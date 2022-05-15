Week 19, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto G82, vivo X80 Pro, Sony Xperia 10 IV, ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

As usual, the week 19 of this year was a busy week as we saw the launch of several new products across categories. Some of the new launches from the brands include the vivo X80 Pro, Moto G82, ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, Sony Xperia 10 IV, and more. Notably, the Google I/O conference recently got concluded and it is one of the most important events of the year. At the event, Google announced a slew of products, including the Google Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel 6 series and more.

Also, there are many other launches from a slew of brands such as ZTE, Asus, Sony, Lenovo, Vivobook, Realme, and Portronics. Having said that, here we have listed the launches that were made on the week 19 of 2022. Take a look at the same from here.

Moto G82 Key Specs 6.6-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with My UX

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery HONOR Magic4 Pro Key Specs

6.81-inch FHD+ (1312×2848 pixels) 120Hz LTPO (1-120Hz) curved OLED Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Dual SIM

Magic UI 6.0 (Based on Android 12)

50MP +50MP +64MP Rear Camera

Front Cameras: 12MP Front Camera + 3D Depth Camera

Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 in-display Fingerprint Scanner

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (typical) battery FiiO JD3 IEM Key Specs Design: Unibody Stainless Steel Construction

Style: In-ear - Semi-Open Acoustic Design

Driver: 9.2m composite dynamic drivers

Certification: CE, FCC

Vocalism Principle: Dynamic

Control Button: Yes

Active Noise-Cancellation: No

Communication: Wired

Volume Control: Yes

Sensitivity: 107dB

Plug Type: Line Type

Connectors: 3.5mm

With Microphone: Yes - HD Microphone and In-Line Design Sharp AQUOS R7 Key Specs 6.6-inch (1260 x 2730 pixels) WUXGA+ Pro IGZO OLED display, 1-240Hz refreshrate

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, microSD up to 1TB

Android 12

47.2MP + 1.9MP ToF AF camera

12.6MP front camera

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Water and dustproof (IPX5 / IPX8 / IP6X)

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery vivo X80 Pro Key Specs 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED Screen

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery vivo X80 Key Specs

6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED Screen

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones Key Specs 30mm specially designed driver unit for exceptional sound

HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Integrated Processor V1 and multiple microphones for distraction-free listening

Fully automatic Personal Noise Cancelling Optimiser and Atmospheric Pressure Optimising

Superior noise-free calls with 2x2 beamforming microphones and noise reduction system (using AI)

Super comfortable lightweight design in "Soft fit leather"

Multi Noise Sensor technology

Bluetooth: SBC, AAC, LDAC

Battery life: 30hrs

Charging: USB-C

Transparency mode: Yes

Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Finishes: Black, Platinum Silver

Weight: 250g DIZO Wireless Power i Key Specs 11.2mm driver

Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

Bluetooth v5.2

Up to 18 hours on a single charge with fast charge support.

Dedicated Game Mode with up to 88ms of ultra low latency

Fast Pair Technology

Support for the realme link app

Available in Classic black, Yellow black and Deep blue colors DIZO Watch 2 Sports i Key Specs 1.69-inch (4.3-cm) display with 600 nits of brightness.

110 sports modes.

150+ watch faces.

SpO2, 24×7 heart rate and sleep monitoring, water reminders, including a woman's menstrual cycle.

Bluetooth v5.0

260mAh battery with a standby time of up to 20 days

Waterproof to 5 ATM

Smart features through the DIZO app

Available in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Passion Pink colors Motorola Edge 30 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space

Octa Core (4 x 2.5GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,020 mAh battery Google Pixel Buds Pro Key Specs Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal

Each earbud: Bluetooth 5.0

Each earbud: Custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver

Each earbud: Three microphones

Each earbud: Capacitive touch (tap and swipe) sensors for music, calls, and Assistant controls

Up to 31 hours of total listening time

Transparency mode helps you hear what's outside

Wireless charging

With Active Noise Cancellation off, up to 11 hours of earbuds listening time, and up to 31 hours total listening time with the charging case.3

With Active Noise Cancellation on, up to 7 hours of earbuds listening time, and up to 20 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

5-minute charge of earbuds in the charging case delivers up to 1 hour of listening time Sony Xperia 10 IV Key Specs

6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide display

Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Sony Xperia 1 IV Key Specs

6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide display

Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Ambrane Wise Eon Key Specs 1.69" (240*280 pixels) LCD screen; 450 nits peak brightness

60 sports modes

IP68 water and dust resistant

Voice assistant support

Tracks SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Sleep, and Calories

3 inbuilt games available

Supports Alarm, Stopwatch, Remote Camera, and Music Player

10 days battery life Scosche HEPA Air Purifier Key Specs Brand: ‎Scosche

Item model number: ‎AFP2-SP

Product Dimensions: 8.79 x 8.79 x 24.43 cm

Weigh: 378 Grams

Compatibility: Vehicle or Home

Material: PC/TPU

Charging: USB-C Charge port

Color: Black

In the box: 1x Air Purifier/Deodorizer, 1x H13 HEPA Air Filter, x1 USB-C Power Cable and x1 User Manual

Warranty: 12 months Portronics Genesis Gaming Headset Key Specs Model : POR-1530

Model Name: Genesis

Model Year: 2022

Headphones Form Factor ‎Over Ear

Special Features: ‎High Comfort, Adjustable Headband, Adjustable Microphone, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Volume Controller

Cable Feature: Nylon Braided

Cable Length: 1.8M

Connector Type: Wired

Product Dimensions: ‎22 x 20 x 8 cm

Weigh: 240 Grams

Colors : Black , Grey , Red

Warranty: 12 Months ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Key Specs

6.8-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Android 12 with MyOS 12

Dual SIM

64MP + 64MP + 64MP Rear Camera

16MP Under-screen camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery ZTE Axon 40 Pro Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED Screen

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with MyOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) with 66W fast charging

