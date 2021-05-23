Week 21, 2021 Launch Roundup: POCO M3 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30, Sharp AQUOS R6, Nubia Z30 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The tech brands are highly active of late as they seem to launch new devices across product categories from time to time. While there are smartphone launches and announcements with every other day, these are not the only devices that are being announced. We are also coming across laptops, headphones, and wireless earbuds and accessories such as power banks.

Infinix Hot 10S Key Specs 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery POCO M3 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ (1080×2408 pixels) Infinity-O TFT LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4350mAh (minimum) battery Sony Xperia Ace II Key Specs 5.5-inch (720 x 1496 pixels) HD+18:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card

Android 11

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Water and Dust Resistant (IPX5 / IPX8)

4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Molekule Air Mini+ app enabled portable Air Purifier Key Specs DESTROYS WITH PECO: Molekule Air Mini+ uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology to clean air by destroying viruses, allergens, bacteria, mould, ozone & chemicals at a molecular level.

IDEAL SIZE: 360° airflow for rooms up to 23m2. Best in apartments, bedrooms & home offices. Device size: 21 x 21 x 30.5 cm

PARTICLE SENSING & AUTO PROTECT: Particle sensor detects particles down to 0.5 microns (~1/150th of a human hair), while Auto Protect mode auto-regulates the fan speed based on how dirty the air is from particulate matter.

PORTABLE, FLEXIBLE CONTROL: One-touch interface. 5 fan speeds, from Whisper Quiet to Boost. Convenient control with iPhone or Android app. Vegan leather handle allows for easy carrying and placement anywhere in the home or office. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 ANC earbuds Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2, Kirin A1 chip

14.3mm dynamic drivers, Simultaneous Bluetooth connection with dual devices

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 2 mics, up to 25B noise reduction

90ms low latency for gaming

Touch controls, wear detection

Splash resistant (IPX4)

30mAh battery AVITA Cosmos 2-in-1 Key Specs 11.6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) FHD IPS 10 point multi-touch display with 178-degree wide viewing angle

Intel Celeron N4000 Dual-Core Processor up to 2.6 GHz Max Turbo Frequency with Integrated UHD 600 Graphics

4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC, microSD card slot

Windows 10 Home

2MP front and rear cameras

Detachable keyboard

Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0, mini HDMI port, Full Size USB 3.0 x 1

Up to 6h battery life

