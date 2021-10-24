For Quick Alerts
Week 43, 2021 Launch Roundup: Nokia C30, Vivo T1, OPPO K9s, iQOO Z5x, And More
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
We are just done with the 43rd week of 2021, where, a lot of interesting stuff happened in the world of consumer technology. From Apple launching its most powerful 16-inch laptop -- the MacBook Pro with M1 Max to Google's latest flagship smartphone -- the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, powered by the in-house Tensor processor.
Not just that, the latest Nokia rugged smartphone -- Nokia XR20 Rugged 5G also went on pre-order in India and Amazfit launched their latest premium smartwatches, the Amazfit GTS 3 and the Amazfit GTR 3. Here are all the products that got launched in the 43rd week in India and across the world.
Redmi Smart TV X 2022 55-inch and 65-inch 4K LED TVs
Key Specs
- 55/65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz MEMC, ALLM, △E≈2, 1.07 billion colors, 94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 4ms Ultra Low Latency, AMD FreeSync
- Quad-Core Cortex A73 processor with Mali-G51 GPU
- 3GB RAM,32GB storage
- PatchWall
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet
- Supports up to 4K video playback, H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 25W (2 x 12.5w) speakers
HUAWEI WATCH GT 3
Key Specs
- 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED display with 326 PPI
- Hi6262 processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- HarmonyOS 2.0, Compatible with Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later
- Up and Down buttons with Rotatable Crown
- Sensors: Accelerometer sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Temperature Sensor
- Microphone and Speaker
- Water and Dust resistant (5ATM)
- 4G LTE data (via eSIM), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1 + L5 only in Pro) +GLONASS + Galileo + Beidou, NFC
- 450mAh battery (WATCH 3)
- 790mAh battery (WATCH 3 Pro)
Hisense launched new 65″ 4K and 75″ 120Hz 8K QLED TVs
65″ 4K Smart TV
Key Specs
- 65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) QLED display
- Bezel-less design
- Quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU; Mali 470MP GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Android TV 10
- Built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Wi-Fi (Dual Band), Bluetooth 5.0
- Preloaded Google Play Store, Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video
- Dedicated Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Netflix, Google Play Store and Google Assistant button on remote
- Weight: 19.5 kg (without stand) / 20 kg (with stand)
- Ports - 2 x USB Type-A, 3 x HDMI, 1 x SPDIF, 1 x audio jack, 1 x RF Input, 1 x AV Input, 1 x Ethernet
- 24W speaker
75″ 4K Smart TV
Key Specs
- 75-inch (7680 x 4320 pixels) QLED display
- Picture Modes - Standard, Theater, Sports, Music, Speech, Late Night
- Bezel-less design
- 1.8GHz Quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU; Mali G52 MC2 GPU
- 5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Android TV 10
- Built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Wi-Fi (Dual Band), Bluetooth 5.0
- Preloaded Google Play Store, Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video
- Dedicated Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Netflix, Google Play Store and Google Assistant button on remote
- Weight: 37 kg (without stand) / 38.2 kg (with stand)
- 36W front firing speakers
Nokia C30
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
vivo T1
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 240Hz touch sampling rate
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2MP macro camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
vivo T1x
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 98% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- Octa Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera, 2MP macro camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO K9s
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (24123×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Realme Q3s
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2412× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz variable refresh rate LCD screen
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
