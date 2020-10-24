Just In
Week 43, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO A33, iQOO U1x, HUAWEI Mate 40 And More
We at the end of Week 43 of 2020, where a lot happened in the tech world. We saw some premium flagship smartphones from Huawei with 5nm processors to a lot of accessories that got launched this week.
Huawei finally launched the Huawei Mate 40 series of smartphones, which are the first set of Android devices to use Kirin 900 or the Kirin 900E 5nm processor, similar to the A14 Bionic chipset found on the iPhone 12 series. Besides, the company also launched the Huawei Sound Bluetooth speaker. However, all these products are available in China and Europe, and there is no guarantee about the launch of these products in India.
HTC's come back smartphone -- the HTC Desire 20+ is finally here. And, Oppo launched a Diwali special edition for the OPPO F17 Pro with a new color scheme and unique packaging.
Budget smartphones like the Oppo A33 (2020) along with features phones like the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G are now officially made available in India. Then, we saw the launch of the Thomson Audio Boombox BBX03 Wireless Speakers, Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH smart fitness band, and the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones.
The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 was also launched this week. Similarly, OPPO Enco X Noise Cancelling Earbuds also got official. Oppo finally launched their first smart TV -- OPPO Smart TV S1.
Infinix, the budget smartphone brand unveiled the Infinix Hot 10 with a punch-hole display design and decent hardware. WD also launched their super-fast SSD storage solution -- the Western Digital My Passport SSD.
A lot of laptops were also got launched this week, including the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Acer TravelMate P2, P4, and Spin P4 Notebooks, and new Swift, Spin, and Aspire series laptops from Acer.
Infinix Hot 10
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7 based on Android 10
- 16MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5200mAh battery
Huawei Sound Bluetooth speaker
Key Specs
- Operating memory: 512MB
- Body memory: 8GB
- Frequency response range: 40Hz-40kHz
- Speaker unit: two 3.5-inch woofers with a total power of 60W. Six 1.5-inch full-range speakers with a total power of 48W
- Sound effects: HUAWEI Sound sound effects, 360-degree surround, intelligent space perception
- Protocol: 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac 2x2, 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0
- Product working temperature: 0-40 degrees Celsius
- Product storage temperature: -20-70 degrees Celsius
- Body size: 165x203mm
- Net weight: about 3.5kg
HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 with L2HC high-resolution codec
- Dual-antenna design provides a wide signal coverage
- 40mm dynamic driver, Simultaneous Bluetooth connection with dual devices
- Ultra-wide frequency response range from 4Hz to 48 kHz
- Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 8 mics, up to 40dB noise reduction
- Intelligent Dynamic ANC -Ultra Mode,Cozy Mode and General Mode
- Awareness Mode lets the ambient sound in
- Voice Mode reduces the ambient sounds to make human voices stand out
- Low latency for gaming with wireless audio coding algorithm that greatly reduces signal latency
- 410mAh battery
HUAWEI Mate 40
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2376 x 1080 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display,90 Hz refresh rate
- HUAWEI Kirin 9000E 5G processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP22 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 with EMUI 11
- 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Acer Chromebook Spin 513
Key Specs
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c with Adreno GPU
- Up to 8GB of RAM
- Up to 128GB of eMMC storage
- Aluminum lid
- Gorilla glass screen and trackpad
- Full-size backlit keyboard
- 13.3-inch 1080p screen at 300 nits
- Convertible 2-in-1 form factor
- 2x USB Type C ports
- 1x USB Type A port
- Headphone/mic jack
- LTE optional
- Bluetooth 5
- Wi-Fi 5 2×2 MIMO
Thomson Audio Boombox BBX03 Wireless Speakers
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 35 W
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- High Definition Audio Drivers
- Built-In 2000 mAh Battery
- Loaded with function like Bluetooth/ USB/TF CARDAUX/TWS/FM
- Digital LCD Display & flashing DJ lights
