Week 3, 2021 Launch Roundup: Galaxy S21 Ultra, vivo Y12s, iQOO 7, vivo Y12s, Motorola One 5G And More

We are in the beginning of this year and it is time for us to witness the launch of many new smartphones and other devices. Likewise, there are many new smartphones that have gone official in the past few days during the CES 2021 tech show that was hosted virtually. Notably, we saw the Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones going official along with Vaio laptops, Amazfit smartwatches, a slew of laptops from several brands and more. Having said that, here we have listed down all the major launches that have happened in the global level in the last week.

Check out these launches that have happened in the week 3 of 2021. These include the Oppo Find X3 Pro, iQOO 7, Vivo Y12s, Motorola series smartphones, and Samsung devices among others. Take a look at the launch roundup here. iQOO 7 Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) battery Tecno Camon 16 Premier Key Specs

6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with hios

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

48MP front camera, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging vivo Y12s Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Coolpad Cool Bass True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) Key Specs PREMIUM DESIGN: Mini and Sleek in-ear design and extremely lightweight, fits your ear more perfect and stay more comfortable, make you enjoy seamless experience of music and Call.

DIGITAL DISPLAY CASE: Digital Display Battery Indicator to help you on charging decision. You can check the exact power left in the charging case

QUICK CHARGING: Cool Bass Earbuds come with Quick Charging technology which provides 3hrs of music playback by charging them for only 15mins.

LONG BATTERY LIFE: Cool Bass Buds comes with 40 mAh in each Earbud which provides 4.5 hrs of Non Stop music playback and 400 mAh in the Charging Case which can provide up to 20 hrs. of additional Music Playback .

ONE STEP PAIRING: Cool Bass Buds comes with Bluetooth 5.0. Advanced Bluetooth Earphone technology ensures Instant Pairing and Seamless Connection of Upto 10 Meters.

UNBEATABLE MUSIC: It possesses powerful 13mm Dynamic Driver Speakers that pump out immersive auditory experience and Clear Sound with Deep Bass.

VOICE ASSISTANT: Access to Active Voice Assistant Google & Siri by Pressing Left Earbud Button Twice. Vivo Y51A Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Acer Predator Triton 300 SE Key Specs 14-inch FHD IPS Panel Screen

Windows 10 Home

Core TM i7

i7 GeForce RTX TM 3060

3060 RAM / STORAGE 24GB / 1TB

144Hz Refresh Acer Helios 300 Key Specs 15.6 Inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Screen

Windows 10 Home

ProcessorIntel® Core TM i7-10750H processor

i7-10750H processor Hexa-core 2.60 GHz

GraphicsNVIDIA® GeForce RTX TM 2060 with 6 GB dedicated memory

2060 with 6 GB dedicated memory Memory16 GB, DDR4 SDRAM

Storage 512 GB SSD Acer Nitro 5 laptops Key Specs 15.6 / 17.3 Screen Size

Windows 10 Home

Core TM i7

i7 GeForce RTX TM 30 Series

30 Series RAM / Storage 32GB / 2TB Raid 0 Sony SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 Key Specs Upfiring Speaker 3, Mid-Speaker 3, Subwoofer 1

Upfiring Speaker 46mm, Mid-Speaker 46mm, Subwoofer 70mm

A2DP, AVRCP(Absolute Volume), SPP

POWER CONSUMPTION 55W

WI-FI SPECIFICATIONS 11a, 11b, 11g, 11n Motorola One 5G Ace Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 394 PPI

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM / 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB

Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10W charging Moto G Stylus (2021) Key Specs

6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 386 PPI

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Built-in Stylus

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Moto G Play (2021) Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD 20:9 screen with

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10W charging Moto G Power (2021) Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD 20:9 screen, 267 PPI

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up 512GB with microSD

Android 10

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery OnePlus Band Key Specs 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display

Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call

rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen

Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast

Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.

Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Activity tracking and Sleep tracking

13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training

3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope

IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app

110mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G Key Specs S21 - 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

S21+ - 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 64MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Water resistant (IP68)

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) battery Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V TFT display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm 5G Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Alcatel TKEE MAX Key Specs 10-inch (800 x 1280 pixels) HD multi-touch display

1.26GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK8167B processor

2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 10

2MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

2MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB Type-C

4080mAh battery Alcatel TKEE MINI Key Specs 6.95-inch (1024 x 600 pixels) multi-touch TN display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8167D processor

1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 10 Go edition

2MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture, LED flash

2MP front camera

Front-facing camera

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GH & 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB

2580mAh battery Alcatel TKEE MID Key Specs 8-inch (800 x 1280 pixels) HD multi-touch display

