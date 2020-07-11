ENGLISH

    Week 30, 2020 Launch Roundup: Motorola One Vision Plus, Lava Z61 Pro, POCO M2 Pro, iQOO Z1x And More

    By
    |

    Last week has been quite busy with the launch of numerous devices including the much-awaited Poco M2 Pro. The Indian market witnessed the launch of some interesting devices across categories such as the Motorola One Vision Plus, Lava Z61 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, and a slew of accessories.

    Week 30, 2020 Launch Roundup: All Devices Launched Last Week
     

    Having said that, here we list all the devices launched back in the week 30 of this year.

    boAt ProGear B20

    boAt ProGear B20

    boAt ProGear B20 is the company's first smart band and it comes with a slew of features such as activity tracking, real-time heart rate monitoring, IP68 water resistant build, notification alerts, and much more that are commonly seen on smart bands. The battery powering the boAt ProGear B20 is touted to last up to 10 days.

    Motorola One Vision Plus

    Motorola One Vision Plus

    Motorola One Vision Plus has been launched with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 25MP selfie camera sensor within the waterdrop notch. It gets the power from a 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
     

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

    A new variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been launched in India. Well, the Aluminum edition of the smartwatch features 4G LTE connectivity and comes in three color options. The other aspects of this smartwatch from Samsung include a round display, IP68 certification, and a battery life of up to 60 hours.

    Lava Z61 Pro

    Lava Z61 Pro

    Lava Z61 Pro has been launched in India with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, an octa-core processor of unknown chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, an 8MP primary sensor with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. The other goodies of the Lava Z61 Pro include standard connectivity aspects, and a 3100mAh battery.

    iQOO Z1x 5G

    iQOO Z1x 5G

    iQOO Z1x 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD display and runs Android 10 topped with iQoo UI. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage space, ad a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 48MP main sensor.

    Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TVs

    Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TVs

    Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TVs has been launched in different screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. These TVs features Dynamic Crystal Display panels with dual LED backlighting. There are interesting features such as Tap View, Ambient Mode, smart adaptive sound, and much more.

    Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15

    Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15

    Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 are redesigned laptops featuring a superior computing experience with a smaller and thinner profile with premium materials. It features 16:10 ratio display, up to 4K+ resolution, up-firing speakers with Waves Nx technology to deliver a 3D surround sound experience, and other highlights.

    PLAYGO T44

    PLAYGO T44

    A new pair of true wireless earbuds dubbed PLAYGO T44 features an in-ear design that makes it suit users with varied ear canal sizes. It is touted that this new pair of earbuds comes with IPX4 protection for sweat resistance, capacitive touch controls, Bluetooth 5.0 dual mode, auto-connect, new noise reduction and echo cancellation schemes.

    Moto G 5G Plus

    Moto G 5G Plus

    Moto G 5G Plus is an affordable 5G smartphone featuring 6.7-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 765 SoC, a triple-camera setup with 48MP, 8MP and 5MP sensors. The other aspects of the device are a 5000mAh battery.

    POCO M2 Pro

    POCO M2 Pro

    POCO M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The other aspects of the smartphone include a quad-camera setup with 48MP, 8MP, 5MP and 2MP camera sensors, a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging, and a splash proof coating.

    Vivo Y30

    Vivo Y30

    Vivo Y30 adorns a 6.47-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The device flaunts a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 13MP main sensor, a 5000mAh battery, and other standard aspects.

    Boult Audio Probuds truly wireless earbuds

    Boult Audio Probuds truly wireless earbuds

    Boult Audio Probuds truly wireless earbuds has been launched for Rs. 2,999. The device comes with a capable battery that can last up to six hours of continuous use. The accessory comes with a Smart Hall Magnetic Switch Technology, IPX7 certification, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 4:02 [IST]
