Week 3, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO F15, HONOR 9X, HONOR Sport, Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro And More
Week 3 is about to wrap with highlights including a few smartphones and other electronics launches. These products have been placed on our list below. In the smartphone category, we have seen Oppo F15 that launched with a quad rear camera setup, and 4000mAh battery with support 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
HONOR 9X is another newly launched device that launched in the Indian market. The device is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB ROM model and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant. It is available for sales on Flipkart in a couple of days.
In the accessory segment, you can buy Blaupunkt BTW Pro truly wireless earphones which features Bluetooth 5, Qualcomm aptX support, and IPX7 water resistance. The earphones also have access to Google Assistant and Apple Siri on the connected devices.
Samsung ‘The Frame' 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV comes with QLED technology, offering an immersive viewing experience. There are a few more products that you can take a look in the list below.
Blaupunkt BTW Pro truly wireless earphones
Key Specs
- Blaupunkt is an iconic German brand that has developed cutting edge audio technology since 1924. Today this legendary Audio Tech German brand is available in India with a superior quality range of Audio Products.
- HD Sound & High Bass - Every note comes alive. And the bass booms loud and clear. This is the result of true HD sound. Once you experience this there is no coming back.
- The Dual MIC Advantage - Two mics! One to get your talking. The other to pick up sounds for noise cancellation. Together they make conversation clear.
- Shhh! Noise Cancellation at work - Built in mics sample sound and filter it out to create a cocoon of peace. Nothing disturbs you. And then the sound output gets even better.
- 36 hrs Playtime with Charging case - You will stop before these earbuds do. They can go on for more then 2 whole days. Tops them up and then forget about charging them. Freedom!
- IPX 7 water & sweat resistant- Designed and built for people on the move. Whether you are working out in the gym or sweating it out chasing a deadline. Don't worry. They are above it all.
- The Convenience of Auto Pairing - No master, no slave earbuds, now automatically pair with your device as soon as you take out them out of the case. The earbud you take out first becomes the master earbud.
Samsung ‘The Frame’ 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Tizen
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 40 W
- Refresh Rate: 120 Hz
Lava Z71
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
OPPO F15
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vu Cinema TV 43, 50 and 55-inch 4K Android TVs
Key Specs
- 43 / 50 / 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) DLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, 500 Nits brightness
- Digital Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction
- Quad-Core processor with Dual-Core GPU
- 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 9.0, Chromecast built-in, Multi Screen (iPhone and Android)
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, IR, Voice Control, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port
- VOD Upscaler, Cricket Mode
- Front Firing Sound bar (15+15 Watt Master / 5+5 watt Tweeter), Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dialogue Enhancer, Surround Virtualizer
Noise Shots XO true wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, Qualcomm aptX with environmental noise cancellation
- Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control
- Water-resistant (IPX7), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain
- Round charging case with metallic finish
- Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri
- Lightweight design at 4.5g per earbud, 65g with the case
- 40mAh battery offers 6 hours of standalone playback, 720mAh
- battery
Xiaomi launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse
Key Specs
- Dimensions: 110.2 * 57.2 * 23.6mm
- Model(s): XMSB01MW / XMSB02MW
- Weight: 77.5g (with battery)
- CMITIT ID: 2016DP4530
- Detection distance: ≤10m
- Connection: Bluetooth 4.0, RF 2.4GHz
- Sensor: Laser sensor
- Output: 3V3mA
- Operating System: Windows (Windows 8 or later recommended), macOS (macOS 10.10 or later recommended), Android
HONOR Sport
Key Specs
- Bluetooth magnetic
- 5G/ear fit and secure
- High fidelity audio penetrating bass
- 10d standby, > 11h playback, ip52 water and sweat proof
- Wireless design lightweight secure and comfortable
- Good Bluetooth compatibility steady and strong call signal
- 1 year warranty
Honor Sport Pro
Key Specs
• Bend test: 90° (3,000 times, 200g load); 180° (5,000 times, 200g load; 300 times, 450g load)
• Button pressure resistance test: 50 N force maintained for 5 minutes
• Button endurance test: 40,000 presses
• USB port durability: 10,000 plugs and unplugs
• Tumbling test: 150 times
• Damp heat cycling test: 25-55°C, relative humidity 95%
• Salt spray test
• Working temperature: 0-45°C
• Charging temperature: 0-45°C
• Storage temperature: from -20°C to +60°C
HONOR MagicWatch 2
Key Specs
- 1.2-inch / 1.39-inch ( 390 x 390 pixels) / ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display
- HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip
- Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- 2GB built-in storage for music
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, and Capacitive sensor
- Heart rate tracking with TruSeen 3.5, sleep monitoring, HUAWEI TruRelax, and all-day activity tracking.
