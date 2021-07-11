Week 28, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy F22, Nokia G20, HUAWEI MatePad 11, And More

Besides, the wearable market has also received a slew of new smartwatches such as the Noise ColorFit Qube, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition, and so on. Apart from smartphones and watches, we saw the announcement of the Hisense Tornado 65-inch 4K TV, Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 detachable tablets, and among others. Check here all the launches that occurred last week.

HUAWEI MatePad 11

Key Specs

10.95-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

HarmonyOS 2

13MP auto focus rear camera

8MP front-facing Camera

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

7250mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F22

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) battery

DIZO Star 300

Key Specs

1.77-inch (160 x 120 Pixels) QQVGA LCD screen

26MHz SC6531E processor

32MB RAM, 32MB storage, expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM (Micro SIM + Micro SIM)

0.08MP Rear Camera

2G GSM 900/1800, Bluetooth 2.1, micro USB port

2550mAh battery

DIZO Star 500

Key Specs

2.8-inch (320 x 240 Pixels) QVGA LCD screen

26MHz SC6531E processor

32MB RAM, 32MB storage, expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM (Micro SIM + Micro SIM)

0.3MP Rear Camera

Strip torch on top

2G GSM 900/1800, Bluetooth 2.1, micro USB port

1900mAh battery

Nokia G20

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5050mAh battery

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i

Key Specs

The Yoga Duet 7i Gen 6 (13, Intel) is the 2-in-1 laptop you'll take everywhere.

Sleek and lightweight, it's no heavier than a water bottle and has features to fit the way you live-detachable Bluetooth® keyboard, 33.7cms (13.3) touch display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass and Dolby Vision TM , and powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core TM processors.

, and powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core processors. Plus, with optional LTE connectivity, you'll almost always be in range-and never out of style.

Hisense Tornado 65-inch 4K TV

Key Specs

65″ Hisense Tornado TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 36 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Blaupunkt Cybersound 32″ HD, 42″ FHD

Key Specs

32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with, 400-nits brightness, 5000:1 (Dynamic) Contrast Ratio

42-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with HDR, 450-nits brightness, 5000:1 (Dynamic) Contrast Ratio

8 Picture Modes (Standard, Vivid, Soft, Sport, Movie, Monitor, Game, User), Color Temperature, DNR, HDMI

Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-450 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

Android 9.0 with Built-in Airplay, Chromecast, Google Play Store, Google Assistant

Google Assistant Enabled Remote, Hot Keys of Prime Video, YouTube, Sony LIV, Sleek, Stylish and Smart Remote

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, Optical Output, Mini AV

40W 2-unit Box speakers

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43″ and 55″ 4K UHD TVs

Key Specs

43 / 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 450 (43″) / 550 (55″) nits brightness, 5000:1 (Dynamic) Contrast Ratio

1.5GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-G52MC1

GPU

2GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 10.0 with Built-in Airplay, Chromecast, Google Play Store, Google Assistant

Google Assistant Enabled Remote, Hot Keys of Prime Video, YouTube, Sony LIV, Sleek, Stylish and Smart Remote

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, Optical Output, Mini AV

Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

50W / 60W (55″) 4-unit Box Speakers Dolby MS12, Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, DTS X

HUAWEI Band 6

Key Specs

1.47 Large AMOLED Touch Display -2.5D Glass, Stylish Red Side Button

SpO2 Blood Oxygen Monitor Track Oxygen Saturation Level in Your Bloodstream

Up-to 14 Days of Battery Life - Fast Charge for 3 Days in 10 Mins, 5ATM Water Resistance

Personalised Watch Faces ,10 Professional Workouts with 6 Auto Detection Modes

Health Monitors 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, Intelligent Sleep Monitor & Stress Monitor

AMOLED Display

Water Resistant

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker

Key Specs

Precise Voice Pickup Technology delivers your voice clearly

Full-range speaker unit provides high quality personal sound

Lightweight and comfortable design for all-day wearing

Up to 20 hours battery life5 with 10-minute Quick Charging

IPX4 splash-proof design

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition

Key Specs

1.39 inch AMOLED Display

Android 6.0 and above not support iOS

4 GB Internal Memory

Up to 14 days for typical use

402mAh Battery

boAt Watch Xtend

Key Specs