- Removable & Adjustable Strap
Acer TravelMate P2, P4 and Spin P4 Notebooks
Key Specs
- Intel Core i5 -10th Gen | 10210U @ 1.60 GHz
- 8GB DDR4 Ram | 512GB SSD Hard Disk
- 14 Inch Full HD Comfy View Display Screen
- DOS Operating System
- Full HD LED backlight ComfyView In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology
Acer TravelMate P4
Key Specs
- Intel Core i5 4th Gen 4200U (1.60 GHz)
- 8 GB Memory 128 GB SSD
- Intel HD Graphics 4400
- 1920 x 1080
- Windows 7 Professional 64-Bit
- DVD-Writer
Acer TravelMate Spin P4 Notebooks
Key Specs
- 14-inch FHD Corning® Gorilla® Glass touch screen
- ower through the work day with up to the latest 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7 processor1 along with remarkable graphical performance from the NVIDIA® MX350
- Speed your system up further with up to 32GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM, 4 lane PCIe SSD
- up to 1TB M.2 SSD storage
- Bluetooth 5.0,
- up to 14-hour battery life
Western Digital My Passport SSD
Key Specs
- Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s
- Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)
- Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C
- Simple back up
- Sleek and compact design
Acer Spin 5
Key Specs
The 2020 Red Dot Design Award-winning Acer Spin 5 is a touchscreen convertible notebook just 1.2 kg[3] light and 14.9 mm thin[3], aimed at those seeking extreme productivity. The eye-catching device features a 360-degree hinge design that enables it to transform into a variety of different form factors, such as tablet mode for taking notes or clamshell mode for typing, where the keyboard is slightly elevated for an ergonomic typing experience and better thermal performance. The touch screen and touchpad is covered by an optional layer of Antimicrobial[4] Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Additionally, an optional BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard and surrounding surface is proven to show a consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocol.
Powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7 processor[3] with Iris® Xe graphics, it has strong performance to fuel creative projects. Its ultra-narrow 7.78 mm (0.31 inch) side bezels allow for an impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio, expanded further with a 3:2 IPS VertiView display that provides 18% more screen real-estate compared to a 16:9 display, allowing ample room to make creations come alive with the integrated Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES technology. With up to 15 hours[5] of battery life, multiple full-function USB Type-C ports with ThunderboltTM 4 certification, KillerTM 1650 Wi-Fi and dual front-facing speakers, the Spin 5 is an ideal companion for professionals who need to take their creativity with them on the go.
Acer Spin 3
Key Specs
The portable and lightweight Spin 3 is a 13.3 inch notebook with a 16:10 aspect ratio that boasts up to a WQXGA (2560x1600) multi-touch IPS display. Like the Spin 5, it also features the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics to give professionals and artists solid performance. The Spin 3 rotates 360-degrees, giving users the ability to work and play in whatever way comes naturally. It also comes with a built-in Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to make the most of the touch screen when sketching or writing. Combined with dual SSDs, a pair of USB Type-C ports with ThunderboltTM 4 and Killer 1650 Wi-Fi, the Spin 3 is an excellent choice for students or professionals working on the go.
Acer Aspire 5
Key Specs
With the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics or optional discrete NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 GPUs, the Aspire 5 clamshell notebook range allows users to breeze through multiple tasks simultaneously. Ideal for productivity, the notebook's full HD IPS[3] touchscreen[3] display is surrounded by narrow bezels that allow for over an 80% screen-to-body ratio. This emphasis on looks continues on to a sleek, professional looking chassis that packs in up to 24 GB DDR4 Memory and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2 TB HDD storage. An ergonomic hinge design lifts the body of the Aspire 5 and tilts the keyboard to an angle for comfortable typing, better sound projection and improved ventilation, while Acer Color Intelligence enhances the visual appearance. Dual band Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) improves the average network throughput by up to three times[6] and reduces latency by up to 75%[7] compared to Wi-Fi 5.
