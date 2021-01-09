For Quick Alerts
Week 2, 2021 Launch Roundup: Redmi Note 9T, Lenovo Tab P11, Realme V15 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i And More
We have stepped into a new year and there are expectations of new devices that are all set to be unveiled from various brands. But that's not all. Many brands have already started announcing new gadgets and the upcoming months are sure to take these launches to the next level. Devices across categories such as smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, and more have seen the light of the day right now.
Having said that, here we list the launches that have been launched in the past week from various brands such as Samsung, Lava, Acer, Bose, Redmi, and Lenovo among others. Check out the roundup of all launches that happened in week 2 of 2021.
Redmi Note 9T
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 450nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.25 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery
Acer Chromebook Spin 514
Key Specs
- a 14-inch Full HD touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection
- a screen-to-body ratio of 78%. For ports
- USB Type-C ports
- USB 3.2 Gen 1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, MicroSD card reader
- supports Dual-band Wi-Fi 5.
- up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB storage
Lenovo Tab P11
Key Specs
- 11-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) IPS LCD screen with 400 nits brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 7700mAh (Typ)/ 7500mAh (Min) battery
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Key Specs
- a QLED FHD touchscreen display
- up to a 10th Intel Core i3 CPU
- up to 8GB of RAM
- up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U, 4 or 8GB of RAM
Lava BeFIT smart band
Key Specs
- a 1.1-inch color display and has a touch-sensitive button
- track Heart Rate, Temperature, SpO2 or Blood Oxygen
- automatically track your Sleep
- Sedentary Reminder
- GPS tracking
- vibration alerts
- run plans
- water resistance
Noise Shots Neo 2 TWS Earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- 6mm speaker drivers offer balanced sound
- MEMS mic
- Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control, letting you pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.
- Low latency gaming mode (65ms)
- Water-resistant (IPX4), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain
- Dimensions (Case): 66.2 x39.8×30.33mm; Weight: 4.9g (per bud); Case: 32.5g
- Fintips and Silicone (L, M, S) for a secure fit
- Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri
- Offers 5 hours of playback, battery in case offers additional 15 hours, so it can last up to 20hours
Realme V15 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 600 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4310mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Bose Sport Open Earbuds
Key Specs
- Earbuds:1.87 cm H x 2.66 cm W x 2.1 cm D (6.75 g each)
- Charging case:3 cm H x 9.14 cm W x 4.14 cm D
- USB cable:30.5 cm
- Earbuds: Plastic/gold plating/polymer coating
- Eartips: Silicone
- Case: Hard plastic
- Bluetooth range: Up to 9 m (30 ft)
- Bluetooth version: 5.1
- Codec: SBC and AAC
- Battery life: Up to 5 hours
- Earbud battery charge time: 2 hours
- Charging case battery charge time: 3 hours
- Quick-charge time: 15 minutes for 2 hours
- Battery charge method: USB-C
- Battery type (earbud): Lithium-ion (metal-enclosed coin cell)
- Battery type (case): Lithium-ion (pouch cell)
- Automatic on/off feature to preserve battery life
- 4 total microphones
Lumiford Max T85 truly wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- A true wireless earbuds you can rely on: A fantastic wireless earbud with Bluetooth v5.0, together with the unique IWP (Insta Wake N' Pair) technology that provides you with reliable and instant connectivity always
- Always charged up: The TWS earphone comes with a charging case, and its Type-C charging feature provides full power within no time and gives an amazing 21-hour battery run
- Nonstop music wherever you go: With an amazing playtime of 4 hours without case and only 1.2 hours charging time needed, you will never run out on your music supply whenever you travel
- Great hands-free comfort: Its unique magnetic design allows you to focus on whatever you are doing like driving or running without worrying about your earphone's safety, and its smart touch control lets you customize the settings
- Technology at its best: Mono and Stereo mode buds enable you to use individual earbud as well as pair of earbuds together and, we can also use single earbud and keep the other in charging mode. Also, the function lets you groove to your music, as well as chat with friends, making it a very handy device to take along wherever you go
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery
