Week 28, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy F22, Nokia G20, HUAWEI MatePad 11, And More
Last week, we came across several new launches in the tech industry. Samsung announced the budget Galaxy F22 smartphone, while HMD Global has also come up with the new G-series device dubbed the Nokia G20. Alongside, Realme announced two feature phones namely - the DIZO Star 300 and the DIZO Star 500.
Besides, the wearable market has also received a slew of new smartwatches such as the Noise ColorFit Qube, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition, and so on. Apart from smartphones and watches, we saw the announcement of the Hisense Tornado 65-inch 4K TV, Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 detachable tablets, and among others. Check here all the launches that occurred last week.
HUAWEI MatePad 11
Key Specs
- 10.95-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- HarmonyOS 2
- 13MP auto focus rear camera
- 8MP front-facing Camera
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
- 7250mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F22
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) battery
DIZO Star 300
Key Specs
- 1.77-inch (160 x 120 Pixels) QQVGA LCD screen
- 26MHz SC6531E processor
- 32MB RAM, 32MB storage, expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (Micro SIM + Micro SIM)
- 0.08MP Rear Camera
- 2G GSM 900/1800, Bluetooth 2.1, micro USB port
- 2550mAh battery
DIZO Star 500
Key Specs
- 2.8-inch (320 x 240 Pixels) QVGA LCD screen
- 26MHz SC6531E processor
- 32MB RAM, 32MB storage, expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (Micro SIM + Micro SIM)
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- Strip torch on top
- 2G GSM 900/1800, Bluetooth 2.1, micro USB port
- 1900mAh battery
Nokia G20
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5050mAh battery
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i
Key Specs
- The Yoga Duet 7i Gen 6 (13, Intel) is the 2-in-1 laptop you'll take everywhere.
- Sleek and lightweight, it's no heavier than a water bottle and has features to fit the way you live-detachable Bluetooth® keyboard, 33.7cms (13.3) touch display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass and Dolby VisionTM, and powered by 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors.
- Plus, with optional LTE connectivity, you'll almost always be in range-and never out of style.
Hisense Tornado 65-inch 4K TV
Key Specs
- 65″ Hisense Tornado TV
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 36 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Blaupunkt Cybersound 32″ HD, 42″ FHD
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with, 400-nits brightness, 5000:1 (Dynamic) Contrast Ratio
- 42-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with HDR, 450-nits brightness, 5000:1 (Dynamic) Contrast Ratio
- 8 Picture Modes (Standard, Vivid, Soft, Sport, Movie, Monitor, Game, User), Color Temperature, DNR, HDMI
- Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-450 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
- Android 9.0 with Built-in Airplay, Chromecast, Google Play Store, Google Assistant
- Google Assistant Enabled Remote, Hot Keys of Prime Video, YouTube, Sony LIV, Sleek, Stylish and Smart Remote
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, Optical Output, Mini AV
- 40W 2-unit Box speakers
Blaupunkt Cybersound 43″ and 55″ 4K UHD TVs
Key Specs
- 43 / 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 450 (43″) / 550 (55″) nits brightness, 5000:1 (Dynamic) Contrast Ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-G52MC1
- GPU
- 2GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 10.0 with Built-in Airplay, Chromecast, Google Play Store, Google Assistant
- Google Assistant Enabled Remote, Hot Keys of Prime Video, YouTube, Sony LIV, Sleek, Stylish and Smart Remote
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, Optical Output, Mini AV
- Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 50W / 60W (55″) 4-unit Box Speakers Dolby MS12, Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, DTS X
HUAWEI Band 6
Key Specs
- 1.47 Large AMOLED Touch Display -2.5D Glass, Stylish Red Side Button
- SpO2 Blood Oxygen Monitor Track Oxygen Saturation Level in Your Bloodstream
- Up-to 14 Days of Battery Life - Fast Charge for 3 Days in 10 Mins, 5ATM Water Resistance
- Personalised Watch Faces ,10 Professional Workouts with 6 Auto Detection Modes
- Health Monitors 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, Intelligent Sleep Monitor & Stress Monitor
- AMOLED Display
- Water Resistant
Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker
Key Specs
- Precise Voice Pickup Technology delivers your voice clearly
- Full-range speaker unit provides high quality personal sound
- Lightweight and comfortable design for all-day wearing
- Up to 20 hours battery life5 with 10-minute Quick Charging
- IPX4 splash-proof design
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition
Key Specs
- 1.39 inch AMOLED Display
- Android 6.0 and above not support iOS
- 4 GB Internal Memory
- Up to 14 days for typical use
- 402mAh Battery
boAt Watch Xtend
Key Specs
- 1.69″ square LCD 2.5D curved screen
- 5ATM (50 meter) water resistance
- supports SpO2 monitoring
- a 300mAh battery
-
