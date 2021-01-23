Week 4, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo X60 Pro+, Realme C20, HONOR V40 5G, LG K42 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We are almost at the end of the first month of this year. Since the debut of 2021, we have been coming across a plethora of launches and announcements on a global scale. Especially, the second week saw an influx of launches, thanks to the virtual CES 2021 tech show. But this has not halted the launches as we are coming across numerous announcements almost every other day.

Here, we will take a look at the launches and announcements that took place during the fourth week of this month. You can see that there have been numerous launches across product categories. Having said that, take a look at the launch roundup of week 4 of 2021 from here. Soundcore Infini Pro With Dolby Atmos 120 W Bluetooth Soundbar Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 120 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth Vivo X60 Pro+ Key Specs 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz curved HDR10+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

Dual SIM

50MP camera + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh battery Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Key Specs 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024 pixels) PixelSense touchscreen display

10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB eMMC, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB SSD

720p HD f/2.0 aperture camera (front-facing) camera

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio; Dual far-field Studio Mics

Windows 10 Home in S Mode

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE

One Touch sign in with Fingerprint Reader Power button

Sensors: Ambient light sensor

Up to 13 hours of battery life with typical device usage Realme C20 Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery HONOR V40 5G Key Specs 6.72-inch (2676 x 1236 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120 Hz curved display with up to 800 nits brightness

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 66W SuperCharge fast charging, 50W wireless charging Vivo Y31 Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Vivo Y20G Key Specs 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery LG K42 Key Specs 6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery JBL Commercial CSLM20B Key Specs Omnidirectional pickup pattern

3.5mm TRRS jack compatible with smartphones & most DSLR cameras

Can be used with mixer amplifiers with 1/4" (6.3mm) adapter

Powered by LR44 type battery to connect to DSLR cameras

Cable Length: 6 Meters

Application: Content Creation, Voice over/Dubbing, Recording, Conference Calls

Tie-clip, windshield, 1/4" (6.3mm) adapter, LR44 battery, carry pouch included OPPO Enco X Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2 (LHDC, AAC, SBC) to connect to Android and iOS devices

11mm moving coil unit + 6mm plane diaphragm unit

Touch controls for volume, call control, track change

Dual microphones for active noise cancellation, triple microphones for call noise reduction

47m Bluetooth low-latency dual transmission

Water resistant (IP54)

Weight: 4.8g for each headset; 42.5g for the case

44mAh battery offers 5.5hours (4h with ANC) of standalone music playback, 535mAh battery JBL Commercial CSLM20 Key Specs Omnidirectional pickup pattern

3.5mm TRRS jack compatible with laptops & most smartphones

Single earphone for calls, video conferences and monitoring

Cable Length: 2 Meters

Tie-clip, windshield, carrying pouch included

Extremely lightweight OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.55 Inch FHD+ 90Hz Display

2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP+8MP++2MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4350mAh Battery LG UltraFine Display Ergo 32-inch 4K HDR10 monitor Key Specs 32 inch ultrafine display Ergo 4k-uhd HDR 10, inbuilt speaker (5W x 2), adjustable stand

Display 32" 4K-uhd (3840 x 2160) HDR 10, DCI-P3 90%, hardware calibration

Ports: USB - C (data & Power), HDMI x 2, display Port

Stand: adjustable stand: tilt/height/swivel/pivot/extend/retract

Features: black stabilizer, dynamic action sync, flicker safe, reader mode JBL C115 truly wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds Key Specs Truly Wireless Headphones that makes Music & Movies more enjoyable and Work more Impactful

True Undistorted Bass : Provides precise, impressive sound. Captures the full bandwidth of audio with no distortion even at high volumes.

Crystal Clear Sound: JBL's 75 years of audio engineering expertise, enables better material utilization & acoustic room construction for precise tuning. Enabling a 5.8 mm driver to deliver deep & powerful sound quality, giving an authentic audio experience.

Jumbo Battery Backup: Upto 21 hours of playtime (6 hours on earbuds and 15 hours on charging case).

Insta Connect with a superior BT 5.0 Chip ensures your earbuds connect with your phone in a flash, the instant you take them out of the case. It transmits sound to both the earbuds simultaneously, reduces latency to ensure a pleasurable video viewing experience.

