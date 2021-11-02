Week 44, 2021 Launch Roundup: Redmi Note 11 5G, Sony Xperia PRO-I, HONOR X30 Max, And More

Apart from these, the Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS earbuds was launched alongside a slew of other products from various brands. We also saw the launch of the Honor X30 smartphones. Even Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Book laptops. Having said that, here is the launch roundup of week 44 of this year.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

Key Specs

1.47-inch (194 x 368 pixels) 282 PPI 2.5D curved AMOLED Touch Display, 100% NTSC colour gamut, up to 450 nits brightness, 50+ Band faces

Apollo 3.5 processor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 6.0 and later or iOS 10.0 and later, Xiaomi Wear/Xiaomi Wear Lite works with Strava and Apple Health

6-axis sensor: low power-consumption 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, Light sensor

110+ fitness modes including 15 professional modes, automatic detection for outdoor running, outdoor walking and treadmill

24-hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Tracking, Sleep Quality Tracking, Stress Level Monitoring, Deep Breath Exercise, Female mensural cycle tracking

Music control, Weather Forecast, Notifications, Do not disturb, Idle Alerts, Incoming Call Notification, Alarm, Countdown Timer, Find My Phone and Stop Watch

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

200mAh battery

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Key Specs

1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) TFT LCD screen, 100+ watch faces

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 6.0 and later or iOS 10.0 and later, Xiaomi Wear/Xiaomi Wear Lite works with Strava and Apple Health

Optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou

110+ fitness modes, including 17 professional modes

24-hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Tracking, Sleep Quality Tracking, Stress Level Monitoring, Deep Breath Exercise, Female mensural cycle tracking

Music control, Weather Forecast, Notifications, Do not disturb, Idle Alerts, Incoming Call Notification, Alarm, Countdown Timer and Find My Phone

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

262mAh battery

Redmi Note 11 5G

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 50/60/90Hz variable refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

Splash resistant (IP53)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

Redmi Note 11 Pro And Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Note 11 Pro - 5160mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging

Note 11 Pro+ - 4500mAh (typical) battery

HONOR X30 Max

Key Specs

7.09-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Dual SIM

Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0

64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

HONOR X30i

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2388 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Dual SIM

Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0

48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera

Hz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1

4,000 mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

boAt Vertex

Key Specs

1.69' HD Display(100+ Cloud Based Watch Faces)

24 Hours Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor

Health Ecosystem via boAt Crest App

7-10 days Battery Life(dependent on usage)

Sleep Tracking & Guided Breathing| Music & Camera Control

IP67 Dust, Sweat and Splash Resistant

Multiple Sports Mode: Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball and Football

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

HUAWEI WATCH FIT mini

Key Specs

1.47-inch (194 x 368 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 282

PPI

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above iOS 9.0 devices

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor

HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, Mensural cycle tracking, 96 workout modes

180 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Book

Key Specs

15.6" LED FHD touchscreen

Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor/Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor

8GB/256GB/16GB/512GB

Windows 11 Home

54Wh Battery

Galaxy Book Odyssey

Key Specs

15.6" LED FHD Screen

Intel Core i7-11600H Processor

8GB/512GB

16GB/512GB

32GB/1TB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Max-Q Graphics

Windows 11 Home

83Wh Battery

Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G

Key Specs

13.3" AMOLED FHD touchscreen

Intel Core i5-1130G7 Processor/Intel Core i7-1160G7 Processor

720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic

Windows 11 Home

63Wh (Typical) Battery

Lenovo Tab K10

Key Specs

10.3-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 400 nits brightness, eye care mode with TUV certification

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) with IMG GE8320 650 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMCP4x, eMMC) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMCP4x, eMMC) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11, upgradable to Android 12

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing cameram, Face unlock

4G LTE

7,500 mAh (Min) battery

Sony Xperia PRO-I

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory, expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP +12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

4500mAh Battery

HONOR Play5 Vitality Edition

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) Battery

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i

Key Specs