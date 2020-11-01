Just In
Week 44, 2020 Launch Roundup: LG K92 5G, LG WING, Redmi K30S, OnePlus Nord N10 5G And More
As the festive season in India is quick approaching, there are numerous launches and announcements in the Indian market. But that's not all! Even the global market is witnessing several announcements as we are nearing the holiday season of the year. As a result, there are product launches almost every day across categories.
Similar to the previous years, the week 44 also witnessed the launch of a slew of new smartphones, TVs, headphones and more. To be specific, the Indian market witnessed launches including the LG Velvet, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition that features a Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a slew of other devices. Likewise, the much-awaited OnePlus Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G saw the light of the day after many rumors and leaks.
If you missed any of the updates, then you can take a look at the roundup of the launches and announcements that took place on week 44 from here.
LG K92 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD Punch Hole Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm 5G Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
Realme C15 Qualcomm edition
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Acer Swift 5
Key Specs
- Windows 10 Home
- Intel® CoreTM i7-8550U processor Quad-core 1.80 GHz
- Intel® UHD Graphics 620 shared memory
- 35.6 cm (14") Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Touchscreen
- 8 GB, LPDDR3
- 512 GB SSD
Swift 3
Key Specs
- LinpusTM Linux®
- Intel® CoreTM i5-8250U processor Quad-core 1.60 GHz
- NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 with 2 GB dedicated memory
- 39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS
- 8 GB, DDR4 SDRAM
- 1 TB HDD, 128 GB SSD
Swift 3X
Key Specs
- 11th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7-1165G7 Processor
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Intel® Iris® Xe Max Graphics - 4GB LPDDR4X VRAM
- 16 GB of onboard LPDDR4X system memory
- 512GB, Hybrid Storage SSD NVMe, with integration of 32 GB Intel® OptaneTM Memory and QLC NAND storage
- 35.56 cm (14.0") display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080, high-brightness (300 nits) Acer ComfyViewTM LED-backlit TFT LCD
- Battery Life upto 14 hours
- Finger Print Reader
Aspire 5 laptops
Key Specs
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Intel® CoreTM i5-8265U processor Quad-core 1.60 GHz
- NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 with 2 GB dedicated memory
- 39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9
- 8 GB, DDR4 SDRAM
- 1 TB HDD, 16 GB Intel® OptaneTM Memory
LG VELVET
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (Typical) battery
LG WING
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP pop-up front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 4000mAh (Typical) battery
boAt Storm fitness smartwatch
Key Specs
- 1.3 Inches Full-Touch Screen Curved Display with multiple cloud-based watch faces (Note: Cloud based watch faces will be available via OTA post launch)
- Wellness Mode: Spo2 (Real-time blood oxygen level monitor), 24x7 heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, guided breathing & menstruation tracker
- Metal body casing and 5 ATM water resistance
- Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports modes
- Notifications with vibration alerts for calls, texts, social media, alarms and sedentary alerts
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 8 days
Vu Masterpiece TV
Key Specs
- 85-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) Quantum dot (QLED) 4K screen with 1,000-nit peak brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, support for DCI-P3 wide colour, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Motion Rate, 6ms response time
- Quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Android 9.0 Pie with YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz & 5.0GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 4x HDMI (ARC), 2x USB, 1 x optical port, 1 x AUX port
- 50-watt integrated soundbar has 6 speakers including two sets of woofers
PLAYGO N33 wireless neckband
Key Specs
- Wireless Earphones with silicon Neckband
- Powerful 10mm EBEL drivers for Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud Music
- Big Battery allows upto 12-hours of music PLAYtime
- Environmental Noise Reduction (ENR) capable
- Smart-Charge capable, 10 mins of charging delivers 90-minutes of PLAYtime
- Quick Pair with BlueTooth 5.0 connectivity.
- IPX5, water and sweat resistant
Redmi K30S
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Key Specs
- 6.49-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300mAh battery
OnePlus Nord N100
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
LG TONE Free HBS-FN7 true wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- Earbud Size: 16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm
- Battery Capacity: Earbuds: 55mAh x 2, Case: 390mAh
- Fast Charging Time: 5 minutes for 1 hour of play
- Battery Life: Play: 7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on)
- Earbuds + Case: 21 hours (ANC off), 15 hours (ANC on)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1
- Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic
- Microphones: 2 Outer, 1 Inner
- Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC / AAC
LG Q52
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4000mAh built-in battery
