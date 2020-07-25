Week 32, 2020 Launch Roundup: Realme 6i, OnePlus Nord, Redmi Note 9, ASUS ROG Phone 3 And More

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord is the affordable smartphone from the company that went official earlier this week. This new smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space. The device will go on sale from July 27 in the country.

HP OMEN 15 and Pavilion Gaming 16

HP announced the launch of the OMEN 15 and Pavilion Gaming 16 laptops in India. These new laptops are meant exclusively for gamers supporting 300Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processors. Both laptops run Windows 10 and are priced starting from Rs. 79,999.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Infinix Smart 4 Plus has been launched in India as the sequel to the Infinix Smart 3 Plus. The device features dual cameras at the rear, an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, a massive 6000mAh battery that can last up to 23 hours of video playback and a 6.82-inch display.

Boult Audio Truebuds

Boult Audio Truebuds has come up with a pair of truly wireless stereo headset that can compete against rivals from Redmi, Realme and others. The Boult Audio Truebuds features touch controls and has IPX7 certification. It is priced at Rs. 2.499 and arrives in black and red.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 has been launched in India with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 128HB of storage space and 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Other goodies include a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, splash resistance coating and more.

Dell Alienware m15 R3, G5 and G3 gaming laptops

Dell has launched four new gaming laptops in the Indian market called Dell Alienware m15 R3, G5 and G3. It is touted that these laptops have been developed to cater to the needs of users in India. Priced starting from Rs. 73,990, these gaming laptops wil be available via Flipkart, Amazon and select Dell exclusive stores.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i is a new pair of truly wireless earbuds launched by the company. It comes with active noise cancellation, 10mm dynamic drivers, three microphones, touch features, and an impressive battery life if up to 14.5 hours from the charging case and 3.5 hours from the earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the latest foldable smartphone from the company. It runs Android 10 and makes use of a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display. There is a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside. The foldable smartphone uses a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 256GB storage space and a 3300mAh battery among other features.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 3 is the latest gaming smartphone to be launched in India. The device comes with a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, Gamecool 3.0 heat dissipation system and a redesigned copper 3D vapor chamber. The device features a larger graphite film than the one on its predecessor.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is a newly launched gaming smartphone featuring a pop-up selfie camera and dual battery packs. The smartphone flaunts a horizontal UI suitable for mobile gamers, 144Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones

Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones has been launched in India with a battery life of up to 50 hours. The device comes with MySound technology that can create a personalized and optimized sound output for various hearing profiles. It is equipped with Google Assistant and Siri and comes with a single-fold design.

TECNO Hipods H2

TECNO Hipods H2 true wireless stereo earphones has been launched with environmental noise cancellation, up to 24 hours of battery life, smart touch controls, IPX4 certification for water resistance, and more. The TECNO Hipods H2 is priced at Rs. 1.999 in the country.

Snokor iRocker by Infinix

Infinix Snokor iRocker TWS Earbuds has been launched in India for Rs. 1.499. The company has come up with what's called a Goose Egg Design that provides a secure fit and the device features a titanium coating and a lightweight design.

Realme 6i

Realme 6i makes use of a 6.5-inch FHD+ Gorilla Glass display with 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 4300mAh battery.