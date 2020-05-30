Week 24, 2020 Launch Roundup: Infinix Hot 9, Gionee K6, Vivo Y70s 5G, Realme 6s And More

Also, some highly anticipated products such as the Realme Smart TV have been launched in the country. That said, here is a list of all the launches that have happened in the industry during week 24, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020)

Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) has been unveiled with a lightweight and ultra-slim design, a 13.3-inch FHD display, an Intel Lakefield chip with hybrid tech with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space and a 1MP camera at the front. It runs Windows 10 and a 42Wh battery.

Infinix Hot 9

Infinix Hot 9 comes with Android 10 topped with XOS 6.0, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support, a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Infinity Hot 9 Pro features similar specifications as the Infinix Hot 9. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup with only a change in the primary camera sensor. It features a 48MP primary camera sensor. The other aspects of the Infinix smartphone are the same as the Infinix Hot 9.

Gionee Gbuddy 10000mAh wireless charging power bank

Gionee Gbuddy 10000mAh True Wireless Power Bank gets the power from a 10000mAh battery. It looks like a standard power bank with a flat surface on one side with a 5V wireless charging pad with a digital power meter to display the charging level. It has both a micro USB port and a USB Type-C port.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i flaunts a 13-inch 2K touch screen display with Dolby Vision, Intel 10th Gen CPUs with up to Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 5MP rear camera, 5MP front camera with an infrared sensor, and a battery that is touted to last up to 12.3 hours with a USB Type-C port.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i bestows a 10.3-inch FHD display with an Intel Pentium N5030 CPU, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage space, and up to 9 hours of battery life. It comes with optional LTE, privacy shutter for the webcam, portability, in-built Bluetooth 5.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen)

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus is the second-generation model of the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 launched year. The tablet comes with a smart display, a speaker dock, a 10.3-inch IPS FHD, dual-front facing speakers, TDDI chip (Touch and Display Driver Integration), up to 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage space.

Redmi Display 1A

Redmi Display 1A flaunts a 23.8-inch FHD IPS LCD display with a 178-degree field of view and a 60Hz refresh rate, TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emissions and an HDMI connector. The monitor comes with an LCD IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM

The advanced Samsung Galaxy A51 has been announced with 8GB RAM variant. The device comes 6GB RAM variant was already available in the country. The Galaxy A51 features a quad-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor, 32MP selfie camera, and a capacious 4000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging tech.

Gionee K6

Gionee K6 flaunts a 6.2-inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution and waterdrop display with a 13MP selfie camera. The device features a 16MP primary sensor and a capacitive fingerprint sensor. The other highlights include Helio P60 SoC, 4350mAh battery, and a up to 256GB additional storage.

RedmiBook 16

RedmiBook 16 comes in three variants with a AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, and a Ryzen 7 4700U. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 of RAM, 512GB storage space, and other key highlights.

Redmi Smart TV X50, X55 and X65 4K HDR Smart TV

Redmi Smart TV X50, X55 and X65 4K HDR Smart TV features 4K display with MEMC, 60Hz, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage space, 12.5W speakers, Dolby Audio feature, Android TV, and other specifications.