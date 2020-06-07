Week 25, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G, HONOR 8S 2020, Vivo X50 Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The 25th week of 2020 was a bit busy, especially in the tech world where we noticed a lot of launches, including smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, and other accessories. Some of the major products launched this week are the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G, Honor 8S 2020, and the Vivo X50 Pro, and here are all the devices that were unveiled on the 25th week of 2020.

OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 12MP 120° ultra-wide camera + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO Enco W51 Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

7mm driver

Touch controls for volume, call control, track change

Dual microphones for active noise cancellation, Breeno voice control

94ms (47ms for single ear) low-latency

Water resistant (IP54)

Weight: 4.6g for each headset; 55.5g for the case

25mAh battery Coolpad COOL10 Key Specs 6.51-inch waterdrop display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P30 (4x Cortex-A53 @ 2.3 GHz

4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.65 GHz); Mali-G71 MP2 950MHz GPU

6GB RAM

128GB; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Cool UI 9.0

16MP Rear Camera

8MP Rear Camera

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor

4900mAh Battery OPPO Band Key Specs 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen 2.5D display with 100% P3 color gamut, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows notifications from apps, for calls, messages and more

Silent alarm, Weather, Music control, instant location lock from phone

12 sports modes (Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine and weight training)

Rewards for activities such as steps count, minutes and more

Heart rate sensor, Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring

Tri-axis Accelerometer

10.3g (without band)

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices, NFC (Only in Fashion version)

100mAh battery HONOR 8S 2020 Key Specs 5.71-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 FullView display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor; IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM

64GB; expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 apertur

5MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS

Sensors: Proximity, Accelerometer, and Ambient light sensor

3020mAh (typical) / 2920mAh Battery AKG K361-BT Key Specs Oval earpads and a closed-back, over-ear design provide superior isolation and improved bass response

50 mm drivers provide superior performance and extended bass response

Listen via Bluetooth with 28-hour battery life, or connect using one of the included cables

3-position articulated hinge, collapsible for maximum portability

Superior comfort and fit for longer listening sessions with less bass leakage

Pro performance with lifestyle fit and finish AKG K371-BT wireless studio headphones Key Specs Oval earpads and closed-back design offer superior isolation and improved bass response

50 mm titanium-coated drivers, tuned to the AKG Reference Response Curve, provide superior performance with an extended frequency response of 5 Hz to 40 kHz

Listen via Bluetooth with 40-hour battery life, or connect using one of the included cables

8-position articulated hinge, collapsible for maximum portability

Superior comfort and fit for longer listening sessions with less bass leakage

Pro performance with lifestyle fit and finish

Perfect for Podcasting, Vlogging & Game Streaming, Studio Monitoring/Mixing, Music & Video Production/Voice Over, Conference Calls Samsung Galaxy A31 Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Amazfit T-Rex Key Specs 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later, iOS 10.0 or later

Optical heart rate monitor (PPG)

Sensors: 3-Axis Acceleration Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor

Dust and Water Resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM),

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS

MIL-STD 810G Compliance

14 Sports modes

390mAh battery Nokia 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV Key Specs Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 24 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Asus TUF A15 Key Specs Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Processor, 3 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor, 2.9 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor, 3.0 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.0 GHz)

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Memory: 8 GB/16GB/32GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM, 2 x SO-DIMM socket , expandable up to 32 GB SDRAM, Dual-channel

Display: 39.62cm(15.6) (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) 144Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Panel with 45% NTSC; 39.62cm(15.6) (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Panel with 45% NTSC

With Adaptive Sync

Graphic: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 , with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti, with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti, with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

Storage: Hard drive: 1TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD; SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD

Keyboard: Chiclet keyboard with isolated numpad key

WebCam: HD 720p CMOS module

Integrated Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac (2×2), Bluetooth 5.0

Ports: 1 x COMBO audio jack, 2 x Type-A USB 3.2 (Gen 1), 1 x Type-C USB 3.2 (Gen 2) with display support DP1.4, 1 x Type-A USB2.0, 1 x RJ45 LAN jack

1 x HDMI, HDMI support 2.0b, 1 x AC adapter plug

Audio: DTS:X Ultra

Battery: 3 -Cell 48 Wh lithium-polymer Battery Asus TUF A17 Key Specs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor, 2.9 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz), AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor, 3.0 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.0 GHz)

Windows 10 Home

8 GB/16 GB/ 32GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM, 2 x SO-DIMM socket, Dual-channel

43.94cm(17.3-inch) 16:9 LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC, 43.94cm(17.3-inch) 16:9 LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) 120Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC With Adaptive Sync

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti, with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti, with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

1TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD, SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD M.2

Keyboard: Chiclet keyboard with isolated numpad key

HD 720p CMOS module

Integrated Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac (2×2)), Bluetooth 5.0

1 x COMBO audio jack, 2 x Type-A USB 3.2 (Gen 1), 1 x Type-C USB 3.2 (Gen 2) with display supportDP1.4, 1 x Type-A USB2.0, 1 x RJ45 LAN jack for LAN insert, 1 x HDMI, HDMI support 2.0b, 1 x AC adapter plug

DTS:X Ultra

48 Wh lithium-polymer Battery HONOR Play 4 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.81-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh battery Amazfit BIP S Key Specs 1.28-inch ( 176 x 176 pixels) color Always-on reflective touch display

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on colour touch display

10 sports modes (outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, walking, yoga, elliptical machine, swimming etc.)

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android and iOS

PAI health analysis

Control music on the phone

GPS + GLONASS for route tracking, NFC for payments

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)

200mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M11 Key Specs 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT display

1.8GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

OneUI based on Android OS

Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot

13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 5MP f/2.2 (115-degree ultra-wide) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth camera)

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Physical fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Vivo TWS Neo Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices with aptX Adaptive/AAC

14.2mm drivers

88ms low latencing gaming

Touch controls for volume and track change

Dual microphones with noise reduction

Water resistant (IP54)

25mAh battery Vivo X50 Pro+ Key Specs 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

50MP+13MP+13MP+32MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

4350mAh Battery Vivo X50 Key Specs 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+13MP+5MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery Vivo X50 Pro Key Specs 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4315mAh Battery ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G Key Specs 6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 97% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with MiFlavor 10.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Key Specs 0.96-inch (160 x 80 pixels) TFT-LCD screen

Bluetooth 4.0 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later

Step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data

Display Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Smartphone Notifications (Call, Calendar, Text Notifications, App Alerts), Sedentary Reminder, Shake to take a picture.

PPG Heart Rate Sensor for Heart rate tracking

3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking

Water resistant (IP67)

Up to 7 days of battery life

