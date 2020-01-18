Week 3, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO F15, HONOR 9X, HONOR Sport, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro And More

HONOR 9X is another newly launched device that launched in the Indian market. The device is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB ROM model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant. It is available for sales on Flipkart in a couple of days.

In the accessory segment, you can buy Blaupunkt BTW Pro truly wireless earphones which features Bluetooth 5, Qualcomm aptX support, and IPX7 water resistance. The earphones also have access to Google Assistant and Apple Siri on the connected devices.

Samsung ‘The Frame' 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV comes with QLED technology, offering an immersive viewing experience. There are a few more products that you can take a look in the list below.

Blaupunkt BTW Pro truly wireless earphones

Key Specs

Blaupunkt is an iconic German brand that has developed cutting edge audio technology since 1924. Today this legendary Audio Tech German brand is available in India with a superior quality range of Audio Products.

HD Sound & High Bass - Every note comes alive. And the bass booms loud and clear. This is the result of true HD sound. Once you experience this there is no coming back.

The Dual MIC Advantage - Two mics! One to get your talking. The other to pick up sounds for noise cancellation. Together they make conversation clear.

Shhh! Noise Cancellation at work - Built in mics sample sound and filter it out to create a cocoon of peace. Nothing disturbs you. And then the sound output gets even better.

36 hrs Playtime with Charging case - You will stop before these earbuds do. They can go on for more then 2 whole days. Tops them up and then forget about charging them. Freedom!

IPX 7 water & sweat resistant- Designed and built for people on the move. Whether you are working out in the gym or sweating it out chasing a deadline. Don't worry. They are above it all.

The Convenience of Auto Pairing - No master, no slave earbuds, now automatically pair with your device as soon as you take out them out of the case. The earbud you take out first becomes the master earbud.

Samsung ‘The Frame’ 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Tizen

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 40 W

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Lava Z71

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

OPPO F15

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vu Cinema TV 43, 50 and 55-inch 4K Android TVs

Key Specs

43 / 50 / 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) DLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, 500 Nits brightness

Digital Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction

Quad-Core processor with Dual-Core GPU

1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 9.0, Chromecast built-in, Multi Screen (iPhone and Android)

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, IR, Voice Control, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port

VOD Upscaler, Cricket Mode

Front Firing Sound bar (15+15 Watt Master / 5+5 watt Tweeter), Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dialogue Enhancer, Surround Virtualizer

Noise Shots XO true wireless earbuds

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, Qualcomm aptX with environmental noise cancellation

Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control

Water-resistant (IPX7), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain

Round charging case with metallic finish

Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri

Lightweight design at 4.5g per earbud, 65g with the case

40mAh battery offers 6 hours of standalone playback, 720mAh

battery

Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse

Key Specs

Dimensions: 110.2 * 57.2 * 23.6mm

Model(s): XMSB01MW / XMSB02MW

Weight: 77.5g (with battery)

CMITIT ID: 2016DP4530

Detection distance: ≤10m

Connection: Bluetooth 4.0, RF 2.4GHz

Sensor: Laser sensor

Output: 3V3mA

Operating System: Windows (Windows 8 or later recommended), macOS (macOS 10.10 or later recommended), Android

HONOR Sport

Key Specs

Bluetooth magnetic

5G/ear fit and secure

High fidelity audio penetrating bass

10d standby, > 11h playback, ip52 water and sweat proof

Wireless design lightweight secure and comfortable

Good Bluetooth compatibility steady and strong call signal

1 year warranty

Honor Sport Pro

Key Specs

• Bend test: 90° (3,000 times, 200g load); 180° (5,000 times, 200g load; 300 times, 450g load)

• Button pressure resistance test: 50 N force maintained for 5 minutes

• Button endurance test: 40,000 presses

• USB port durability: 10,000 plugs and unplugs

• Tumbling test: 150 times

• Damp heat cycling test: 25-55°C, relative humidity 95%

• Salt spray test

• Working temperature: 0-45°C

• Charging temperature: 0-45°C

• Storage temperature: from -20°C to +60°C

HONOR MagicWatch 2

Key Specs

1.2-inch / 1.39-inch ( 390 x 390 pixels) / ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display

HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip

Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices

2GB built-in storage for music

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, and Capacitive sensor

Heart rate tracking with TruSeen 3.5, sleep monitoring, HUAWEI TruRelax, and all-day activity tracking.

15 workout modes

GPS and GLONASS, NFC

455mAh battery

HONOR Band 5i

Key Specs

0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD touch color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

SpO2 sensor

Music Control for Android 5.0 and above

Built-in USB connector, Up to 7 days of battery life

HONOR 9X

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

CloudWalker I2000

Key Specs

BÜRST TV Soundbar - Get your #TvAmplified with the BURST TV Soundbar by CloudWalker, designed to deliver dynamic sound for Smart TV entertainment & more | 2.1 Channel sound | 50W powerful sound output to amplify your TV sound | Built-in subwoofer for rich & deep bass | Full-range sound drivers delivering crystal clear and dramatic sound

Boost your TV entertainment - Give your entertainment the sound it deserves. A perfect solution for cinema and movie lovers, sports & gaming enthusiasts and music lovers, bringing the next level sound for your TV.

Latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology - Stream music with a tap of your finger directly from smartphone, tablet or other compatible devices with built-in Bluetooth | Quick & seamless connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters

Party Light Mode: Get ready to bring the life back to party with the Party light mode featuring 11 different LED light effects to make your movie nights and party sessions thrilling with red, blue, green, yellow, violet, white lights and plenty of alternate light effects tuned as per the music rhythm

Features: 5 Preset equalizers - Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat, Rock for the right sound effect for your entertainment | Digital Signal Processing technology to enjoy rich & subtle details of every sound | Plug & Play with multiple connectivity options - Bluetooth, AUX, Line IN and Optical ports to connect to TV, mobile, MP3, DVD or Blu-ray Player and other compatible devices

CloudWalker E3000 soundbars

Key Specs

BÜRST TV Soundbar - Get your #TvAmplified with the BURST TV Soundbar by CloudWalker, designed to deliver the next level sound for Smart TV entertainment & more | 2.1 Channel sound | 100W powerful sound output to amplify your TV sound | 60W External subwoofer for rich & deep bass | Full-range sound drivers delivering crystal clear and dynamic sound

Boost your TV entertainment - Give your entertainment the sound it deserves. A perfect solution for cinema and movie lovers, sports & gaming enthusiasts and music lovers, bringing the next level sound for your TV.

Latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology - Stream music with a tap of your finger directly from smartphone, tablet or other compatible devices with built-in Bluetooth | Quick & seamless connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters

Party Light Mode: Get ready to bring the life back to party with the Party light mode featuring 11 different LED light effects to make your movie nights and party sessions thrilling with red, blue, green, yellow, violet, white lights and plenty of alternate light effects tuned as per the music rhythm

Features: 5 Preset equalizers - Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat, Rock for the right sound effect for your entertainment | Digital Signal Processing technology to enjoy rich & subtle details of every sound | Plug & Play with multiple connectivity options - Bluetooth, AUX, Line IN and Optical ports to connect to TV, mobile, MP3, DVD or Blu-ray Player and other compatible devices

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD screen, Wet Touch, Glove Mode

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual / Single SIM

25MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint senso

Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh removable battery with 15W fast charging

Falkon Aerbook

Key Specs