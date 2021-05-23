For Quick Alerts
Week 21, 2021 Launch Roundup: POCO M3 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30, Sharp AQUOS R6, Nubia Z30 Pro, And More
Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The tech brands are highly active of late as they seem to launch new devices across product categories from time to time. While there are smartphone launches and announcements with every other day, these are not the only devices that are being announced. We are also coming across laptops, headphones, and wireless earbuds and accessories such as power banks.
Infinix Hot 10S
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
POCO M3 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch FHD+ (1080×2408 pixels) Infinity-O TFT LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4350mAh (minimum) battery
Sony Xperia Ace II
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (720 x 1496 pixels) HD+18:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card
- Android 11
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Water and Dust Resistant (IPX5 / IPX8)
- 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Molekule Air Mini+ app enabled portable Air Purifier
Key Specs
- DESTROYS WITH PECO: Molekule Air Mini+ uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology to clean air by destroying viruses, allergens, bacteria, mould, ozone & chemicals at a molecular level.
- IDEAL SIZE: 360° airflow for rooms up to 23m2. Best in apartments, bedrooms & home offices. Device size: 21 x 21 x 30.5 cm
- PARTICLE SENSING & AUTO PROTECT: Particle sensor detects particles down to 0.5 microns (~1/150th of a human hair), while Auto Protect mode auto-regulates the fan speed based on how dirty the air is from particulate matter.
- PORTABLE, FLEXIBLE CONTROL: One-touch interface. 5 fan speeds, from Whisper Quiet to Boost. Convenient control with iPhone or Android app. Vegan leather handle allows for easy carrying and placement anywhere in the home or office.
HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 ANC earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2, Kirin A1 chip
- 14.3mm dynamic drivers, Simultaneous Bluetooth connection with dual devices
- Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 2 mics, up to 25B noise reduction
- 90ms low latency for gaming
- Touch controls, wear detection
- Splash resistant (IPX4)
- 30mAh battery
AVITA Cosmos 2-in-1
Key Specs
- 11.6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) FHD IPS 10 point multi-touch display with 178-degree wide viewing angle
- Intel Celeron N4000 Dual-Core Processor up to 2.6 GHz Max Turbo Frequency with Integrated UHD 600 Graphics
- 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC, microSD card slot
- Windows 10 Home
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Detachable keyboard
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0, mini HDMI port, Full Size USB 3.0 x 1
- Up to 6h battery life
