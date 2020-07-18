Week 31, 2020 Launch Roundup: HONOR ViewPad 6, TECNO Spark 5 Pro, Vivo TWS Neo, OPPO A12s And More

Given the same, there has been a plethora of launches that have taken place in the week 31 of this year. Check out the launch roundup of the last week below.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD, 870 QVO SSD

Samsung has announced the launch of two new storage devices, the Portable SSD T7 and 870 QVO SSD. The Samsung Portable SSD T7 is a company and fast external storage device. And, the Samsung 870 QVO SSD is the world's largest client SSD that has a maximum storage capacity of up to 8TB.

Mi Band 4C

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C is the global version of the Redmi Band, which went official in the country back in April this year. The device features similar specs as the Redmi Band including a slew of sport modes and tracking features, up to 14 days of battery life, and an inbuilt charging port.

HONOR ViewPad 6

HONOR ViewPad 6 flaunts a 10.4-inch touchscreen display, an octa-core Kirin 985 SoC, 6GB RAM, and a 7250mAh battery. The other aspects of the device include a 13MP rear camera sensor and an 8MP selfie camera. Running Android 10 topped with Magic UI 3.1, this tablet comes in three colors such as Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black.

Lenovo Legion 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptops

Lenovo Legion 5 and IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops have been announced last week. The former comes in two models - the Legion 5 and Legion 5P that can be configured further. And, the IdeaPad Gamign 3 comes with Ryzen processor. These will be available from September 2020.

HONOR MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, MagicBook Pro

HONOR MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 and MagicBook Pro have been launched. As their name suggests, these laptops from Honor flaunt 14-inch, 15-inch and 16.1-inch displays. These laptops run Windows 10 and feature a Ryzen processor as well.

Samsung Galaxy M01s

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is the latest budget smartphone from the company. This smartphone arrives with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB RAM, a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, an 8MP selfie camera and a 4000mAh battery.

iQOO U1

iQOO U1 has been unveiled with a 6.53-inch LCD display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The smartphone flaunts a Snapdragon 720G SoC teamed up with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The other aspects of the device include a 4500mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a triple-camera sensor at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera.

Vivo TWS Neo

Vivo TWS Neo is a pair of true wireless earbuds featuring an AirPods-like out ear design and large 14.2mm dynamic drivers. This new pair of earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2, IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, Vivo's DeepX Stereo Sound effects, Google Assistant, and up to 4.2 hours of battery.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro have been launched in India with 5G connectivity support and a quad-camera setup at the rear. These smartphones are up for pre-order right now in India and will be available for grabs from July 24. The Vivo X50 is priced at Rs. 34,990 onwards and the Pro variant is priced at Rs. 49,990.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic has been launched in a White color option. It features Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls to change the tracks and control the volume, dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control, and other features.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been announced with a 1.1-inch display, a heart rate monitor with more accuracy than its predecessor, and a notable upgrade wherein the charging cable can be attached sans removing the wrist bands.

Reliance Jio Glass

Reliance Jio Glass is a mixed reality gadget that weighs 75 grams. It comes with a cable to connect it to a smartphone. The 3D avatar for interactions with the virtual world and for 3D hologram. It is supported by 25 apps and further apps might be added soon.

Samsung 2020 Sound Tower, T Series Soundbars

Samsung has unveiled a slew of audio products in India. Its 2020 Sound devices such as a Sound Tower, a party speaker, and premium range of soundbars were launched under the Q and T series. The Sound Tower delivers up to 1500W output and the soundbars are touted to deliver a theater-like experience.

Sony SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23 Wireless Speakers

Sony has launched SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23 wireless speakers with support for Siri and Google Assistant. These speakers are priced from Rs. 8,990 and come with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank has been launched with a 10000mAh battery capacity and support for two-way Dart Charge support. It features multiple fast charging technology support and a 15-layer protection as well.

Realme C11

Realme C11 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 2GB RAM And 32GB storage space. The smartphone features dual cameras at the rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors and a 5MP selfie camera. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link smartphone printer has been launched in India. This new small and portable instant printer for smartphones is priced at Rs. 9,499. This gadget can print photos on your smartphone on Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Films.

Anker Soundcore Rave Mini 80W

Anker Soundcore Rave Mini 80W is a mini portable party speaker. The Soundcore app can be used to control the lights and spice up your style. It can deliver 80W of sound output as the name suggests.

TECNO Spark 5 Pro

TECNO Spark 5 Pro bestows a 6.6-inch display with a HD+ resolution, an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, 4GB RAM, Android 10 and a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP main sensor.