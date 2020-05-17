Week 22, 2020 Launch Roundup: Vivo V19, Redmi K30 5G, Realme Narzo 10, Huawei Y9 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Redmi K30 5G Extreme Week 22 in 2020 has been a bit busy in India. The lockdown rules have been loosened a bit, where some of the brands announced their new smartphones and accessories. The week started with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, which is the most expensive smartphone that the company has ever launched in India.

Dell XPS 15 Key Specs 15.6-inch 1920×1200 60 Hz

500 nits 1650:1 contrast sRGB3840x2400 60 Hz Touch

Intel Core i5-10300H - 4C/8T 4.5 GHz

8-64 GB DDR4-2933 (2 SO-DIMM)

256 GB to 2 TB PCIe SSD

2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 3

1 x USB Type-C 3.1

SD Card Reader

56 Wh / 86 Wh USB Type-C 90W to 130W charger Dell XPS 17 Key Specs 17.3-inch 1920×1200 60 Hz

500 nits 1650:1 contrast sRGB3840x2400 60 Hz Touch

Intel Core i7-10750H - 6C/12T 5.0 GHz

Intel Core i7-10875H - 8C/16T 5.1 GHz

4 x Thunderbolt 3 SD Card Slot

56 Wh / 97 Wh USB Type-C 90W to 130W charger HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e smartwatch Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display

HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip

Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices

HUAWEI LiteOS

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

GPS supported

4GB storage for music

Bluetooth calling

Up to 14 days of battery life OPPO Enco W31 Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

7mm driver

Touch controls for volume, call control, track change

Dual microphones for ENC, Breeno voice control

94ms (47ms for single-ear) low-latency

Water-resistant (IP54)

Weight: 4.6g for each headset; 50g for the case

25mAh battery HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 Key Specs HUAWEI Kirin A1 chipset, Bluetooth 5.1

14.2mm dynamic drivers

Active noise cancellation, Ambient noise cancellation up to 15dB for different types of ear canal

190ms low latency for gaming

Double-tap control, Pop-up and pair with devices running EMUI10 or above

30mAh battery POCO F2 Pro Key Specs HUAWEI Kirin A1 chipset, Bluetooth 5.1

14.2mm dynamic drivers

Active noise cancellation, Ambient noise cancellation up to 15dB for different types of ear canal

190ms low latency for gaming

Double-tap control, Pop-up and pair with devices running EMUI10 or above

30mAh battery Nokia 125 Key Specs HUAWEI Kirin A1 chipset, Bluetooth 5.1

14.2mm dynamic drivers

Active noise cancellation, Ambient noise cancellation up to 15dB for different types of ear canal

190ms low latency for gaming

Double-tap control, Pop-up and pair with devices running EMUI10 or above

30mAh battery Key Specs HUAWEI Kirin A1 chipset, Bluetooth 5.1

14.2mm dynamic drivers

Active noise cancellation, Ambient noise cancellation up to 15dB for different types of ear canal

190ms low latency for gaming

Double-tap control, Pop-up and pair with devices running EMUI10 or above

30mAh battery HUAWEI Y9 Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Best Mobiles in India