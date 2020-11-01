Week 44, 2020 Launch Roundup: LG K92 5G, LG WING, Redmi K30S, OnePlus Nord N10 5G And More

Similar to the previous years, the week 44 also witnessed the launch of a slew of new smartphones, TVs, headphones and more. To be specific, the Indian market witnessed launches including the LG Velvet, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition that features a Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a slew of other devices. Likewise, the much-awaited OnePlus Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G saw the light of the day after many rumors and leaks.

If you missed any of the updates, then you can take a look at the roundup of the launches and announcements that took place on week 44 from here.

LG K92 5G

Key Specs

6.7-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD Punch Hole Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm 5G Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10

64MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

Realme C15 Qualcomm edition

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Acer Swift 5

Key Specs

Windows 10 Home

Intel® Core TM i7-8550U processor Quad-core 1.80 GHz

i7-8550U processor Quad-core 1.80 GHz Intel® UHD Graphics 620 shared memory

35.6 cm (14") Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Touchscreen

8 GB, LPDDR3

512 GB SSD

Swift 3

Key Specs

Linpus TM Linux®

Linux® Intel® Core TM i5-8250U processor Quad-core 1.60 GHz

i5-8250U processor Quad-core 1.60 GHz NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 with 2 GB dedicated memory

39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS

8 GB, DDR4 SDRAM

1 TB HDD, 128 GB SSD

Swift 3X

Key Specs

11th Generation Intel® Core TM i7-1165G7 Processor

i7-1165G7 Processor Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Intel® Iris® Xe Max Graphics - 4GB LPDDR4X VRAM

16 GB of onboard LPDDR4X system memory

512GB, Hybrid Storage SSD NVMe, with integration of 32 GB Intel® Optane TM Memory and QLC NAND storage

Memory and QLC NAND storage 35.56 cm (14.0") display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080, high-brightness (300 nits) Acer ComfyViewTM LED-backlit TFT LCD

Battery Life upto 14 hours

Finger Print Reader

Aspire 5 laptops

Key Specs

Windows 10 Home in S mode

Intel® Core TM i5-8265U processor Quad-core 1.60 GHz

i5-8265U processor Quad-core 1.60 GHz NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 with 2 GB dedicated memory

39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9

8 GB, DDR4 SDRAM

1 TB HDD, 16 GB Intel® OptaneTM Memory

LG VELVET

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (Typical) battery

LG WING

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP pop-up front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,

4000mAh (Typical) battery

boAt Storm fitness smartwatch

Key Specs

1.3 Inches Full-Touch Screen Curved Display with multiple cloud-based watch faces (Note: Cloud based watch faces will be available via OTA post launch)

Wellness Mode: Spo2 (Real-time blood oxygen level monitor), 24x7 heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, guided breathing & menstruation tracker

Metal body casing and 5 ATM water resistance

Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports modes

Notifications with vibration alerts for calls, texts, social media, alarms and sedentary alerts

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 8 days

Vu Masterpiece TV

Key Specs

85-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) Quantum dot (QLED) 4K screen with 1,000-nit peak brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, support for DCI-P3 wide colour, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Motion Rate, 6ms response time

Quad-core processor

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android 9.0 Pie with YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz & 5.0GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 4x HDMI (ARC), 2x USB, 1 x optical port, 1 x AUX port

50-watt integrated soundbar has 6 speakers including two sets of woofers

PLAYGO N33 wireless neckband

Key Specs

Wireless Earphones with silicon Neckband

Powerful 10mm EBEL drivers for Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud Music

Big Battery allows upto 12-hours of music PLAYtime

Environmental Noise Reduction (ENR) capable

Smart-Charge capable, 10 mins of charging delivers 90-minutes of PLAYtime

Quick Pair with BlueTooth 5.0 connectivity.

IPX5, water and sweat resistant

Redmi K30S

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

Key Specs

6.49-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300mAh battery

OnePlus Nord N100

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

LG TONE Free HBS-FN7 true wireless earbuds

Key Specs

Earbud Size: 16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm

Battery Capacity: Earbuds: 55mAh x 2, Case: 390mAh

Fast Charging Time: 5 minutes for 1 hour of play

Battery Life: Play: 7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on)

Earbuds + Case: 21 hours (ANC off), 15 hours (ANC on)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic

Microphones: 2 Outer, 1 Inner

Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC / AAC

LG Q52

Key Specs