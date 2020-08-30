Week 37, 2020 Launch Roundup: Vivo Y20i, ASUS ZenFone 7, Gionee M30, OPPO A53, Redmi 9 And More

As we step into a new week, here we have listed the launches that have happened in the week 27 of this year. Do check out the different products across various categories that have made it to the market right now.

Vivo Y20i, Y20

Vivo Y20i and Vivo Y20 smartphones have been launched in India with a triple-camera setup at the rear and a Snapdragon 460 SoC. These smartphones com with different RAM options otherwise both have a 13MP primary camera sensor and a large 5000mAh battery.

Tenda AC2100 Smart Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

Tenda AC2100 Smart Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi router has been launched in India with Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2,033 Mbps, wave2 Technology, an inbuilt amplifier for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, a 28nm 1GHz CPU and a 500MHz co-processor.

ASUS ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro

ASUS ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro have been unveiled with three microphones, an advanced camera app, Nokia OZO Audio, Acoustic Focus, a motorized flip camera module, which is similar to the one we saw on the ZenFone 6 launched last year.

Sony Xperia 8 Lite

Sony Xperia 8 Lite has been launched with almost the same specs and body as the Xperia 10 and the major differentiating aspect is the camera setup. There is a Snapdragon 630 SoC, a 6-inch FHD+ display, a pill-shaped dual-camera arrangement at the rear and more.

Fitbit Inspire 2, Versa 3

Fitbit has launched three new wearables - Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Versa 3. These smartwatches let users maintain a healthy lifestyle with an EDA sensor for stress management, an ECG app to monitor heart issues and much more.

Gionee M30

Gionee M30 is now official in China with a massive 10000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The device features 25W fast charging support along with reverse charging too.

Gionee Max

Gionee Max has been launched in India with a 5000mAh battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage space, an octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC, a 6.1-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display and more. The highlight is that this smartphone is priced at just Rs. 5,999.

Boult Audio Curve Pro Wireless Neckband Earphones

Boult Audio Curve Pro wireless neckband earphones has been launched for Rs. 1,499. It features a classic neckband design, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, IPX5 rating, and a battery that is touted to last up to 12 hours and support for fast-charging among other highlights.

OPPO A53

Oppo A53 features a gradient back, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor, a 90Hz display, an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia 125, New Nokia 150

Nokia 125 and the new Nokia 150 feature phones have been launched in India with wireless FM Radio, a polycarbonate body, and the classic Snake game. The Nokia 125 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and the new Nokia 150 is priced at Rs. 2,299.

Nokia C3

Nokia C3, the entry-level smartphone that was announced recently has been launched in India for Rs. 7,499 onwards. It features a 5.99-inch HD+ display, an octa-core Unisoc processor, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage space, Android 10 OS and an 8MP primary sensor at the rear.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3 is a mid-range smartphone featuring a 6.55-inch HD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, Android 10 OS, a quad-camera setup at the rear, a 4000mAh battery that can last up to two days, and much more.

Moto G9

Moto G9 has been launched in India for Rs. 11,499 with an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support, a plastic body, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

LG Q92

LG Q92 makes use of a Snapdragon 765G SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM, an IP68 rating, a MIL-STD-810G water or dust resistant build, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 6.67-inch display with a FHD+ resolution, and a 4100mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

DJI OM 4 Smartphone Stabilizer

DJI OM 4 Smartphone Stabilizer called Osmo Mobile 4. It retains a foldable design as its predecessor, two magnetic mounts that can be quickly attached and detached. It features an intuitive button layout, a 15-hour battery life, and upgraded motors as well.

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 has been launched in India starting from Rs. 8,999. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Android 10 OS topped with MIUI 12, a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support, and a P2i water resistant coating.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier face mash is the first device of its kind. It comes with a dual fans and a respiratory sensor. The device features an ergonomic design and suits all facial shapes and sizes.