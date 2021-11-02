For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
Don't Miss
- Finance HDFC Stock Retained On 'Buy' By ICICI Securities, HDFC's NII Increased 18.4% YoY
- Lifestyle Your Gowns Edit Ft. Karisma Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, And Daisy Shah
- Movies Tadap Song Tumse Bhi Zyada: Arijit Singh's Voice Breathes Life Into Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Love Story
- News NEET 2021 result declared: 3 get 720/720, counselling dates soon
- Sports 'Team is focused on a podium finish at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior WC in Bhubaneswar,' says Vivek Sagar Prasad
- Education REET Result 2021 Declared For Level 1 And 2 Exams, Here’s How To Download
- Automobiles Hero Electric Crosses 50,000 EV Sales Figure For FY 2021/22 In Just 7 Months
- Travel South India - Ten Best Winter Destinations
Week 44, 2021 Launch Roundup: Redmi Note 11 5G, Sony Xperia PRO-I, HONOR X30 Max, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
After a long wait, the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones were launched this week. This new series of smartphones include the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Besides these, the company also launched the Redmi Watch 2 smartwatch as well.
Apart from these, the Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS earbuds was launched alongside a slew of other products from various brands. We also saw the launch of the Honor X30 smartphones. Even Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Book laptops. Having said that, here is the launch roundup of week 44 of this year.
Redmi Smart Band Pro
Key Specs
- 1.47-inch (194 x 368 pixels) 282 PPI 2.5D curved AMOLED Touch Display, 100% NTSC colour gamut, up to 450 nits brightness, 50+ Band faces
- Apollo 3.5 processor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 6.0 and later or iOS 10.0 and later, Xiaomi Wear/Xiaomi Wear Lite works with Strava and Apple Health
- 6-axis sensor: low power-consumption 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, Light sensor
- 110+ fitness modes including 15 professional modes, automatic detection for outdoor running, outdoor walking and treadmill
- 24-hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Tracking, Sleep Quality Tracking, Stress Level Monitoring, Deep Breath Exercise, Female mensural cycle tracking
- Music control, Weather Forecast, Notifications, Do not disturb, Idle Alerts, Incoming Call Notification, Alarm, Countdown Timer, Find My Phone and Stop Watch
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- 200mAh battery
Redmi Watch 2 Lite
Key Specs
- 1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) TFT LCD screen, 100+ watch faces
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 6.0 and later or iOS 10.0 and later, Xiaomi Wear/Xiaomi Wear Lite works with Strava and Apple Health
- Optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou
- 110+ fitness modes, including 17 professional modes
- 24-hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Tracking, Sleep Quality Tracking, Stress Level Monitoring, Deep Breath Exercise, Female mensural cycle tracking
- Music control, Weather Forecast, Notifications, Do not disturb, Idle Alerts, Incoming Call Notification, Alarm, Countdown Timer and Find My Phone
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- 262mAh battery
Redmi Note 11 5G
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 50/60/90Hz variable refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- Splash resistant (IP53)
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 11 Pro And Redmi Note 11 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- Note 11 Pro - 5160mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
- Note 11 Pro+ - 4500mAh (typical) battery
HONOR X30 Max
Key Specs
- 7.09-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0
- 64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
HONOR X30i
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2388 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera
- Hz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
- 4,000 mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
boAt Vertex
Key Specs
- 1.69' HD Display(100+ Cloud Based Watch Faces)
- 24 Hours Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor
- Health Ecosystem via boAt Crest App
- 7-10 days Battery Life(dependent on usage)
- Sleep Tracking & Guided Breathing| Music & Camera Control
- IP67 Dust, Sweat and Splash Resistant
- Multiple Sports Mode: Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball and Football
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
HUAWEI WATCH FIT mini
Key Specs
- 1.47-inch (194 x 368 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 282
- PPI
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor
- HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, Mensural cycle tracking, 96 workout modes
- 180 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Book
Key Specs
- 15.6" LED FHD touchscreen
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor/Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor
- 8GB/256GB/16GB/512GB
- Windows 11 Home
- 54Wh Battery
Galaxy Book Odyssey
Key Specs
- 15.6" LED FHD Screen
- Intel Core i7-11600H Processor
- 8GB/512GB
- 16GB/512GB
- 32GB/1TB
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Max-Q Graphics
- Windows 11 Home
- 83Wh Battery
Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G
Key Specs
- 13.3" AMOLED FHD touchscreen
- Intel Core i5-1130G7 Processor/Intel Core i7-1160G7 Processor
- 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic
- Windows 11 Home
- 63Wh (Typical) Battery
Lenovo Tab K10
Key Specs
- 10.3-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 400 nits brightness, eye care mode with TUV certification
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) with IMG GE8320 650 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMCP4x, eMMC) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMCP4x, eMMC) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11, upgradable to Android 12
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing cameram, Face unlock
- 4G LTE
- 7,500 mAh (Min) battery
Sony Xperia PRO-I
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory, expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP +12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh Battery
HONOR Play5 Vitality Edition
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) Battery
HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices
- 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm for clear and transparent vocals
- Active noise cancellation, Transparent mode, dual microphone AI call noise reduction
- Double-tap control for Play/Pause music and Answer/End calls, Long Tap for ANC
- Low-latency mode (HUAWEI smartphones /tablets with EMUI 11 and above), Pop-up and pair
- 55mAh battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
19,999
-
12,720
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999
-
28,077
-
20,911
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 13:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 2, 2021