Week 39, 2020 Launch Roundup: Moto G9 Plus, OPPO F17, Motorola Razr 5G, POCO X3 NFC And More

If you are interested in getting the updates that have happened over this week, then you can check out the launch roundup that we have detailed below.

Bose Headsets

Bose unveiled a slew of new products in the audio industry with the launch of two new pairs of true wireless earbuds in the company's QuietComfort series and three new Frames audio sunglasses models.

Moto G9 Plus

Moto G9 Plus has been announced with a Snapdragon 730G SoC, a 5000mAh battery, a HDR10 Super Screen display, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, and other notable highlights.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro is the successor to the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 launched last year. The smartwatch features a titanium and sapphire glass construction, a battery that can last up to 14 hours, and heart rate monitoring.

Portronics PuriFi 102 UV Sterilizer

Portronics PuriFi 102 UV sterilizer uses advanced UV lights for disinfecting common household items including wallets, phones, keys, etc. It is lightweight and portable and comes with two UV lamps on both sides.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro is a recent pair of true wireless earphones that arrives with active noise cancellation that can reduce noise by up to 40dB. It comes with the ability to dynamically switch between various noise modes depending on the ambient noise.

OPPO F17

OPPO F17 has been launched in India with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout, an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM, and a quad-camera setup with a 16MP sensor.

Beyerdynamic T1, T5 Tesla Hi-Fi 3rd Gen Headphones

beyerdynamic T1 and T5 Tesla Hi-Fi 3rd gen headphones have been launched in India with features such as Tesla sound transducers optimized for audiophiles acoustics, Alcantara covered headbands, anodized and brushed aluminum yokes, and Hi-Res audio certification among others.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 adorns a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP sensor, and a whopping 7000mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 5G has ben announced with a 6.2-inch primary display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels and a secondary 2.7-inch display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels. The other aspects of the smartphone include a Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 2800mAh battery, and more.

Microsoft Xbox Series S, Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series S and Series X gaming consoles have been launched in the country. These consoles are available for pre-order under a subscription programme called Xbox All Access.

Amazfit Neo

Amazfit Neo smartwatch has been inspired by the design of the classic digital watches but has some contemporary aspects. There is a 1.2-inch monochrome LCD display, a long-lasting 160mAh battery, sleep tracking, activity tracking, and 5 ATM water resistance.

HUAWEI MatePad T8

HUAWEI MatePad T8 flaunts an 8-inch display surrounded by thick bezels, both LTE and Wi-Fi variants, a single 5MP rear camera, a 5100mAh battery, and more priced starting from Rs. 9,999.

POCO M2

POCO M2 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD waterdrop notch, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 soC, a quad-camera setup at the rear, an 8MP selfie camera sensor and a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi Smart Band

Redmi Smart Band flaunts a 1.08-inch TFT display with a touch button, five sports modes, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, water resistance up to 5 ATM, and more.

POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 NFC is a mid-range smartphone launched with a fast 120Hz display of 6.67 inches, a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a glossy design, an X-shaped quad-camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola AmphisoundX Soundbars

Motorola AmphisoundX wireless 100W and 200W soundbars and home theaters. These have been designed as an ultra-portable device. There is a 72W speaker system including six front-firing drivers, digital signal processor and an amplifier.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition runs Android TV 9 topped with PatchWall UI, a 32-inch HD Ready display, 20W stereo speakers, a quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM.

Sound One V11 Wireless Headphones

Sound One V11 Wireless Headphones is a new pair of headphones from the company. It comes packed with a slew of premium features along with an affordable price tag.