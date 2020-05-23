Week 23, 2020 Launch Roundup: Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 Power Lite, LG Q61, iQOO Z1 5G, And More

Besides these, there are many global announcements including the LG Q61, iQOO Z1 5G, etc. In addition to the smartphones, the global market witnessed the launch of a slew of other devices such as audio products like the Oppo Enco M31, Honor Router 3, etc.

Having said that, here we have boiled down a list of all devices that were launched in the week 23 of this year.

Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite has been launched in India with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a triple-camera setup at the rear, a capacious 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space and a 6.5-inch HD+ display among other aspects.

OPPO Enco M31

OPPO Enco M31 wireless neckband earphones is available in India now. It comes with IPX5 rating for water resistance, a long lasting battery that can last up to 12 hours, Bluetooth 5.0, AI-powered noise cancellation feature, magnetic control for music playback, and more.

LG Q61

LG Q61 has been announced with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, a 16MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout, a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, stereo speakers with DTS-X 3D Surround Sound and other notable features.

HONOR X10

HONOR X10 has been unveiled with a 6.63-inch FHD+ display, a pop-up selfie camera sensor, 5G connectivity support, a 4300mAh battery along with 22.5W fast charging support and a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 40MP primary sensor.

LG Stylo 6

The newly announced LG Stylo 6 bestows a 6.8-inch FHD+ FullVision display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, stylus pen, etc. It is a budget smartphone from the company. Notably, this smartphone is a sequel to the LG Stylo 5 launched last year.

HONOR Router 3

HONOR Router 3 comes with the in-house Kirin W650 Wi-Fi 6+ chipset, four external antennas, Gigahome Dual-core 1.2 GHz CPU and packs 128MB of RAM. Other notable features of the router include DoS attack protection, Wi-Fi anti-violent cracking and more.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S conferencing system features 4K+ 50+inch multi-touch display. It is touted to bridge the gap between performance and productivity. Notably, this recent model is 60% thinner than its predecessor.

iQOO Z1 5G

iQOO Z1 5G has been unveiled with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, a fast refresh rate of 144Hz, a punch-hole display with a triple-camera setup, stereo speakers and a Smart PA Amplifier. The other aspects of this smartphone include the Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 6.57-inch display, and a triple-camera arrangement at the rear.

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ has been launched in the Indian market with curved Edgeless edge display, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 6.67-inch display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity, a whopping 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear and much more.

HONOR ViewPad 6

HONOR ViewPad 6 tablet was unveiled recently in China. This is a premium 5G-enabled tablet with an impressive spec sheet. The tablet comes with a 10.4-inch IPS display with a 2K resolution, Android 10 topped with Magic Ui 3.1, Bluetooth keyboard support, Wi-Fi 6, Kirin 985 SoC and more.

Amazfit Ares

Amazfit Ares, a rugged smartwatch was announced in the last week. It comes with a 1.28-inch touchscreen display, waterproof build up to 5 ATM water resistance, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 24 hours of heart rate monitoring, GPS, and fitness feature that helps track 70 spots modes.

HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G

Huawei P40 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch LTPS LCD display with HDR10 support and FHD+ resolution, in-house Kirin 820 SoC with 5G support, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, and more.

HONOR MagicBook Pro 2020

HONOR MagicBook Pro 2020 is a newly launched laptop that features a 16.1-inch FHD+ display, Windows 10 OS, an Intel Core i5 processor or Core i7 processor, and other notable highlights.