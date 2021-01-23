Just In
Week 4, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo X60 Pro+, Realme C20, HONOR V40 5G, LG K42 And More
We are almost at the end of the first month of this year. Since the debut of 2021, we have been coming across a plethora of launches and announcements on a global scale. Especially, the second week saw an influx of launches, thanks to the virtual CES 2021 tech show. But this has not halted the launches as we are coming across numerous announcements almost every other day.
Here, we will take a look at the launches and announcements that took place during the fourth week of this month. You can see that there have been numerous launches across product categories. Having said that, take a look at the launch roundup of week 4 of 2021 from here.
Soundcore Infini Pro With Dolby Atmos 120 W Bluetooth Soundbar
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 120 W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Bluetooth Version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Vivo X60 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz curved HDR10+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0
- Dual SIM
- 50MP camera + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh battery
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Key Specs
- 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024 pixels) PixelSense touchscreen display
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB eMMC, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB SSD
- 720p HD f/2.0 aperture camera (front-facing) camera
- Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio; Dual far-field Studio Mics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
- One Touch sign in with Fingerprint Reader Power button
- Sensors: Ambient light sensor
- Up to 13 hours of battery life with typical device usage
Realme C20
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
HONOR V40 5G
Key Specs
- 6.72-inch (2676 x 1236 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120 Hz curved display with up to 800 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 66W SuperCharge fast charging, 50W wireless charging
Vivo Y31
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP primary camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Vivo Y20G
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
LG K42
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
JBL Commercial CSLM20B
Key Specs
- Omnidirectional pickup pattern
- 3.5mm TRRS jack compatible with smartphones & most DSLR cameras
- Can be used with mixer amplifiers with 1/4" (6.3mm) adapter
- Powered by LR44 type battery to connect to DSLR cameras
- Cable Length: 6 Meters
- Application: Content Creation, Voice over/Dubbing, Recording, Conference Calls
- Tie-clip, windshield, 1/4" (6.3mm) adapter, LR44 battery, carry pouch included
OPPO Enco X
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 (LHDC, AAC, SBC) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 11mm moving coil unit + 6mm plane diaphragm unit
- Touch controls for volume, call control, track change
- Dual microphones for active noise cancellation, triple microphones for call noise reduction
- 47m Bluetooth low-latency dual transmission
- Water resistant (IP54)
- Weight: 4.8g for each headset; 42.5g for the case
- 44mAh battery offers 5.5hours (4h with ANC) of standalone music playback, 535mAh battery
JBL Commercial CSLM20
Key Specs
- Omnidirectional pickup pattern
- 3.5mm TRRS jack compatible with laptops & most smartphones
- Single earphone for calls, video conferences and monitoring
- Cable Length: 2 Meters
- Tie-clip, windshield, carrying pouch included
- Extremely lightweight
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.55 Inch FHD+ 90Hz Display
- 2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP+8MP++2MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4350mAh Battery
LG UltraFine Display Ergo 32-inch 4K HDR10 monitor
Key Specs
- 32 inch ultrafine display Ergo 4k-uhd HDR 10, inbuilt speaker (5W x 2), adjustable stand
- Display 32" 4K-uhd (3840 x 2160) HDR 10, DCI-P3 90%, hardware calibration
- Ports: USB - C (data & Power), HDMI x 2, display Port
- Stand: adjustable stand: tilt/height/swivel/pivot/extend/retract
- Features: black stabilizer, dynamic action sync, flicker safe, reader mode
JBL C115 truly wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds
Key Specs
- Truly Wireless Headphones that makes Music & Movies more enjoyable and Work more Impactful
- True Undistorted Bass : Provides precise, impressive sound. Captures the full bandwidth of audio with no distortion even at high volumes.
- Crystal Clear Sound: JBL's 75 years of audio engineering expertise, enables better material utilization & acoustic room construction for precise tuning. Enabling a 5.8 mm driver to deliver deep & powerful sound quality, giving an authentic audio experience.
- Jumbo Battery Backup: Upto 21 hours of playtime (6 hours on earbuds and 15 hours on charging case).
- Insta Connect with a superior BT 5.0 Chip ensures your earbuds connect with your phone in a flash, the instant you take them out of the case. It transmits sound to both the earbuds simultaneously, reduces latency to ensure a pleasurable video viewing experience.
