Week 22, 2020 Launch Roundup: Vivo V19, Redmi K30 5G, Realme Narzo 10, Huawei Y9 And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Redmi K30 5G Extreme Week 22 in 2020 has been a bit busy in India. The lockdown rules have been loosened a bit, where some of the brands announced their new smartphones and accessories. The week started with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, which is the most expensive smartphone that the company has ever launched in India.
Dell XPS 15
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch 1920×1200 60 Hz
- 500 nits 1650:1 contrast sRGB3840x2400 60 Hz Touch
- Intel Core i5-10300H - 4C/8T 4.5 GHz
- 8-64 GB DDR4-2933 (2 SO-DIMM)
- 256 GB to 2 TB PCIe SSD
- 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 3
- 1 x USB Type-C 3.1
- SD Card Reader
- 56 Wh / 86 Wh USB Type-C 90W to 130W charger
Dell XPS 17
Key Specs
- 17.3-inch 1920×1200 60 Hz
- 500 nits 1650:1 contrast sRGB3840x2400 60 Hz Touch
- Intel Core i7-10750H - 6C/12T 5.0 GHz
- Intel Core i7-10875H - 8C/16T 5.1 GHz
- 4 x Thunderbolt 3 SD Card Slot
- 56 Wh / 97 Wh USB Type-C 90W to 130W charger
HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e smartwatch
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display
- HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip
- Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- HUAWEI LiteOS
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- GPS supported
- 4GB storage for music
- Bluetooth calling
- Up to 14 days of battery life
OPPO Enco W31
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 7mm driver
- Touch controls for volume, call control, track change
- Dual microphones for ENC, Breeno voice control
- 94ms (47ms for single-ear) low-latency
- Water-resistant (IP54)
- Weight: 4.6g for each headset; 50g for the case
- 25mAh battery
HUAWEI FreeBuds 3
Key Specs
- HUAWEI Kirin A1 chipset, Bluetooth 5.1
- 14.2mm dynamic drivers
- Active noise cancellation, Ambient noise cancellation up to 15dB for different types of ear canal
- 190ms low latency for gaming
- Double-tap control, Pop-up and pair with devices running EMUI10 or above
- 30mAh battery
POCO F2 Pro
Key Specs
Nokia 125
Key Specs
Key Specs
HUAWEI Y9
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Comments