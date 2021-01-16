Just In
- 8 hrs ago BSNL Offering OTT Benefits With Add-On Packs
-
- 10 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Best Offers On Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, And More
- 11 hrs ago Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2021: Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, TVs, Appliances And More
- 13 hrs ago Axis Bank FASTag Recharge: How To Apply And Recharge Axis Bank FASTag Online
Don't Miss
- Sports Fulham 0-1 Chelsea: Mount spares blushes of unimpressive Blues
- Movies Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara Duo's Nizhal To Release In March?
- News Maharashtra halts Covid-19 vaccination drive till Monday due to Co-Win app glitches
- Finance Amid COVID-19 Domestic Air Traffic Fell To A 7-Year Low In 2020
- Automobiles 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory Revealed: Here Is Everything You Need To Know
- Lifestyle Congratulatory Messages, Wishes & Quotes To Share On The Birth Of A Baby
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In January
- Education Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2021, Download BSEB Intermediate Admit Card 2021 at biharboardonline.com
Week 3, 2021 Launch Roundup: Galaxy S21 Ultra, vivo Y12s, iQOO 7, vivo Y12s, Motorola One 5G And More
We are in the beginning of this year and it is time for us to witness the launch of many new smartphones and other devices. Likewise, there are many new smartphones that have gone official in the past few days during the CES 2021 tech show that was hosted virtually. Notably, we saw the Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones going official along with Vaio laptops, Amazfit smartwatches, a slew of laptops from several brands and more. Having said that, here we have listed down all the major launches that have happened in the global level in the last week.
Check out these launches that have happened in the week 3 of 2021. These include the Oppo Find X3 Pro, iQOO 7, Vivo Y12s, Motorola series smartphones, and Samsung devices among others. Take a look at the launch roundup here.
iQOO 7
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) battery
Tecno Camon 16 Premier
- 6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with hios
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 48MP front camera, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging
vivo Y12s
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Coolpad Cool Bass True Wireless Earbuds (TWS)
Key Specs
- PREMIUM DESIGN: Mini and Sleek in-ear design and extremely lightweight, fits your ear more perfect and stay more comfortable, make you enjoy seamless experience of music and Call.
- DIGITAL DISPLAY CASE: Digital Display Battery Indicator to help you on charging decision. You can check the exact power left in the charging case
- QUICK CHARGING: Cool Bass Earbuds come with Quick Charging technology which provides 3hrs of music playback by charging them for only 15mins.
- LONG BATTERY LIFE: Cool Bass Buds comes with 40 mAh in each Earbud which provides 4.5 hrs of Non Stop music playback and 400 mAh in the Charging Case which can provide up to 20 hrs. of additional Music Playback .
- ONE STEP PAIRING: Cool Bass Buds comes with Bluetooth 5.0. Advanced Bluetooth Earphone technology ensures Instant Pairing and Seamless Connection of Upto 10 Meters.
- UNBEATABLE MUSIC: It possesses powerful 13mm Dynamic Driver Speakers that pump out immersive auditory experience and Clear Sound with Deep Bass.
- VOICE ASSISTANT: Access to Active Voice Assistant Google & Siri by Pressing Left Earbud Button Twice.
Vivo Y51A
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Key Specs
- 14-inch FHD IPS Panel Screen
- Windows 10 Home
- CoreTM i7
- GeForce RTXTM 3060
- RAM / STORAGE 24GB / 1TB
- 144Hz Refresh
Acer Helios 300
Key Specs
- 15.6 Inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Screen
- Windows 10 Home
- ProcessorIntel® CoreTM i7-10750H processor
- Hexa-core 2.60 GHz
- GraphicsNVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2060 with 6 GB dedicated memory
- Memory16 GB, DDR4 SDRAM
- Storage 512 GB SSD
Acer Nitro 5 laptops
Key Specs
- 15.6 / 17.3 Screen Size
- Windows 10 Home
- CoreTM i7
- GeForce RTXTM 30 Series
- RAM / Storage 32GB / 2TB Raid 0
Sony SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000
Key Specs
- Upfiring Speaker 3, Mid-Speaker 3, Subwoofer 1
- Upfiring Speaker 46mm, Mid-Speaker 46mm, Subwoofer 70mm
- A2DP, AVRCP(Absolute Volume), SPP
- POWER CONSUMPTION 55W
- WI-FI SPECIFICATIONS 11a, 11b, 11g, 11n
Motorola One 5G Ace
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 394 PPI
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM / 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB
- Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
Moto G Stylus (2021)
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 386 PPI
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Built-in Stylus
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Moto G Play (2021)
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD 20:9 screen with
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
Moto G Power (2021)
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD 20:9 screen, 267 PPI
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up 512GB with microSD
- Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OnePlus Band
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display
- Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call
- rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen
- Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast
- Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.
- Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring
- Activity tracking and Sleep tracking
- 13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training
- 3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope
- IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app
- 110mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G
- S21 - 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- S21+ - 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 64MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Water resistant (IP68)
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) battery
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V TFT display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm 5G Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Alcatel TKEE MAX
Key Specs
- 10-inch (800 x 1280 pixels) HD multi-touch display
- 1.26GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK8167B processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 10
- 2MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 2MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB Type-C
- 4080mAh battery
Alcatel TKEE MINI
Key Specs
- 6.95-inch (1024 x 600 pixels) multi-touch TN display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8167D processor
- 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 10 Go edition
- 2MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture, LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Front-facing camera
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GH & 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB
- 2580mAh battery
Alcatel TKEE MID
Key Specs
- 8-inch (800 x 1280 pixels) HD multi-touch display
- 2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8766B processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256 GB with micro SD
- Android 10
- Single Nano SIM
- 5MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4080mAh battery
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business
- AMD RyzenTM 7 5800H Processor 3.2 GHz (16M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz)
- NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3060
- 6GB GDDR6
- 16GB DDR4 on board
- 1TB + 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 Performance RAID0 SSD
- 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery
Asus Rog Strix SCAR 17
Key Specs
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (Base: 1365MHz, Boost: 1560MHz, TDP: 150W)
- Latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK Processor
- 300Hz 3ms 17.3" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS-Type Display
- 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM | 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD in RAID 0 (1TB + 1TB) | Windows 10 Pro
- ROG Intelligent Cooling thermal system, Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal Thermal Compound
- ROG Aura Sync System with RGB Keyboard, Logo, and Light Bar
- Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 with RangeBoost & Bluetooth 5.0
- Keystone 2 | Customize your laptop and unlock an encrypted Shadow Drive
- Easy Upgrade Design
- Bundle: Get 30 Days of Xbox Game Pass for PC*
Flow X13 laptops
Key Specs
- 13.4-inch Screen
- Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business
- AMD RyzenTM 9 5980HS Processor 3.1 GHz (16M cache, up to 4.8GHz)
- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 165
- 4GB GDDR6
- 62WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery
CLAW SHOOT Bluetooth game controller
Key Specs
- Plug-N-Play) The CLAW Shoot gamepad requires no drivers, simply plug in the 2.4GHz dongle to your PC, switch on the controller and you're ready to game.
- (Long lasting battery & Wireless Range) The built-in 400mAh rechargeable battery provides you with up to 10 hours of game time. Offers an operating range of 10 meters (About 33 feet).
- (Well-built Layout & Buttons) streamlined layout featuring rubberized textured grip along with 2 Analog sticks, 8 Way Directional D-Pad, 4 Action Buttons, 2 Triggers, 2 Shoulder Buttons.
- (Dual Vibration Motors) Experience realistic gameplay with our Dual Vibration Motors which give you a thrilling experience. Feel the gameplay
- (Broad game support) Thanks to the dual input support (X-Input & D-Input), you can play a variety of games by simply changing modes. Supports top games such as FIFA, GTA, COD, NFS and many more.
- (Multi-OS Compatibility) Works with Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 / XP (Direct Input & X Input)
- (Warranty) Product comes with 1 year warranty from date of purchase
Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System
Key Specs
- Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 Platform
- 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequencies
- a 5 Gbps WAN port
- four Gigabit LAN ports
- one USB 3.0 port for multiple hardwire or USB connections
Amazfit GTR 2e
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness
- Support for Android and iOS
- 90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC
- Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant
- 471mAh battery
Amazfit GTS 2e
Key Specs
- 1.65-inch (348 x 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI 2.5D curved glass screen
- Support for Android and iOS
- 90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC
- Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant
- 246mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, up to 24 days battery life
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Key Specs
- Driver unit: 2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter)
- Microphones: 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- ANC: Cutting external background noise by up to 99%, 2 adjustable levels
- Ambient Sound: Amplifying up to + 20dB, 4 adjustable levels Voice Detect
- Bixby Voice Wakeup
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
- Supported Codecs: AAC, SBC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)
- Compatibility: Android 7.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM
- IPX7 water resistance
- Battery: Earbuds - 61mAh; Charging Case - 472mAh
Vaio E15
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch (1920×1080) LED-backlit 16:9 Full HD IPS anti-glare LCD screen
- 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (3.7GHz) with AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU / 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U (4GHz) processor with AMD Radeon Vega 10 GPU
- 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 1MP Webcam
- Integrated Dual Speakers & Dual Microphones
- Connectivity and ports: Dual-Band Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 4.2, 1 X Network (LAN)
- Li-ion Battery with up to 8h battery life
Vaio SE14
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1920×1080) LED-backlit 16:9 Full HD IPS anti-glare LCD screen
- 1.6GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U (3.9GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 1MP Webcam
- 4-Speaker design (Top-firing dual speakers, Down-firing dual speakers), Microphone optimized for Cortana
- Built-in fingerprint reader
- Connectivity and ports: Dual-Band Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB type C 3.1 (gen1; PD; DP), 2 x USB type A 3.1 (one support charging)
- HDMI V1.4, Headphone-out and Mic-in (combo), 1 x SD card reader
- Li-ion Battery
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
48,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,900
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150