- Autonomous Connectivity : With Mono and Stereo mode so that you can seamlessly enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds. And the battery life keeps up with you, as you can keep one earbud charging while using the other
Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook 14
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U (6MB L3 Cache, up to 4.2GHz) (Comet Lake) processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics
- 8G DDR4 2666MHz RAM, 256GB / 512GB SATA SSD
- Windows 10 Home Edition, 1-month free trial of office 365
- Built-in HD webcam
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4b, 1 x USB-C for data and charging
- 46W battery with fast charging, up to 10h battery life, 65W adapter offers fast charging
Amazfit GTR 2e
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness
- Support for Android and iOS
- 90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC
- Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant
- 471mAh battery with up to 24 days battery life, up to 45 days battery life
Amazfit GTS 2e
Key Specs
- 1.65-inch (348 x 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI 2.5D curved glass screen
- Support for Android and iOS
- 90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC
- Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant
- 246mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, up to 24 days battery life
beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R
Key Specs
- Circumaural open-back headphones
- Professional and spatial sound for gaming on PC and console
- High-wearing comfort
- Made in Germany
Ambrane NeoBuds 11
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Version - V5.0
- Transmission Range - ≥10m
- Earbuds Battery - 40 mAh
- Case Battery - 300 mAh
- Charging Time - 1.5 Hours
- Music Playback Time - 4 Hours
- Active Noise Cancellation
- Talk Time - 3 Hours
- Warranty- 365 Days
NeoBuds 22
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Version - V5.0
- Wireless Range - ≥10m
- Earbuds Battery - 40 mAh
- Case Battery - 400 mAh
- Charging Time - 1.5 Hours
- Music Playback Time - 4 Hours
- Playback Time (with charging case) - Upto 14 Hours
- Standby time: 120H
- Google and Siri Assistance
- Warranty- 365 Days
Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- Uninterrupted calls and music: Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation gives you full sound control with an adjustable ANC slider combined with 6 built-in microphones for crystal clear calls
- Powerful speakers combined with voice assistant: 12 mm speakers deliver clear audio with strong bass for an impressive music experience - Works with Siri and Google Assistant
- Longlasting rechargeable battery: Get up to 5.5 hours of battery time with ANC on, and up to a total of 25 hours with the charging case - Use without ANC for up to 31 hours with the case
- A fit like never before: Compact size with three sizes of oval EarGels and pressure relief vents for maximum all-day comfort
- Scope of delivery: Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, wireless charging case, USB-C charging cable, 3 sets of oval silicon eargels - Weight: Earbuds 7 g each, charging cradle 45.1 g - Colour: Titanium black
Gateway GAHR012 earbuds
Key Specs
- Gateway - True Wireless Earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 and is fully compatible with all smartphones.
- Enjoy good quality sound with driver of 9.0mm and playtime of 4 hours!!
- You can control music, calls and instant voice assistant with a touch/tap
- Long battery hours with earbuds getting charged to 100% in 1.5 hours and standby time of 24 hours
- It has an IPX4 marked water resistance and USB Type C Charging Cable
GAHR010 earbuds
Key Specs
- Acer - True Wireless Stereo Earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.1 and is fully compatible with all smartphones.
- Enjoy good quality sound with driver of 8.0mm and playtime of upto 4 hours
- You can control music, calls and instant voice assistant with a touch/tap
- Long battery hours with earbuds getting charged to 100% in 1.5 hours and standby time of 24 hours
GAHR011 earbuds
Key Specs
- Acer - True Wireless Stereo Earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.1 and is fully compatible with all smartphones.
- Enjoy good quality sound with driver of 8.0mm and playtime of upto 4 hours
- You can control music, calls and instant voice assistant with a touch/tap
- Long battery hours with earbuds getting charged to 100% in 1.5 hours and standby time of 24 hours
Vu Cinema TV Action
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) LED screen with 400-nit peak brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC
- 65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) LED screen with 500-nit peak brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC
- 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Android 9.0 Pie with YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz & 5.0GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI (ARC), 2x USB, 1 x optical port, 1 x AUX port
- 100-watt integrated soundbar
21,999
1,04,999
44,990
64,999
54,535
1,17,900
44,999
86,999
59,499
49,990
20,699
49,999
11,499
44,999
7,999
8,980
17,091
10,999
34,999
39,600
7,895
40,620
56,444
16,999
15,050
22,590
24,500
14,500
22,000
29,370