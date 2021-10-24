Week 43, 2021 Launch Roundup: Nokia C30, Vivo T1, OPPO K9s, iQOO Z5x, And More

Not just that, the latest Nokia rugged smartphone -- Nokia XR20 Rugged 5G also went on pre-order in India and Amazfit launched their latest premium smartwatches, the Amazfit GTS 3 and the Amazfit GTR 3. Here are all the products that got launched in the 43rd week in India and across the world.

Redmi Smart TV X 2022 55-inch and 65-inch 4K LED TVs

Key Specs

55/65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz MEMC, ALLM, △E≈2, 1.07 billion colors, 94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 4ms Ultra Low Latency, AMD FreeSync

Quad-Core Cortex A73 processor with Mali-G51 GPU

3GB RAM,32GB storage

PatchWall

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet

Supports up to 4K video playback, H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

25W (2 x 12.5w) speakers

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3

Key Specs

1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED display with 326 PPI

Hi6262 processor

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

HarmonyOS 2.0, Compatible with Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later

Up and Down buttons with Rotatable Crown

Sensors: Accelerometer sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Temperature Sensor

Microphone and Speaker

Water and Dust resistant (5ATM)

4G LTE data (via eSIM), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1 + L5 only in Pro) +GLONASS + Galileo + Beidou, NFC

450mAh battery (WATCH 3)

790mAh battery (WATCH 3 Pro)

Hisense launched new 65″ 4K and 75″ 120Hz 8K QLED TVs

65″ 4K Smart TV

Key Specs

65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) QLED display

Bezel-less design

Quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU; Mali 470MP GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

Android TV 10

Built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Wi-Fi (Dual Band), Bluetooth 5.0

Preloaded Google Play Store, Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Dedicated Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Netflix, Google Play Store and Google Assistant button on remote

Weight: 19.5 kg (without stand) / 20 kg (with stand)

Ports - 2 x USB Type-A, 3 x HDMI, 1 x SPDIF, 1 x audio jack, 1 x RF Input, 1 x AV Input, 1 x Ethernet

24W speaker

75″ 4K Smart TV

Key Specs

75-inch (7680 x 4320 pixels) QLED display

Picture Modes - Standard, Theater, Sports, Music, Speech, Late Night

Bezel-less design

1.8GHz Quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU; Mali G52 MC2 GPU

5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

Android TV 10

Built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Wi-Fi (Dual Band), Bluetooth 5.0

Preloaded Google Play Store, Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Dedicated Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Netflix, Google Play Store and Google Assistant button on remote

Weight: 37 kg (without stand) / 38.2 kg (with stand)

36W front firing speakers

Nokia C30

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor

5MP front-facing camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

vivo T1

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2MP macro camera

16MP front-facing camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

vivo T1x

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 98% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

Octa Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera, 2MP macro camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO K9s

Key Specs

6.59-inch (24123×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Realme Q3s

Key Specs