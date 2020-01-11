Week 12, 2020 Launch Roundup: Realme 5i, Realme X50 5G, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro And More

Other important launches include smart TVs, a couple of professional studio cameras from Samsung, Amazfit accessories, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, and more. The list of these handsets and other electronic products are quite bigger, as you can see, giving you a proper idea on a vast range of different products.

Realme 5i

As discussed earlier, the handset features a 5,000 mAh battery, quad rear cameras, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM,and Snapdragon 665 SoC. It looks really good for its price value.

FalkonAerbook laptop by Marq by Flipkart

The laptop is available at Rs. 39,990. It is a 13-inch thin and light laptop that is powered by Intel.It is going to be available on Flipkart from January 17. The laptop is powered by an Intel 8th Gen Core i5 CPU.

TCL C8 Series 55-inch and 65-inch 4K AI Smart TVs

Both the TVs feature Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and features TCL's Wide Color Gamut, HDR Dynamic Contrast technology along with NBP Photon technology to deliver a vibrant and rich color palette.

Samsung SSD T7 Touch

The new T7 Touch external SSD features a built-in fingerprint reader for extra security. It also comes with an indicator light that displays when the drive is plugged in and during actively transmission of data.

Samsung Insta 360 ONE R 1-Inch Edition

It comes with 4K wide-angle, invisible selfie stick, voice control, point to track, slow motion, night shot, and more.It comes with Starlapse mode that automatically adjusts exposure settings to capture brilliant, sweeping time-lapse of the night sky-- offering breathtaking scenario.

Samsung Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition

It comes with 4K wide-angle, invisible selfie stick, voice control, point to track, slow motion, night shot, and more. It comes with super 5.7K resolution, and is powered by an advanced image processing and an AI-powered finishing algorithm offering more focussed and stabilized images.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch pOLED display. It has a built-in Bluetooth mini fold keyboard that can be attached with the laptop to support long-hour typing.

AMANI ASP TWS 615

The accessories come with Bluetooth 5 and offer a battery life of 10 hours on a single charge. The earbuds offer a smooth texture and look glossy. The earbuds are available at Rs. 999.

Lenovo Yoga 5G 2-in-1 laptop

The laptop will last up to 24 hours on a single charge. It comes with a vivid 14-inch Full HD screen that offers up to 400 nits of brightness. It features a 360-degree hinge so you can use it as a 2-in-1.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

It comes an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 water and dust protection, a 6.3-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display, and Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. The device is available at approx. Rs. 39,600.

Toreto Bash portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker

The portable Bluetooth speaker features Bluetooth 5.0, 5W wireless speaker and offers wireless connection. It is a compact and light-weight product. It comes with a 1,200mAh battery, offering 6 hours of playback time.

The handset features a 5-inch display, quad-core processor, 3,020mAh battery, 5MP rear camera, and runs Android Pie based on Go Edition.

HP introduces new Spectre x360 15

The laptop features almost borderless display, gets powered by 10th Gen Intel core processor, and sports up to 1TB PCLe SSD storage.

HP Elite Dragonfly with 5G

The laptop comes with 5G capability and built-in support for Tile device tracking.

Hp Envy RTX Studio AiO

It comes with a 31.5-inch 4K display which is capable of HDR600 (600 nits) and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (Max-Q) inside. The laptop features 65W Intel 9th Gen Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Acer TravelMate P6 notebooks

The laptop sports up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, runs Windows 10 Pro and complies with MIL-STD-810G US military standards. It comes with a narrow-bezel 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen.

Acer Creator PCs

It features up to a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor which is arriving soon, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB NVMe PCIe SSDs.

Acer Predator Gaming Displays

You can go for the Acer Predator XB1 gaming display that is paired with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and synchronizes refresh rate between monitor and graphics card.

ASUS ROG Swift 360 world’s first 360Hz Gaming Monitor

It comes with a 24.5-inch 1080p display. And, it is regarded as the world's first 360 Hz monitor.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

It is considered as the world's most powerful 14-inch Windows 10 Pro gaming laptop. It comes with an octa-core MD Ryzen 4000 series CPU and potent GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, offering great speed for your flawless gaming experience.

Asus G15 Ryzen 3rd gen gaming laptops

The laptop is processed by the latest Ryzen 3rd gen mobile CPUs. Its processor is based on the 7nm fabrication, offering excellent and seamless performance.

Lenovo Legion Y740S

The laptop is built in such a way that it can be configured with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors (that are coming soon), up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD2 storage capacity.

Huami Amazfit PowerBuds

The powerbuds sport IP55 that is dust and water-resistant. It comes with advanced composite diaphragm offering a high-fidelity sound experience. The accessory offers up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. And, it comes with intuitive touch control which is customized with tap function. Its Thru mode features ambient sound enhancement.

Amazfit ZenBuds

The product comes offers smooth and comfortable sound experience. The accessory is equipped with sleep tracking sensors which turn the relaxing sound automatically the moment you fall asleep. It also features a heart rate monitoring system.

Amazfit T-Rex with 1.3-inch AMOLED screen

It features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that supports always-on display. It is also available in multiple color options.

The Amazfit Bip S comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating and offers 40-days of battery life. It features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, approx. 2.5-hours charging time, and a 20mm strap width. The new GPS comes with improved Satellite searching.

The new feature of the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio technology provides HD voice quality over Bluetooth wireless connections. The aptX Voice delivers 32KHz voice quality with a flat 16KHz response.

OnePlus Concept One

The OnePlus Concept One features a retractable hard-top that can be switched between tinted and transparent states. It also has a leather panel on the back, offering an elegant look.

Amazon Echo Auto

Echo Auto features 8 microphones and far-field technology, letting the device to hear your voice while playing music.

ASUS ProArt Creator Monitors

Its 27-inch display comes with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 at a wide aspect ratio, while the 24.1-inch ProArt Display PA248QV has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

ASUS new 10th Gen Intel Core-powered Vivobooks

The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that comes with Turbo Boost technology and 8MB cache. It features an 8GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GDDR5 2GB VRAM graphics.

Asus Zenbook Duo

Its quick key lets one-tap automation of complex keyboard sequences. The laptop also comes with a few quick controls like App Switcher, ViewMax and Task Swap for intuitive interactions between the main display and ScreenPad Plus.

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 5G comes with a 6.67-inch display, 64MP quad rear cameras, 4,200mAh battery, runs Android 10, and an 8GB RAM setup.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1

It runs on Chromebook. And, features a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen display. It is powered by Intel's 10th Generation Core processor paired with Intel UHD graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM.