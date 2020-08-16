Week 35, 2020 Launch Roundup: Itel Vision 1, HTC Wildfire E2, Mi 10 Ultra And More

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i has been launched in India starting from Rs. 79,990. It runs Windows 10 and features a FHD IPS display, Dolby Vision support, an Ice-lake Core i7 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce GDDR5 graphics card, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The other aspects include a 4.0W Dolby Atmos speaker system, Wi-Fi 6, and a 60W battery with Rapido Charge Pro.

itel Vision 1

itel Vision 1 with 3GB RAM has been launched in India adding to the already existing 2GB RAM variant. It comes with a 6.09-inch HD+ display, an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, a dual-camera setup at the rear, a 5MP selfie camera sensor and a 4000mAh battery.

Soundcore Life Dot 2

Soundcore Life Dot 2 is a new pair of truly wireless earbuds touted to have up to 100 hours of playtime and support for fast-charging tech. It comes with IPX5 water resistance, 8mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, a unique AirWings design, a USB Type-C port and the company's proprietary Push and Go technology.

Daiwa 49-inch D50BT162 and 55-inch D55BT162 4K TVs

Daiwa 49-inch D50BT162 and 55-inch D55BT162 4K TV have been launched in India with Android 9.0, HDR10 support, and dbx-tv audio support among others. There are A+ grade panels with Quantum Luminit Technology, a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. These smart TVs have Daiwa's own UI called BIGWALL.

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 Ultra is the new flagship smartphone in the K series. It comes with a full suite of features such as MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor, an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera module with a 64MP primary sensor, and a pop-up selfie camera module.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra comes fitted with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space. The other notable aspects include VC liquid cooling, thermal sensor array, multi-layer graphite, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 20MP selfie camera sensor and a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook is a 14-inch convertible business laptop, a 4K panel, Intel Wi-Fi 6 with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors, what's touted to be the world's longest battery life in Chromebooks with up to 21 hours of battery life along with ExpressCharge support and more.

ASUS ROG Strix G15/G17 (G512/G712) and Strix Scar 15/17 (G532/G732)

ASUS ROG Strix G15/G17 (G512/G712) and Strix Scar 15/17 (G532/G732) has been launched i7 H-series processors, intelligent cooling solutions, a faster RAM, triple SSD storage, WiFi 6, backlit chicket keyboard, and NanoEdge display.

HTC Wildfire E2

HTC Wildfire E2 has been launched with a waterdrop display for the selfie camera sensor, dual rear cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint, a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, standard connectivity aspects, and a slew of sensors, and a 4000mAh battery claimed to deliver up to six hours of video playback.

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Edition

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition has been launched in India for Rs. 37,999. The device features 14-inch FHD+ with its Color Inteligence technology called Acer BlueLightSheild, WiFi 6, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a 48Whr 3-cell batter and much more.

Vivo S1 Prime

Vivo S1 Prime flaunts a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, Android 9 Pie topped with FuntouchOS 9.2, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a 4500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Infinix Smart 5

Infinix Smart 5 makes use of an octa-core processor teamed up with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space, a 6.6-inch HIPS display with a waterdrop notch to house an 8MP selfie camera sensor, a triple-camera setup at the rear and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone with 10W charging support.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo foldable dual-screen Android phone features two individual such as a 5.6-inch OLED display and an 8.1-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 3:2. There is an 11MP camera sensor with low-light, HDR multiframe captures and SuperZoom of up to 7x. The other goodies include a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.