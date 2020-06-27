Week 28, 2020 Launch Roundup: Realme X3, HONOR 9A, Redmi 9, OPPO A11K And More

As we are in the 28th week of this year, we have come up with a list of launches that have happened in the industry. Do check out this list to keep yourself updated about the launches in the past week.

LG TONE Free HBS-FN6 And HBS-FN4

LG launched two new true wireless earphones globally. These are the Tone Free HBS-FN4 and Tone Free HBS-FN6 earbuds with Meridian Audio technology, ultra-violet disinfection with a UVnano charging case, and other notable aspects.

Realme Adventurer Backpack

Realme Adventurer Backpack has been launched for the youth for Rs. 1,499. The backpack features 32 litres capacity, 650D high-density Oxford Cotton and IPX4 rating for water resistance. It will go on sale on July 1 in the country.

Realme X3

Realme X3 has been launched in two storage variants such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space. These two variants of the smartphone are priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 25,999 respectively. The first sale is slated for June 30 in the country

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom with insane camera specifications has been launched in India along with the standard varaint of the Realme X3. It comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 32,999 respectively.

HONOR 9A

The Honor 9A has been launched in a single storage variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The top features of Honor 9A flaunts a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a triple-camera setup and more.

Acer Swift 5, Concept D Laptops

Acer Swift 5 (2020) has been unveiled at the company's Next@Acer event with the advanced Intel Core processors ans integrated graphics based on the Intel Xe architecture. The company also launched the ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 3 Ezel notebooks for creators.

Redmi 9

Redmi 9, the latest budget smartphone from the company featuring an impressive specifications such as five cameras, a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a FHD+ display and a 5020mAh battery. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at its rear.

Daiwa D65QUHD-M10 and D55QUHD-M10 Smart TVs

Homegrown brand Daiwa has announced the launch of two new 4K smart TVs - a 65-inch model and a smaller 55-inch model. These new Daiwa models come with 2GB RAM, Android 9 and dbx-tv audio technology among other aspects.

Sony WF-XB700 TWS EXTRA BASS WF-SP800N TWS

Sony has announced the launch of two new wireless earbuds for its users in India. These are priced at Rs. 9,990 and Rs. 18.990. The latter features active noise cancellation, extra bass and fast charging support as well.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Acer Chromebook 311

Acer launched two new convertible laptops - Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and Acer Chromebook 311 running Chrome OS. Both are ultralight models with a long-lasting battery life. These convertibles feature a premium look and high-end features as well.

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook 14 has been announced with Android 10 topped with Huawei App Gallery featuring a dedicated ecosystem of apps for a seamless and smarter user experience. It arrives with Microsoft 365 Personal subscription among other interesting specifications.

Acer Enduro T5 is fitted with a 10-inch Windows tablet featuring a 7th generation Intel Core M3 processor. The tablet features MIl-STD 810G, IP55 certification, additional accessories, 4-point shoulder straps, car holders and more.

Acer Enduro N7

Acer Enduro N7 flaunts a 14-inch FHD+ display, an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, a hot-swappable battery rated to deliver 10 hours of power, a fingerprint sensor compliant with Windows Hello, and a host of security features such as Acer Enduro Manageability Suite.

Acer Predator Helios, Predator Triton and Nitro 7

Acer Predator Helios, Predator Triton and Nitro 7 have been upgraded with the latest offerings. These new series of laptops feature the latest 10-gen Intel Core H-series processors, capable superfast graphics units and much more.

Hammer KO Sports Truly Wireless earbuds

Hammer KO Sports Truly Wireless earbuds has been launched with a touch control, five hours of continuous playback time, Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 certification, and over-the-ear hooks. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,599 in the country.

OPPO A11K

OPPO A11K has been launched with a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution, a dual-camera setup at the rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors, a 5MP selfie camera sensor, a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and a 4230mAh battery.

Gionee Watch 4, Watch 5 and Senorita

Gionee launched a trio of smartwatches in India with the arrival of the Watch 4, Watch 5 and Senorita smartwatches. These are priced starting from Rs. 2.499. All these wearables fall under the Smart Life portfolio of the company. These let users take control of their health, fitness and lifestyle.

Vu Cinema 32-inch HD Ready and 43-inch Full HD Smart Android TVs

Vu launched a slew of affordable variants of its Cinema TV range available in the country. These smart TVs come preloaded with the most popular Android TV apps and are priced starting Rs. 21,999. These new models from Vu are available from the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

Amazfit Stratos 3

Amazfit Stratos 3 is made using stainless steel. There is a 1.34-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels, a Gorilla Glass 3 protection, an extra fingerprint coating. There is a slew of sensors for the everyday tracking capabilities.

boAt Airdopes 511V2 TWS Ear-Buds

boAt Airdopes 511V2 TWS Earbuds is priced at Rs. 2,999. This new pair of truly wireless earbuds comes only in black color. It features an in-ear design with an elongated stem like the Apple AirPods.