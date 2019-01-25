Week 4, 2019 launch round-up: Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019), Vivo APEX 2019, Vivo Y89 and more

With a closing session of week 4 2019, some users find it hard to recuperate their mind which has been preoccupied with the thoughts related to some latest smartphones and other gadgets. Partially or wholly, they have been getting indulged over some older wares too. Their close attachment is because of the supreme attributes guided by these merchandises. As an illustrative approach, we have affixed a directory at the bottom of the story. You can check for the favorite ones which have been successful enough to bring happiness in your life.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB RAM

128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with adaptive fast charging Meizu Zero Key Specs

5.99-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

Android-based Flyme 7

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

18W wireless super fast charging Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe M.2 SSD at Rs. 6,479 Key Specs

Built with Samsung's industry leading V-NAND technology for reliable and superior performance

Read speeds up to 3,500MB/s* with exceptional endurance up to 1,200 TBW* (* May vary by capacity)

Seamless cloning and file transfers with the Samsung Magician Software, the ideal SSD management solution for performance optimization and data security with automatic firmware updates

Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard reduces risk of overheating and minimizes performance drops

The NVMe interface (PCIe M.2 2280) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency, perfect for tech enthusiasts, high-end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers

Warranty not applicable in India for items sold by Amazon Export Sales LLC BoAt Stone 700A smart speaker launched for Rs. 3,199 Key Specs

Witness The World Through Alexa- Experience all your favourite tracks and make your adjustments with simply the power of your voice. Integrated with the boAt Nirvana App, follow simple instructions and Get the good times rolling.

Bluetooth V4.2 connecting up to 10 meters- Turn up the atmosphere with Bluetooth Wireless V4.2 turning all listening sessions into a vibrant unforgettable experience for a True Harmonic Experience.

Finished Sound with Full-range drivers- 1.75" *2 Full Range Drivers with 10W Power Output bringing the sound of a lifetime with HD sound clarity integrating into pure audio bliss.

Rugged Design- Shock Proof, Water Proof, Idiot Proof Fashioned to suit your needs, experience durability and reliability with user integrated controls making the music experience all the simpler.

Power packed Lithium 2000mAh battery- A strong house backed by impeccable battery resources allowing you to Plug into Nirvana for up to 10 hours of playtime. Go the distance.

Ruff n' tough with IPX 6 Water Resistance- The Stone 700A is absolutely idiot proof - physical damage is impossible to implement and IPX6 Water resistance means that even a swimming pool can't touch this.

Integrated button, controls: Alexa just a tap away!- Alexa is just a button away, added to the seamless integrated controls simply press to play and experience Nirvana the right way. You can also open up the boAt Nirvana App and activate Alexa from there itself. Rugged design made smart in boAt Stone 700A! Vivo Y89 Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Samsung Exynos 7 7904 SoC Key Specs

Octa Core - 1.8GHz x 2 ARM Cortex-A73 CPUs + 1.6GHz x 6 ARM Cortex-A53 CPUs

Mali-G71 MP2GPU

14nm LPP FinFET process technology

LTE Cat. 12 3CA download speeds of up to 600Mbps, Cat.13 2CA upload speeds of up to 150Mbps (UL)

Up to Full HD+ (2400×1080) display resolution

Up to 4K 30fps encoding and decoding with HEVC(H.265), HEVC(H.265), H.264 and VP8, and decoding with VP9

Up to 32MP for both rear and front cameras, Dual Camera 16MP+16MP, advanced triple-camera setup for high-resolution imaging

LPDDR4x memory, eMMC 5.1

Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) , Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio

GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo) solution to achieve positioning accuracy