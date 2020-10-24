Week 43, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO A33, iQOO U1x, HUAWEI Mate 40 And More

HTC's come back smartphone -- the HTC Desire 20+ is finally here. And, Oppo launched a Diwali special edition for the OPPO F17 Pro with a new color scheme and unique packaging.

Budget smartphones like the Oppo A33 (2020) along with features phones like the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G are now officially made available in India. Then, we saw the launch of the Thomson Audio Boombox BBX03 Wireless Speakers, Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH smart fitness band, and the Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 was also launched this week. Similarly, OPPO Enco X Noise Cancelling Earbuds also got official. Oppo finally launched their first smart TV -- OPPO Smart TV S1.

Infinix, the budget smartphone brand unveiled the Infinix Hot 10 with a punch-hole display design and decent hardware. WD also launched their super-fast SSD storage solution -- the Western Digital My Passport SSD.

A lot of laptops were also got launched this week, including the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Acer TravelMate P2, P4, and Spin P4 Notebooks, and new Swift, Spin, and Aspire series laptops from Acer.

Infinix Hot 10

Key Specs

6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7 based on Android 10

16MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5200mAh battery

Huawei Sound Bluetooth speaker

Key Specs

Operating memory: 512MB

Body memory: 8GB

Frequency response range: 40Hz-40kHz

Speaker unit: two 3.5-inch woofers with a total power of 60W. Six 1.5-inch full-range speakers with a total power of 48W

Sound effects: HUAWEI Sound sound effects, 360-degree surround, intelligent space perception

Protocol: 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac 2x2, 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Product working temperature: 0-40 degrees Celsius

Product storage temperature: -20-70 degrees Celsius

Body size: 165x203mm

Net weight: about 3.5kg

HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.2 with L2HC high-resolution codec

Dual-antenna design provides a wide signal coverage

40mm dynamic driver, Simultaneous Bluetooth connection with dual devices

Ultra-wide frequency response range from 4Hz to 48 kHz

Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 8 mics, up to 40dB noise reduction

Intelligent Dynamic ANC -Ultra Mode,Cozy Mode and General Mode

Awareness Mode lets the ambient sound in

Voice Mode reduces the ambient sounds to make human voices stand out

Low latency for gaming with wireless audio coding algorithm that greatly reduces signal latency

410mAh battery

HUAWEI Mate 40

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2376 x 1080 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display,90 Hz refresh rate

HUAWEI Kirin 9000E 5G processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP22 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Android 10 with EMUI 11

50MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Key Specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c with Adreno GPU

Up to 8GB of RAM

Up to 128GB of eMMC storage

Aluminum lid

Gorilla glass screen and trackpad

Full-size backlit keyboard

13.3-inch 1080p screen at 300 nits

Convertible 2-in-1 form factor

2x USB Type C ports

1x USB Type A port

Headphone/mic jack

LTE optional

Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi 5 2×2 MIMO

Thomson Audio Boombox BBX03 Wireless Speakers

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 35 W

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

High Definition Audio Drivers

Built-In 2000 mAh Battery

Loaded with function like Bluetooth/ USB/TF CARDAUX/TWS/FM

Digital LCD Display & flashing DJ lights

Removable & Adjustable Strap

Acer TravelMate P2, P4 and Spin P4 Notebooks

Key Specs

Intel Core i5 -10th Gen | 10210U @ 1.60 GHz

8GB DDR4 Ram | 512GB SSD Hard Disk

14 Inch Full HD Comfy View Display Screen

DOS Operating System

Full HD LED backlight ComfyView In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology

Acer TravelMate P4

Key Specs

Intel Core i5 4th Gen 4200U (1.60 GHz)

8 GB Memory 128 GB SSD

Intel HD Graphics 4400

1920 x 1080

Windows 7 Professional 64-Bit

DVD-Writer

Acer TravelMate Spin P4 Notebooks

Key Specs

14-inch FHD Corning® Gorilla® Glass touch screen

ower through the work day with up to the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i7 processor1 along with remarkable graphical performance from the NVIDIA® MX350

i7 processor1 along with remarkable graphical performance from the NVIDIA® MX350 Speed your system up further with up to 32GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM, 4 lane PCIe SSD

up to 1TB M.2 SSD storage

Bluetooth 5.0,

up to 14-hour battery life

Western Digital My Passport SSD

Key Specs

Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C

Simple back up

Sleek and compact design

Acer Spin 5

Key Specs

The 2020 Red Dot Design Award-winning Acer Spin 5 is a touchscreen convertible notebook just 1.2 kg[3] light and 14.9 mm thin[3], aimed at those seeking extreme productivity. The eye-catching device features a 360-degree hinge design that enables it to transform into a variety of different form factors, such as tablet mode for taking notes or clamshell mode for typing, where the keyboard is slightly elevated for an ergonomic typing experience and better thermal performance. The touch screen and touchpad is covered by an optional layer of Antimicrobial[4] Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Additionally, an optional BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard and surrounding surface is proven to show a consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocol.

Powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7 processor[3] with Iris® Xe graphics, it has strong performance to fuel creative projects. Its ultra-narrow 7.78 mm (0.31 inch) side bezels allow for an impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio, expanded further with a 3:2 IPS VertiView display that provides 18% more screen real-estate compared to a 16:9 display, allowing ample room to make creations come alive with the integrated Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES technology. With up to 15 hours[5] of battery life, multiple full-function USB Type-C ports with ThunderboltTM 4 certification, KillerTM 1650 Wi-Fi and dual front-facing speakers, the Spin 5 is an ideal companion for professionals who need to take their creativity with them on the go.

