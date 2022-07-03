Week 26, 2022 Launch Roundup: OnePlus Nord 2T, Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, Nokia G11 Plus, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The tech industry has been witnessing the launching of several new smartphones, laptops, wearables, and accessories in the last week. While we have seen the launch of many products, some of them include the offerings churned out by OnePlus, Samsung, Dell, itel, Noise, Nokia, Garmin, Fossil, and more.

For those who are not aware, the week 27 of this year witnessed the launch of the highly rumored OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch, Amazfit T-Rex 2, Garmin Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 models, Dizo Buds P and a slew of other devices.

If you wanted to stay updated with the launches that have happened in the last week, then here we have listed the announcements made by various brands in week 26 over here. Do take a look and keep yourself updated.

OnePlus Nord 2T Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Snapdragon 778G Octa-Core 6nm processor with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

Samsung Knox protected

Customization via XCover Key and Top Key

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,050 mAh removable battery Nokia G11 Plus Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display

1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12

50MP rear camera, 2MP depth / macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Ambrane Stylo Max 50000mAh Power Bank Key Specs Gigantic 50k mAh Capacity

Lithium-Polymer 50,000mAh capacity

20W Power Delivery (PD) Output-

18W Fast Charging Input

Charge 3 Devices simultaneously

Universal Compatibility

Safe and Durable

Not Suitable for Air Travels

Classy Metallic Body Noise Flair XL Key Specs Speaker Driver: 10mm

Bluetooth: v5.2

Dual Pairing: Yes

Bluetooth Supported Profile: AVRCP, A2DP

Playtime: Up to 80 hours at 70% volume

Instacharge: 10-minute charge = 15-hour playtime

Water Resistance Rating: IPX5 Water-resistant

Button Controls: With remote and mic in line music & call control Dedicated gaming button itel Smartwatch 1 ES Key Specs 1.7 in Touch Display

Water Resistant, IP68

Dust Proof

Heart Rate Monitor

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor

Sleep Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count

170+ Watch Faces

220 mAh Battery 15 days Dell Latitude 9430 | 2-in-1/Laptop Key Specs Processor: 12th Gen Intel® Core Processors up to i7, vPro

Operating system: Up to Windows 11 Pro

Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5 SDRAM 5200MHz

Graphics: Intel® Iris® X® Graphics

Display: 14″ 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 2-in-1 14″ 16:10 QHD+ Touch (2560 x 1600)

Storage: SSD M.2 2230 PCIe/NVMe Class 35 up to 1TB

Security: TPM 2.0 FIPS-140-2 Certified

Battery: 2-Cell, 40 WHr Polymer , ExpressCharge 2.0 for 2-in-1 and 3-Cell, 60 WHr Polymer for Laptop Dell Latitude 7330 | 2-in-1/Laptop Key Specs Processor: 12th Gen Intel® Core processors up to i7 U15 vPro

Operating system: Up to Windows 11 Pro/Ubuntu® 20.04 LTS, 64-bit (Laptop only)

Memory: Up to 32 GB, DDR4, 3200 MHz, integrated, dual channel

Graphics: Intel® Iris® X® Graphics

Display: 13.3″ 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), Available in Touch/Non-touch, 400 nits, sRGB 100%, Anti-glare, Super Low Power, ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light, Ultralight, Corning® Gorilla Glass® 6 DXC,

Storage: PCIe/NVMe Class 35/40 up to 1TB

Security: TPM 2.0 FIPS-140-2 Certified

Battery: 3-Cell, 41 WHr Polymer , ExpressCharge 1.0 for 2-in-1 and 4-Cell, 58 WHr Polymer for Laptop Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Key Specs Aperture: F2.2

Max Video Bitrate: 120Mbps

35mm Equivalent Focal Length: 6.52mm

Photo Resolution: 6528×3264 (2:1)

Live Streaming: 360 Live, Reframe Live (streamer sets a fixed perspective)

Video Resolution: 5888×2944@30fps, 6144×3072@25/24fps, 3840×1920@30/25/24fps and 3040×1520@50fps

Photo Format: insp and RAW (dng) (RAW files require software on PC/Mac to export.)

ISO Range: Photo: 100-3200 | Video: 100-3200

Shutter Speed: Photo: 1/8000 - 120s | Video: 1/8000 - to the limit of frames per second

Exposure Value: ±4EV

White Balance: 2000K-10000K

Video Format: insv (can be exported via App or Studio)

Audio Format: 48 kHz, AAC

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 5 GHz, 802.11ac, USB Type-C, MicroSD Card

Battery Capacity: 1350mAh TCL C835 4K mini LED TV Key Specs 55/65/75-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD mini LED display

1.6GHz Quad-core A73 MT9615+ processor with 550Mhz Mali-G52MP2 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Google TV with Amati UI, hands-free voice control, Far-field microphone, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center

Voice remote

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz/5GHz), HDMI2.1 X 4 (eARC), Bluetooth 5.2, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet port, AV port

30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers) + 30W Subwoofer, ONKYO sound system, Dolby Atmos TCL C635 4K QLED TV Key Specs 43/50/55/65/75-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD QLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+. HLG, MEMC, ALLM, AIPQ

1.3GHz Quad-core A55 RT51M processor with 800Mhz Mali-G31MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Google TV, hands-free voice control, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center

Voice remote

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), HDMI2.1 x1 with ARC&EARC + HDMI2.0x2, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0×1, USB3.0x1, Ethernet port, AV port

30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers), Onkyo audio, Dolby Atmos TCL P735 4K TV Key Specs 43/50/55/65/75-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD display with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, MEMC, ALLM

1.3GHz Quad-core A55 RT51M processor with 800Mhz Mali-G31MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Google TV, hands-free voice control, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center

