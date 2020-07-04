Week 29, 2020 Launch Roundup: Motorola One Fusion, HONOR X10 Max, Realme C11 And More

In addition to these, there are some notable smartphones that have been unveiled of late. These include the Realme C11 and Redmi 9C that are budget market entrants. Having said that, here we list the notable launches that took place in the week 29 of this year. Take a look at the same below.

Motorola One Fusion

Motorola One Fusion makes use of a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, a dewdrop notch to house the selfie camera setup, a downgraded Snapdragon 710 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The other notable aspects of the device include a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5000mAh battery.

OnePlus U1 55"

OnePlus U11 55-inch 4K TV flaunts a 55-inch 4K LED panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 95%, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision. This affordable smart TV comes with a MediaTek MT5887 processor, 3GB RAM, and 16GB storage space. It runs Android TV 9.0 out-of-the-box with a slew of pre-installed apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema and more.

OnePlus Y1 32″ and Y1 43″

OnePlus TV Y series comprises two models - the TV Y1 32-inch model and TV Y1 43-inch model. These two smart TVs feature a design similar to that of the OnePlus TV U1 55-inch model except for some variations. There is 93% screen-to-body ratio, a bezel-less design, a MediaTek processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage space, Android TV 9.0, and a 20W speaker among others.

HONOR X10 Max

HONOR X10 Max has a tablet form factor and features a 7.09-inch display. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB ROM and a juicy 5000mAh battery. The other goodies include a 48MP primary rear camera sensor with 10X digital zoom and a 2MP depth sensor.

HONOR 30 Lite

HONOR 30 Lite is fitted with a 6.5-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage space and a 4000mAh battery. The device flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED TV

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED TV flaunts 120Hz refresh rate with support for variable refresh rate from 40Hz to 120Hz. This new smart TV comes with Always-on display, a quad-core MediaTek Cortex A73 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage space, 65W audio output, Dolby Atmos support, and much more.

Realme C11

Realme C11 adorns a 6.52-inch mini-drop notch display with HD+ resolution, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with a 2GB RAM, 32GB storage space, and a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage support. The other goodies of the Realme C11 include a dual-camera setup at the rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors, a 5MP selfie camera sensor, P2i splash-resistant coating and a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C is the first smartphone to use the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The other specs of this smartphone include a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage space, a dedicated microSD card slot, Android 10 topped with MIUI 12, a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor and a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9A bestows a 6.53-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage space, a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage space, Android 10 topped with MIUI 12, a single 13MP rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. Redmi 9A gets the power from a 5000mAh battery.

Boult Audio Tru5ive Pro

Boult Audio Tru5ive Pro truly wireless earbuds comes with inbuilt neodymium technology, which is touted to provide immersive audio experience and heavy bass. This pair of truly wireless earbuds also provides passive bilateral noise isolation. The other aspects of this accessory include changeable ear loops in three color options, Bluetooth 5.0, low-latency and a lasting battery that can last up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. With the charging case, the battery life extends to 24 hours.