Acer Spin 3

Key Specs

The portable and lightweight Spin 3 is a 13.3 inch notebook with a 16:10 aspect ratio that boasts up to a WQXGA (2560x1600) multi-touch IPS display. Like the Spin 5, it also features the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics to give professionals and artists solid performance. The Spin 3 rotates 360-degrees, giving users the ability to work and play in whatever way comes naturally. It also comes with a built-in Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to make the most of the touch screen when sketching or writing. Combined with dual SSDs, a pair of USB Type-C ports with ThunderboltTM 4 and Killer 1650 Wi-Fi, the Spin 3 is an excellent choice for students or professionals working on the go.

Acer Aspire 5

Key Specs

With the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics or optional discrete NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 GPUs, the Aspire 5 clamshell notebook range allows users to breeze through multiple tasks simultaneously. Ideal for productivity, the notebook's full HD IPS[3] touchscreen[3] display is surrounded by narrow bezels that allow for over an 80% screen-to-body ratio. This emphasis on looks continues on to a sleek, professional looking chassis that packs in up to 24 GB DDR4 Memory and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2 TB HDD storage. An ergonomic hinge design lifts the body of the Aspire 5 and tilts the keyboard to an angle for comfortable typing, better sound projection and improved ventilation, while Acer Color Intelligence enhances the visual appearance. Dual band Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) improves the average network throughput by up to three times[6] and reduces latency by up to 75%[7] compared to Wi-Fi 5.

OPPO A33

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

iQOO U1x

Key Specs

6.51-inch ( 1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance (Cortex A73-based) + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency (Cortex A53-based)

4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Internal memory

Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP (primary with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP (macro with f/2.4 aperture)

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

Battery: 5000mAh (Minimum)

Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G

Key Specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA LCD screen

Feature OS

1GHz Unisoc processor

64MB RAM, 128MB Storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

VGA rear camera (Only in Nokia 225 4G)

Bluetooth, micro USB

1150mAh (removable) battery

Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH smart fitness band

Key Specs

For feedback & Support, Call us on: 9360942527 or Write to us on: support@zebronics.com

USE MORE , CHARGE LESS :High Capacity , Built-in Rechargeable battery that provides 30 days of stand by time and lasts for an entire week with normal usage .The Clip type Charger that tags along in package is an added advantage

Advanced heart rate Sensor to track your heart rate during workout sessions thta helps in maintaining a healthy lifestyle

About APP : ZEB-FIT 20 series Smartphone app tracks your activities like steps , distance , calories and monitor sleep, heart rate

Supports Heart rate monitor ,Pedometer,Wrist sense,With Brightness adjustment,Multi sports mode, Weather forecast,Standby time :30 days ;Charge time:1.5 - 2 H,Customizable watch face ;Weather forecast, Support iOS 8.0 & Above / Android 4.4 & Above*

Water Resistant : Yes (Not suitable for swimming or diving)

Screen size & type :3.5 cm, TFT color display

Xiaomi introduces Mi Watch Color Sports Edition

Key Specs

1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 and above; iOS 10 and above

Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor

Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 17 professional sports modes and 100 extended sports modes

Blood oxygen (Spo2) measurement

Xiaoai voice assistant

12nm GPS chip supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou

NFC for payments

Dimensions: 45.9 x 53.35 x 11.8mm; Weight: 32.5g

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

420mAh battery

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones

Key Specs

40mm dynamic driver, 20 Hz - 20kHz Frequency response

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, 3.5 mm audio jack for wired connectity

197g lightweight design, Foldable headband

Hands-free Google Assistant or Siri support

500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Fit2

Key Specs

Display: 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED display with 450 nits brightness

RAM: 2MB; ROM: 32MB

Plastic Strap

Bluetooth, Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 7 and above running iOS 10.0 or above

Activity tracking, Sleep tracking

Gyroscope, Photo plethysmography, and Accelerometer

5ATM + IP68 water resistance

159mAh; 15-21 days battery life

OPPO Enco X Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.2 (LHDC, AAC, SBC) to connect to Android and iOS devices

11mm moving coil unit + 6mm plane diaphragm unit

Touch controls for volume, call control, track change

Dual microphones for active noise cancellation, triple microphones for call noise reduction

47m Bluetooth low-latency dual transmission

Water resistant (IP54)

Weight: 4.8g for each headset; 42.5g for the case

44mAh battery

OPPO Smart TV S1 65″

Key Specs

65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K QLED quantum dot display with 48Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 120% NTSC colour gamut, 1.07 billion colors, up to 1500 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG

1.8GHz Quad-Core Cortex A73 MediaTek MT9950 processor with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU

8.5GB RAM, 128GB storage

ColorOS TV

1080P Pop-up camera for video calls

Breeno voice assistant

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x HDMI 2.0 (ARC), 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x optical, 1 x Ethernet, NFC one-key screen projection

Up to 85W 18 speaker system

OPPO Smart TV R1 55″ & 65″

Key Specs

55-inch / 65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 250 nits (55″) / 350 nits (65″) brightness

1.8GHz Quad-Core Cortex A73 MediaTek MT9652 processor with Mali-G52 MC` GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

ColorOS TV

Breeno voice assistant

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 supprots ARC), 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x Ethernet,1 x optical

20W 2 speaker system with Dolby Audio

HTC Desire 20+

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition

Key Specs