OPPO A33
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
iQOO U1x
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch ( 1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance (Cortex A73-based) + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency (Cortex A53-based)
- 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Internal memory
- Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4 aperture)
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Battery: 5000mAh (Minimum)
Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA LCD screen
- Feature OS
- 1GHz Unisoc processor
- 64MB RAM, 128MB Storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- VGA rear camera (Only in Nokia 225 4G)
- Bluetooth, micro USB
- 1150mAh (removable) battery
Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH smart fitness band
Key Specs
- For feedback & Support, Call us on: 9360942527 or Write to us on: support@zebronics.com
- USE MORE , CHARGE LESS :High Capacity , Built-in Rechargeable battery that provides 30 days of stand by time and lasts for an entire week with normal usage .The Clip type Charger that tags along in package is an added advantage
- Advanced heart rate Sensor to track your heart rate during workout sessions thta helps in maintaining a healthy lifestyle
- About APP : ZEB-FIT 20 series Smartphone app tracks your activities like steps , distance , calories and monitor sleep, heart rate
- Supports Heart rate monitor ,Pedometer,Wrist sense,With Brightness adjustment,Multi sports mode, Weather forecast,Standby time :30 days ;Charge time:1.5 - 2 H,Customizable watch face ;Weather forecast, Support iOS 8.0 & Above / Android 4.4 & Above*
- Water Resistant : Yes (Not suitable for swimming or diving)
- Screen size & type :3.5 cm, TFT color display
Xiaomi introduces Mi Watch Color Sports Edition
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 and above; iOS 10 and above
- Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor
- Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 17 professional sports modes and 100 extended sports modes
- Blood oxygen (Spo2) measurement
- Xiaoai voice assistant
- 12nm GPS chip supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou
- NFC for payments
- Dimensions: 45.9 x 53.35 x 11.8mm; Weight: 32.5g
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- 420mAh battery
Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones
Key Specs
- 40mm dynamic driver, 20 Hz - 20kHz Frequency response
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, 3.5 mm audio jack for wired connectity
- 197g lightweight design, Foldable headband
- Hands-free Google Assistant or Siri support
- 500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Fit2
Key Specs
- Display: 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED display with 450 nits brightness
- RAM: 2MB; ROM: 32MB
- Plastic Strap
- Bluetooth, Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 7 and above running iOS 10.0 or above
- Activity tracking, Sleep tracking
- Gyroscope, Photo plethysmography, and Accelerometer
- 5ATM + IP68 water resistance
- 159mAh; 15-21 days battery life
OPPO Enco X Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 (LHDC, AAC, SBC) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 11mm moving coil unit + 6mm plane diaphragm unit
- Touch controls for volume, call control, track change
- Dual microphones for active noise cancellation, triple microphones for call noise reduction
- 47m Bluetooth low-latency dual transmission
- Water resistant (IP54)
- Weight: 4.8g for each headset; 42.5g for the case
- 44mAh battery
OPPO Smart TV S1 65″
Key Specs
- 65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K QLED quantum dot display with 48Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 120% NTSC colour gamut, 1.07 billion colors, up to 1500 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core Cortex A73 MediaTek MT9950 processor with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU
- 8.5GB RAM, 128GB storage
- ColorOS TV
- 1080P Pop-up camera for video calls
- Breeno voice assistant
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC), 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x optical, 1 x Ethernet, NFC one-key screen projection
- Up to 85W 18 speaker system
OPPO Smart TV R1 55″ & 65″
Key Specs
- 55-inch / 65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 250 nits (55″) / 350 nits (65″) brightness
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core Cortex A73 MediaTek MT9652 processor with Mali-G52 MC` GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- ColorOS TV
- Breeno voice assistant
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 supprots ARC), 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x Ethernet,1 x optical
- 20W 2 speaker system with Dolby Audio
HTC Desire 20+
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition
Key Specs
- 6.43 inch dual punch-hole display with brilliant FHD+ view with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 409 ppi pixel density and 16.7M color support | In-display fingerprint 3.0
- 48MP wide angle quad camera + 8MP wide angle camera + 2MP mono camera + 2MP mono camera
- 16MP main camera + 2MP depth camera
- Diwali Giftbox includes an OPPO 10000 mAH powerbank and OPPO f17 Pro phone case
- Android v10 based on ColorOS 7.2 operating system
- 2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P95 octa core processor, IMG 9XM-HP8 GPU
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 8GB RAM | 128GB internal memory 3-card slot can be
- expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G).
- 4015mAH lithium-polymer massive battery