2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8766B processor

2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256 GB with micro SD

Android 10

Single Nano SIM

5MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE

4080mAh battery ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE Key Specs 15.6-inch anti-glare display

Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business

AMD Ryzen TM 7 5800H Processor 3.2 GHz (16M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz)

7 5800H Processor 3.2 GHz (16M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX TM 3060

3060 6GB GDDR6

16GB DDR4 on board

1TB + 1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 Performance RAID0 SSD

PCIe® 3.0 Performance RAID0 SSD 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery Asus Rog Strix SCAR 17 Key Specs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (Base: 1365MHz, Boost: 1560MHz, TDP: 150W)

Latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK Processor

300Hz 3ms 17.3" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS-Type Display

32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM | 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD in RAID 0 (1TB + 1TB) | Windows 10 Pro

ROG Intelligent Cooling thermal system, Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal Thermal Compound

ROG Aura Sync System with RGB Keyboard, Logo, and Light Bar

Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 with RangeBoost & Bluetooth 5.0

Keystone 2 | Customize your laptop and unlock an encrypted Shadow Drive

Easy Upgrade Design

Bundle: Get 30 Days of Xbox Game Pass for PC* Flow X13 laptops Key Specs 13.4-inch Screen

Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business

AMD Ryzen TM 9 5980HS Processor 3.1 GHz (16M cache, up to 4.8GHz)

9 5980HS Processor 3.1 GHz (16M cache, up to 4.8GHz) NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 165

4GB GDDR6

62WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery CLAW SHOOT Bluetooth game controller Key Specs Plug-N-Play) The CLAW Shoot gamepad requires no drivers, simply plug in the 2.4GHz dongle to your PC, switch on the controller and you're ready to game.

(Long lasting battery & Wireless Range) The built-in 400mAh rechargeable battery provides you with up to 10 hours of game time. Offers an operating range of 10 meters (About 33 feet).

(Well-built Layout & Buttons) streamlined layout featuring rubberized textured grip along with 2 Analog sticks, 8 Way Directional D-Pad, 4 Action Buttons, 2 Triggers, 2 Shoulder Buttons.

(Dual Vibration Motors) Experience realistic gameplay with our Dual Vibration Motors which give you a thrilling experience. Feel the gameplay

(Broad game support) Thanks to the dual input support (X-Input & D-Input), you can play a variety of games by simply changing modes. Supports top games such as FIFA, GTA, COD, NFS and many more.

(Multi-OS Compatibility) Works with Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 / XP (Direct Input & X Input)

(Warranty) Product comes with 1 year warranty from date of purchase Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System Key Specs Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 Platform

2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequencies

a 5 Gbps WAN port

four Gigabit LAN ports

one USB 3.0 port for multiple hardwire or USB connections Amazfit GTR 2e Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness

Support for Android and iOS

90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC

Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant

471mAh battery Amazfit GTS 2e Key Specs 1.65-inch (348 x 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI 2.5D curved glass screen

Support for Android and iOS

90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC

Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant

246mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, up to 24 days battery life Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specs Driver unit: 2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter)

Microphones: 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

ANC: Cutting external background noise by up to 99%, 2 adjustable levels

Ambient Sound: Amplifying up to + 20dB, 4 adjustable levels Voice Detect

Bixby Voice Wakeup

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Supported Codecs: AAC, SBC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)

Compatibility: Android 7.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

IPX7 water resistance

Battery: Earbuds - 61mAh; Charging Case - 472mAh Vaio E15 Key Specs 15.6-inch (1920×1080) LED-backlit 16:9 Full HD IPS anti-glare LCD screen

2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (3.7GHz) with AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU / 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U (4GHz) processor with AMD Radeon Vega 10 GPU

8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD

Windows 10 Home

1MP Webcam

Integrated Dual Speakers & Dual Microphones

Connectivity and ports: Dual-Band Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 4.2, 1 X Network (LAN)

Li-ion Battery with up to 8h battery life Vaio SE14 Key Specs 14-inch (1920×1080) LED-backlit 16:9 Full HD IPS anti-glare LCD screen

1.6GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U (3.9GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics 620

8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD

Windows 10 Home

1MP Webcam

4-Speaker design (Top-firing dual speakers, Down-firing dual speakers), Microphone optimized for Cortana

Built-in fingerprint reader

Connectivity and ports: Dual-Band Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB type C 3.1 (gen1; PD; DP), 2 x USB type A 3.1 (one support charging)

HDMI V1.4, Headphone-out and Mic-in (combo), 1 x SD card reader

Li-ion Battery