- 15 workout modes
- GPS and GLONASS, NFC
- 455mAh battery
HONOR Band 5i
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD touch color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- SpO2 sensor
- Music Control for Android 5.0 and above
- Built-in USB connector, Up to 7 days of battery life
HONOR 9X
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
CloudWalker I2000
Key Specs
- BÜRST TV Soundbar - Get your #TvAmplified with the BURST TV Soundbar by CloudWalker, designed to deliver dynamic sound for Smart TV entertainment & more | 2.1 Channel sound | 50W powerful sound output to amplify your TV sound | Built-in subwoofer for rich & deep bass | Full-range sound drivers delivering crystal clear and dramatic sound
- Boost your TV entertainment - Give your entertainment the sound it deserves. A perfect solution for cinema and movie lovers, sports & gaming enthusiasts and music lovers, bringing the next level sound for your TV.
- Latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology - Stream music with a tap of your finger directly from smartphone, tablet or other compatible devices with built-in Bluetooth | Quick & seamless connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters
- Party Light Mode: Get ready to bring the life back to party with the Party light mode featuring 11 different LED light effects to make your movie nights and party sessions thrilling with red, blue, green, yellow, violet, white lights and plenty of alternate light effects tuned as per the music rhythm
- Features: 5 Preset equalizers - Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat, Rock for the right sound effect for your entertainment | Digital Signal Processing technology to enjoy rich & subtle details of every sound | Plug & Play with multiple connectivity options - Bluetooth, AUX, Line IN and Optical ports to connect to TV, mobile, MP3, DVD or Blu-ray Player and other compatible devices
CloudWalker E3000 soundbars
Key Specs
- BÜRST TV Soundbar - Get your #TvAmplified with the BURST TV Soundbar by CloudWalker, designed to deliver the next level sound for Smart TV entertainment & more | 2.1 Channel sound | 100W powerful sound output to amplify your TV sound | 60W External subwoofer for rich & deep bass | Full-range sound drivers delivering crystal clear and dynamic sound
- Boost your TV entertainment - Give your entertainment the sound it deserves. A perfect solution for cinema and movie lovers, sports & gaming enthusiasts and music lovers, bringing the next level sound for your TV.
- Latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology - Stream music with a tap of your finger directly from smartphone, tablet or other compatible devices with built-in Bluetooth | Quick & seamless connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters
- Party Light Mode: Get ready to bring the life back to party with the Party light mode featuring 11 different LED light effects to make your movie nights and party sessions thrilling with red, blue, green, yellow, violet, white lights and plenty of alternate light effects tuned as per the music rhythm
- Features: 5 Preset equalizers - Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat, Rock for the right sound effect for your entertainment | Digital Signal Processing technology to enjoy rich & subtle details of every sound | Plug & Play with multiple connectivity options - Bluetooth, AUX, Line IN and Optical ports to connect to TV, mobile, MP3, DVD or Blu-ray Player and other compatible devices
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD screen, Wet Touch, Glove Mode
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual / Single SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint senso
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh removable battery with 15W fast charging
Falkon Aerbook
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch Screen
- Intel and Microsoft
- a 16.5mm slim design and weighs in at 1.26kg
- It is powered by a mid range Intel's 8th Gen Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage along with an extra slot for more storage
- In the battery department, the laptop contains a 37 Whr battery,