Autonomous Connectivity : With Mono and Stereo mode so that you can seamlessly enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds. And the battery life keeps up with you, as you can keep one earbud charging while using the other Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook 14 Key Specs 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness

1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U (6MB L3 Cache, up to 4.2GHz) (Comet Lake) processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620

2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics

8G DDR4 2666MHz RAM, 256GB / 512GB SATA SSD

Windows 10 Home Edition, 1-month free trial of office 365

Built-in HD webcam

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4b, 1 x USB-C for data and charging

46W battery with fast charging, up to 10h battery life, 65W adapter offers fast charging Amazfit GTR 2e Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness

Support for Android and iOS

90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC

Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant

471mAh battery with up to 24 days battery life, up to 45 days battery life Amazfit GTS 2e Key Specs 1.65-inch (348 x 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI 2.5D curved glass screen

Support for Android and iOS

90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC

Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant

246mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, up to 24 days battery life beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R Key Specs Circumaural open-back headphones

Professional and spatial sound for gaming on PC and console

High-wearing comfort

Made in Germany Ambrane NeoBuds 11 Key Specs Bluetooth Version - V5.0

Transmission Range - ≥10m

Earbuds Battery - 40 mAh

Case Battery - 300 mAh

Charging Time - 1.5 Hours

Music Playback Time - 4 Hours

Active Noise Cancellation

Talk Time - 3 Hours

Warranty- 365 Days NeoBuds 22 Key Specs Bluetooth Version - V5.0

Wireless Range - ≥10m

Earbuds Battery - 40 mAh

Case Battery - 400 mAh

Charging Time - 1.5 Hours

Music Playback Time - 4 Hours

Playback Time (with charging case) - Upto 14 Hours

Standby time: 120H

Google and Siri Assistance

Warranty- 365 Days Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds Key Specs Uninterrupted calls and music: Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation gives you full sound control with an adjustable ANC slider combined with 6 built-in microphones for crystal clear calls

Powerful speakers combined with voice assistant: 12 mm speakers deliver clear audio with strong bass for an impressive music experience - Works with Siri and Google Assistant

Longlasting rechargeable battery: Get up to 5.5 hours of battery time with ANC on, and up to a total of 25 hours with the charging case - Use without ANC for up to 31 hours with the case

A fit like never before: Compact size with three sizes of oval EarGels and pressure relief vents for maximum all-day comfort

Scope of delivery: Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, wireless charging case, USB-C charging cable, 3 sets of oval silicon eargels - Weight: Earbuds 7 g each, charging cradle 45.1 g - Colour: Titanium black Gateway GAHR012 earbuds Key Specs Gateway - True Wireless Earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 and is fully compatible with all smartphones.

Enjoy good quality sound with driver of 9.0mm and playtime of 4 hours!!

You can control music, calls and instant voice assistant with a touch/tap

Long battery hours with earbuds getting charged to 100% in 1.5 hours and standby time of 24 hours

It has an IPX4 marked water resistance and USB Type C Charging Cable GAHR010 earbuds Key Specs Acer - True Wireless Stereo Earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.1 and is fully compatible with all smartphones.

Enjoy good quality sound with driver of 8.0mm and playtime of upto 4 hours

You can control music, calls and instant voice assistant with a touch/tap

Long battery hours with earbuds getting charged to 100% in 1.5 hours and standby time of 24 hours GAHR011 earbuds Key Specs Acer - True Wireless Stereo Earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.1 and is fully compatible with all smartphones.

Enjoy good quality sound with driver of 8.0mm and playtime of upto 4 hours

You can control music, calls and instant voice assistant with a touch/tap

Long battery hours with earbuds getting charged to 100% in 1.5 hours and standby time of 24 hours Vu Cinema TV Action Key Specs 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) LED screen with 400-nit peak brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC

65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) LED screen with 500-nit peak brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC

1.4GHz quad-core processor

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android 9.0 Pie with YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz & 5.0GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI (ARC), 2x USB, 1 x optical port, 1 x AUX port

100-watt integrated soundbar

