Week 25, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G, HONOR 8S 2020, Vivo X50 Pro And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The 25th week of 2020 was a bit busy, especially in the tech world where we noticed a lot of launches, including smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, and other accessories. Some of the major products launched this week are the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G, Honor 8S 2020, and the Vivo X50 Pro, and here are all the devices that were unveiled on the 25th week of 2020.
OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP 120° ultra-wide camera + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO Enco W51
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 7mm driver
- Touch controls for volume, call control, track change
- Dual microphones for active noise cancellation, Breeno voice control
- 94ms (47ms for single ear) low-latency
- Water resistant (IP54)
- Weight: 4.6g for each headset; 55.5g for the case
- 25mAh battery
Coolpad COOL10
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch waterdrop display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P30 (4x Cortex-A53 @ 2.3 GHz
- 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.65 GHz); Mali-G71 MP2 950MHz GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Cool UI 9.0
- 16MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Rear Camera
- Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- 4900mAh Battery
OPPO Band
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen 2.5D display with 100% P3 color gamut, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
- Shows notifications from apps, for calls, messages and more
- Silent alarm, Weather, Music control, instant location lock from phone
- 12 sports modes (Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine and weight training)
- Rewards for activities such as steps count, minutes and more
- Heart rate sensor, Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring
- Tri-axis Accelerometer
- 10.3g (without band)
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices, NFC (Only in Fashion version)
- 100mAh battery
HONOR 8S 2020
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 FullView display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor; IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB; expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 apertur
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS
- Sensors: Proximity, Accelerometer, and Ambient light sensor
- 3020mAh (typical) / 2920mAh Battery
AKG K361-BT
Key Specs
- Oval earpads and a closed-back, over-ear design provide superior isolation and improved bass response
- 50 mm drivers provide superior performance and extended bass response
- Listen via Bluetooth with 28-hour battery life, or connect using one of the included cables
- 3-position articulated hinge, collapsible for maximum portability
- Superior comfort and fit for longer listening sessions with less bass leakage
- Pro performance with lifestyle fit and finish
AKG K371-BT wireless studio headphones
Key Specs
- Oval earpads and closed-back design offer superior isolation and improved bass response
- 50 mm titanium-coated drivers, tuned to the AKG Reference Response Curve, provide superior performance with an extended frequency response of 5 Hz to 40 kHz
- Listen via Bluetooth with 40-hour battery life, or connect using one of the included cables
- 8-position articulated hinge, collapsible for maximum portability
- Superior comfort and fit for longer listening sessions with less bass leakage
- Pro performance with lifestyle fit and finish
- Perfect for Podcasting, Vlogging & Game Streaming, Studio Monitoring/Mixing, Music & Video Production/Voice Over, Conference Calls
Samsung Galaxy A31
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Amazfit T-Rex
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later, iOS 10.0 or later
- Optical heart rate monitor (PPG)
- Sensors: 3-Axis Acceleration Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor
- Dust and Water Resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM),
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS
- MIL-STD 810G Compliance
- 14 Sports modes
- 390mAh battery
Nokia 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 24 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Asus TUF A15
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Processor, 3 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor, 2.9 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor, 3.0 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.0 GHz)
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home
- Memory: 8 GB/16GB/32GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM, 2 x SO-DIMM socket , expandable up to 32 GB SDRAM, Dual-channel
- Display: 39.62cm(15.6) (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) 144Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Panel with 45% NTSC; 39.62cm(15.6) (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Panel with 45% NTSC
- With Adaptive Sync
- Graphic: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 , with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti, with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti, with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM
- Storage: Hard drive: 1TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD; SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD
- Keyboard: Chiclet keyboard with isolated numpad key
- WebCam: HD 720p CMOS module
- Integrated Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac (2×2), Bluetooth 5.0
- Ports: 1 x COMBO audio jack, 2 x Type-A USB 3.2 (Gen 1), 1 x Type-C USB 3.2 (Gen 2) with display support DP1.4, 1 x Type-A USB2.0, 1 x RJ45 LAN jack
- 1 x HDMI, HDMI support 2.0b, 1 x AC adapter plug
- Audio: DTS:X Ultra
- Battery: 3 -Cell 48 Wh lithium-polymer Battery
Asus TUF A17
Key Specs
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor, 2.9 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz), AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor, 3.0 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.0 GHz)
- Windows 10 Home
- 8 GB/16 GB/ 32GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM, 2 x SO-DIMM socket, Dual-channel
- 43.94cm(17.3-inch) 16:9 LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC, 43.94cm(17.3-inch) 16:9 LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) 120Hz Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC With Adaptive Sync
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti, with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti, with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM
- 1TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD, SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 SSD M.2
- Keyboard: Chiclet keyboard with isolated numpad key
- HD 720p CMOS module
- Integrated Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac (2×2)), Bluetooth 5.0
- 1 x COMBO audio jack, 2 x Type-A USB 3.2 (Gen 1), 1 x Type-C USB 3.2 (Gen 2) with display supportDP1.4, 1 x Type-A USB2.0, 1 x RJ45 LAN jack for LAN insert, 1 x HDMI, HDMI support 2.0b, 1 x AC adapter plug
- DTS:X Ultra
- 48 Wh lithium-polymer Battery
HONOR Play 4 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.81-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
Amazfit BIP S
Key Specs
- 1.28-inch ( 176 x 176 pixels) color Always-on reflective touch display
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on colour touch display
- 10 sports modes (outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, walking, yoga, elliptical machine, swimming etc.)
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android and iOS
- PAI health analysis
- Control music on the phone
- GPS + GLONASS for route tracking, NFC for payments
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
- 200mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M11
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- OneUI based on Android OS
- Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot
- 13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 5MP f/2.2 (115-degree ultra-wide) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth camera)
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Physical fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Vivo TWS Neo
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices with aptX Adaptive/AAC
- 14.2mm drivers
- 88ms low latencing gaming
- Touch controls for volume and track change
- Dual microphones with noise reduction
- Water resistant (IP54)
- 25mAh battery
Vivo X50 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 50MP+13MP+13MP+32MP Quad Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh Battery
Vivo X50
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
- 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+13MP+5MP Quad Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
Vivo X50 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
- 2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4315mAh Battery
ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 97% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with MiFlavor 10.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Band 5
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160 x 80 pixels) TFT-LCD screen
- Bluetooth 4.0 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later
- Step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data
- Display Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Smartphone Notifications (Call, Calendar, Text Notifications, App Alerts), Sedentary Reminder, Shake to take a picture.
- PPG Heart Rate Sensor for Heart rate tracking
- 3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking
- Water resistant (IP67)
- Up to 7 days of battery life