Voice remote

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), HDMI2.1 x 3 (eARC), Bluetooth 5.0, USB3.0 x 2, Ethernet port, AV port

30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers), Dolby Atmos HTC Desire 22 Pro Key Specs

6.6″ (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 12

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera)

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,520 mAh (typical) battery DIZO Buds P Key Specs Bluetooth 5.3 to connect to devices, SBC codec

13mm dynamic driver, Bass boost+ mode

ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

realme Link app lets you customize functions like touch controls, getting system updates, and more

Splash-resistant (IPX4)

40 mAh battery Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Key Specs Notifications: Alarm Clock, App Alerts, Calendar Alerts, Email, Multiple Time Zones, Social Media, Text

Functions: Activity Tracker, Challenge Friends to a Workout, Control Your Music, Customizable Buttons, Heart Rate Tracking, Interchangeable Watch Band, Notifications, Personalize Your Dial, Visualized Workout Routes

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE

Strap Material: Stainless Steel and Silicon

Battery Life: Up to 2 weeks

Case Size: 45 mm | 40.5mm

Interchangeable Compatibility: 24 mm

Operating System: Fossil Smartwatch (Hybrid App)

Processor: Fossil Q - Intel® Atom TM Processor

Processor Sensors: Accelerometer, Heart Rate

Storage: 16 MB

Strap Width: 24 mm

Water Resistance: 3 ATM

Battery Charge Time: Charge Time 60 min to 80%

Colors: Rose Gold-Tone and Black Fossil Gen 6 Venture edition Wear OS smartwatch Key Specs Case: 44MM, Stainless Steel

Strap: 22MM, Interchangeable

Strap Material: Fabric, Leather

Case Color: Silver

Operating System: Powered with Wear OS by Google

Compatibility: Wear OS by Google works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries, with compatibility subject to change.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+

Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage

Display: 1.28″ Color AMOLED / 416 x 416 / 326ppi

Input: 2 Additional Push Buttons (configurable), Rotating Home Button, Touchscreen, Voice

Sound/Actuator: Loudspeaker, Microphone, Vibration

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC SE, WiFi

Sensors: Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Compass, Gyroscope, Off-body IR, PPG Heart Rate, SPO2

Battery: 24 Hr + multi day Extended Mode

Water Resistance: 3 ATM GIZMORE Slate Smartwatch Key Specs 1.57 inch full touch IPS curved display with 500 Nits Brightness.

Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch.

Built-in AI Voice Assistant (Google & Siri)

Comprehensive Health Data: Track your SPO2, 24 x 7 Heart Rate, Body temperature monitoring, Calorie Burns, Sleep monitor & Guided Breathing.

Smart features: Weather forecast, Call rejection, Alarm, Find my Phone, Timer, Stopwatch, Walk reminder, Wake gesture, Calendar reminder, Vibration alert, Remote music control.

Multi sports modes - Cycling, Swimming, Climbing, Yoga, Skipping, Walking etc.

Smart All Round Notifications - Stay Socially Updated Always.

Play Music on the go.

100+ customizable and Cloud based watch faces.

Battery Runtime: Up to 7 days.

Fitness & Outdoor modes and tracking

Backed by IP68 certification Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop (2022) Key Specs 15.6″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology

Intel Core i5-1240P processor / AMD Ryzen 5-5500U

Windows 11 Home 64-bit

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

8 GB of DDR4 system memory, Upgradable up to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules

512 GB SSD, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s, NVMe

Speakers and Mic: Built In Dual Stereo Speakers and Built-in Digital Microphone

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, 6E, 802.11a/b/g/n+ax wireless LAN, Bluetooth v5.2

Battery: 3 cells, 50 Wh, 3-pin 135 W AC adapter Garmin Forerunner 955 Key Specs 1.3″ (260 x 260 pixels) full colour touchscreen display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Multi-frequency Positioning

Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi

5 ATM Water and Dust Resistant

32 GB storage (Up to 2000 songs)

5-button design

Daily workout suggestions; Running Dynamics Pod; Garmin PacePro

Garmin Pay

Battery Life: Smartwatch mode: Up to 15 days Garmin Forerunner 255 and 255S Key Specs Forerunner 255: 1.3″ (260 x 260 pixels) full colour touchscreen display

Forerunner 255S: 1.1″ (218 x 218 pixels) full colour touchscreen display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Multi-frequency Positioning

5 ATM Water and Dust Resistant

4 GB storage (Up to 500 songs)

Live Event Sharing, LiveTrack, Assistance

HRV status, Recovery time, HR calories

Battery Life: Forerunner 255 - Smartwatch mode: Up to 14 days

Battery Life: Forerunner 255S - Smartwatch mode: Up to 12 days Amazfit T-Rex 2 Key Specs 1.39″ (454×454 pixels) 326 PPI display with up to 1000 nits of brightness

Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-band & 5 satellite positioning and BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor

Health features: Heart rate, SpO2, Stress, Sleep, Breathing, Menstrual cycle and health reminders

Fitness features: 158+ sports modes via Zepp App

Supported devices: Android 7.0 or later, iOS 12.0 or later

Water-resistance: 10ATM; MIL-STD-810G standards.

500 mAh battery DEFY GravityZ Key Specs Color: Black Fury, Blue Impulse, Teal Aqua, and White Purity

Headphone Type: In the Ear

Driver: 13mm Drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2

Headphone Design: Earbud

Playback: up to 50 hours

Deep Bass: Yes

With Microphone: Yes, Quad Mic with ENC

Charging: Type-C, Brisk charging (10 Mins = 3 hours)

Modes: Turbo Mode (50ms) Low latency

Others: Quick pair and connect, Touch controls and Voice assistance

Water resistance: IPX4

Best Mobiles in India