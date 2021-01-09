Week 2, 2021 Launch Roundup: Redmi Note 9T, Lenovo Tab P11, Realme V15 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have stepped into a new year and there are expectations of new devices that are all set to be unveiled from various brands. But that's not all. Many brands have already started announcing new gadgets and the upcoming months are sure to take these launches to the next level. Devices across categories such as smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, and more have seen the light of the day right now.

Having said that, here we list the launches that have been launched in the past week from various brands such as Samsung, Lava, Acer, Bose, Redmi, and Lenovo among others. Check out the roundup of all launches that happened in week 2 of 2021. Redmi Note 9T Key Specs 6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 450nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.25 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Key Specs a 14-inch Full HD touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection

a screen-to-body ratio of 78%. For ports

USB Type-C ports

USB 3.2 Gen 1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, MicroSD card reader

supports Dual-band Wi-Fi 5.

up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB storage Lenovo Tab P11 Key Specs 11-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) IPS LCD screen with 400 nits brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10

13MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

7700mAh (Typ)/ 7500mAh (Min) battery Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Key Specs a QLED FHD touchscreen display

up to a 10th Intel Core i3 CPU

up to 8GB of RAM

up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U, 4 or 8GB of RAM Lava BeFIT smart band Key Specs a 1.1-inch color display and has a touch-sensitive button

track Heart Rate, Temperature, SpO2 or Blood Oxygen

automatically track your Sleep

Sedentary Reminder

GPS tracking

vibration alerts

run plans

water resistance Noise Shots Neo 2 TWS Earbuds Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

6mm speaker drivers offer balanced sound

MEMS mic

Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control, letting you pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.

Low latency gaming mode (65ms)

Water-resistant (IPX4), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain

Dimensions (Case): 66.2 x39.8×30.33mm; Weight: 4.9g (per bud); Case: 32.5g

Fintips and Silicone (L, M, S) for a secure fit

Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri

Offers 5 hours of playback, battery in case offers additional 15 hours, so it can last up to 20hours Realme V15 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 600 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4310mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M02s Key Specs 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Bose Sport Open Earbuds Key Specs Earbuds:1.87 cm H x 2.66 cm W x 2.1 cm D (6.75 g each)

Charging case:3 cm H x 9.14 cm W x 4.14 cm D

USB cable:30.5 cm

Earbuds: Plastic/gold plating/polymer coating

Eartips: Silicone

Case: Hard plastic

Bluetooth range: Up to 9 m (30 ft)

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Codec: SBC and AAC

Battery life: Up to 5 hours

Earbud battery charge time: 2 hours

Charging case battery charge time: 3 hours

Quick-charge time: 15 minutes for 2 hours

Battery charge method: USB-C

Battery type (earbud): Lithium-ion (metal-enclosed coin cell)

Battery type (case): Lithium-ion (pouch cell)

Automatic on/off feature to preserve battery life

4 total microphones Lumiford Max T85 truly wireless earbuds Key Specs A true wireless earbuds you can rely on: A fantastic wireless earbud with Bluetooth v5.0, together with the unique IWP (Insta Wake N' Pair) technology that provides you with reliable and instant connectivity always

Always charged up: The TWS earphone comes with a charging case, and its Type-C charging feature provides full power within no time and gives an amazing 21-hour battery run

Nonstop music wherever you go: With an amazing playtime of 4 hours without case and only 1.2 hours charging time needed, you will never run out on your music supply whenever you travel

Great hands-free comfort: Its unique magnetic design allows you to focus on whatever you are doing like driving or running without worrying about your earphone's safety, and its smart touch control lets you customize the settings

Technology at its best: Mono and Stereo mode buds enable you to use individual earbud as well as pair of earbuds together and, we can also use single earbud and keep the other in charging mode. Also, the function lets you groove to your music, as well as chat with friends, making it a very handy device to take along wherever you go Xiaomi Mi 10i Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery

