensitivity: 107dB
- Plug Type: Line Type
- Connectors: 3.5mm
- With Microphone: Yes - HD Microphone and In-Line Design
Sharp AQUOS R7
- 6.6-inch (1260 x 2730 pixels) WUXGA+ Pro IGZO OLED display, 1-240Hz refreshrate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, microSD up to 1TB
- Android 12
- 47.2MP + 1.9MP ToF AF camera
- 12.6MP front camera
- Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- Water and dustproof (IPX5 / IPX8 / IP6X)
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
vivo X80 Pro
- 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED Screen
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
vivo X80
- 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED Screen
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones
Key Specs
- 30mm specially designed driver unit for exceptional sound
- HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Integrated Processor V1 and multiple microphones for distraction-free listening
- Fully automatic Personal Noise Cancelling Optimiser and Atmospheric Pressure Optimising
- Superior noise-free calls with 2x2 beamforming microphones and noise reduction system (using AI)
- Super comfortable lightweight design in "Soft fit leather"
- Multi Noise Sensor technology
- Bluetooth: SBC, AAC, LDAC
- Battery life: 30hrs
- Charging: USB-C
- Transparency mode: Yes
- Built-in mic and controls: Yes
- Finishes: Black, Platinum Silver
- Weight: 250g
DIZO Wireless Power i
Key Specs
- 11.2mm driver
- Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)
- Bluetooth v5.2
- Up to 18 hours on a single charge with fast charge support.
- Dedicated Game Mode with up to 88ms of ultra low latency
- Fast Pair Technology
- Support for the realme link app
- Available in Classic black, Yellow black and Deep blue colors
DIZO Watch 2 Sports i
Key Specs
- 1.69-inch (4.3-cm) display with 600 nits of brightness.
- 110 sports modes.
- 150+ watch faces.
- SpO2, 24×7 heart rate and sleep monitoring, water reminders, including a woman's menstrual cycle.
- Bluetooth v5.0
- 260mAh battery with a standby time of up to 20 days
- Waterproof to 5 ATM
- Smart features through the DIZO app
- Available in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Passion Pink colors
Motorola Edge 30
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space
- Octa Core (4 x 2.5GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MyUX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,020 mAh battery
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Key Specs
- Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal
- Each earbud: Bluetooth 5.0
- Each earbud: Custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver
- Each earbud: Three microphones
- Each earbud: Capacitive touch (tap and swipe) sensors for music, calls, and Assistant controls
- Up to 31 hours of total listening time
- Transparency mode helps you hear what's outside
- Wireless charging
- With Active Noise Cancellation off, up to 11 hours of earbuds listening time, and up to 31 hours total listening time with the charging case.3
- With Active Noise Cancellation on, up to 7 hours of earbuds listening time, and up to 20 hours of total listening time with the charging case.
- 5-minute charge of earbuds in the charging case delivers up to 1 hour of listening time
Sony Xperia 10 IV
- 6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1 IV
- 6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Ambrane Wise Eon
Key Specs
- 1.69" (240*280 pixels) LCD screen; 450 nits peak brightness
- 60 sports modes
- IP68 water and dust resistant
- Voice assistant support
- Tracks SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Sleep, and Calories
- 3 inbuilt games available
- Supports Alarm, Stopwatch, Remote Camera, and Music Player
- 10 days battery life
Scosche HEPA Air Purifier
Key Specs
- Brand: Scosche
- Item model number: AFP2-SP
- Product Dimensions: 8.79 x 8.79 x 24.43 cm
- Weigh: 378 Grams
- Compatibility: Vehicle or Home
- Material: PC/TPU
- Charging: USB-C Charge port
- Color: Black
- In the box: 1x Air Purifier/Deodorizer, 1x H13 HEPA Air Filter, x1 USB-C Power Cable and x1 User Manual
- Warranty: 12 months
Portronics Genesis Gaming Headset
Key Specs
- Model : POR-1530
- Model Name: Genesis
- Model Year: 2022
- Headphones Form Factor Over Ear
- Special Features: High Comfort, Adjustable Headband, Adjustable Microphone, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Volume Controller
- Cable Feature: Nylon Braided
- Cable Length: 1.8M
- Connector Type: Wired
- Product Dimensions: 22 x 20 x 8 cm
- Weigh: 240 Grams
- Colors : Black , Grey , Red
- Warranty: 12 Months
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
- 6.8-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 12 with MyOS 12
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 64MP + 64MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Under-screen camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
ZTE Axon 40 Pro
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED Screen
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with MyOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) with 66W fast charging
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999