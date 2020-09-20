Week 40, 2020 Launch Roundup: Redmi 9i, LG WING, Moto E7 Plus, Realme 7i, Sony Xperia 5 II And More

Well, the Infinix Note 7, Realme 7i and many other new smartphones were unveiled in the last week. Having said that, here we list all the announcements made during the week 40 of this year. Do check out the same here.

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9i has been launched in India starting from Rs. 8,499 in three color options. The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, up to 128GB storage space and a 5000mAh battery.

LG WING

LG WING is the latest offering from the company. It features a 6.8-inch OLED display that can rotate clockwise and another 3.9-inch secondary OLED display. The other aspects include a Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5G connectivity, wireless charging support and more.

Moto E7 Plus

Moto E7 Plus makes use of a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The other goodies of the Moto E7 Plus include dual-camera setup at the rear, and a 5000mAh battery.

Jabra Speak 750

Jabra Speak 750 is a professional speakerphone solution that is engineered to support flexible work environments. This speakerphone picks up the audio levels seamlessly. It can connect to laptops, smartphones and tablets via Bluetooth and USB.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 is a wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones. It is similar to its predecessor in terms of design and comes with active noise cancellation. There are gesture controls, wear defection, adaptive sound controls and more.

TECNO Spark Power 2 Air

TECNO Spark Power 2 Air has been launched in India with a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, a 7-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a dedicated microSD card slot, a quad-camera setup at the rear and a massive 6000mAh battery.

Acer Predator Helios 300, Triton 300

Acer Predator Helios 300 and Triton 300 gaming laptops have been launched with price tags of Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 89,999 respectively. These gaming laptops have similar specifications except for minor differences.

Sennheiser CX 400BT

Sennheiser CX 400BT truly wireless earbuds features customizable touch controls, an ergonomic design, 7 drivers and an all-day comfort. The app lets you customize the sound as per your preferences.

Zebronics Juke Bar 9700 Pro Soundbar

Zebronics Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos soundbar offers hi-fidelity immersive sound experience, multiple connectivity options and simple process to set it up. This soundbar is priced at Rs. 17,999.

LG Q31

LG Q31 has been announced by the South Korean tech giant. The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with 3GB of RAM. The LG offering flaunts dual-camera setup, a dedicated Google Assistant button and a durable MIL-STD-810G certification.

Realme 7i

Realme 7i is the latest smartphone from the company arrives with a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage space. The other goodies of the device include Android 10 topped with Realme UI, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a 5000mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 5 II

Sony Xperia 5 II is a toned-down version of the Xperia 1 II. The device features a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and 4000mAh battery with support for fast-charging.

GoPro HERO 9

The all-new GoPro HERO 9 has been launched weighing around 158 grams, a bigger and more capacious 1720mAh battery with 30% more battery life, and a wide-angle video capturing mode that can capture 5K videos.

Toshiba Full HD, 4K Smart TVs

Toshiba Full HD and 4K Smart TVs have been launched in India starting from Rs. 12,990. The TV lineup from the company runs Vidaa OS with customizations and many other key specs.

HONOR Hunter V700

HONOR Hunter V700 is the first gaming laptop from the company that features a 16.1-inch display and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device uses Intel Comet Lake-H processors and Nvidia GeForce GPUs.

HUAWEI MatePad 5G

HUAWEI MatePad 5G is the latest 5G tablet that he been launched by the company. It is claimed to be a more affordable alternative for the users than the MatePad Pro. The latest tablet from the company features a 10.4-inch display an moch more.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug priced at Rs. 1,999 has a 3-pin socket design and a 6A rating. It becomes a buffer between the appliance and pocket socket and supports Alexa apnor Alexa enabled smart speaker to switch the appliance on or off.

Apple iPad Airtel 4th Gen

Apple iPad A4 Pro and iPad 8 were launched recently as the next-generation iPads. These are the first products from the company to arrive with the Apple A14 Bionic chipset and are priced starting from 18E fast charging support.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE comes with a few elements as the Apple Watch Series 6. It ships with watchOS and comes with a relatively more affordable price tag.

Apple iPad

Apple iPad 8th generation tablet from the company. It features an A12 Bionic chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 what drop notch as the front. The other aspects. This one comes as a direct rival to the Apple smartwatches.

Key Specs