Week 48, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO Spark 8, Samsung Galaxy A03, OPPO Reno7 Pro, ZTE Voyage 20 Pro, And More
As we are nearing the end of this year, we are coming across several new smartphone launches and announcements in the entry-level and mid-range market segments. Especially, brands such as Tecno, Oppo, Samsung, ZTE, and others have announced new smartphones. In the smartphone arena, Tecno Spark 8 was launched in select global markets. Also, Vivo launched the V23e 5G smartphone, and Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A03s.
Besides these, the headphones and earbuds market witnessed many launches including Noise X-Fit 1, OPPO Enco Free 2i TWS earbuds, Soundcore Life Q35 and more. Having said that, here we have listed the week 48 launches of this year. Take a look at the same from below.
Samsung Galaxy A03
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OPPO Enco Free 2i TWS earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio code
- 10mm polymer titanium-plated driver unit
- Latency as low as 47ms
- up to 42dB of adaptive active noise reduction, personalized noise reduction technology, which can optimize the noise reduction deviation caused by factors such as the size and shape of the ear canal and provide a "personalized noise reduction" function
- Three microphones, which can significantly improve the noise reduction capability of calls and cancel wind noise even at a maximum wind speed of 25km/h
- IP54 ratings for dust and water resistance.
- Battery life of up to 6.5 hours
OPPO Reno 7 SE 5G
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 2MP macro and 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno 7 5G
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4390mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
ZTE Voyage 20 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11 with MyOS11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,100 mAh battery
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio flexible curved screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage (Aerospace Edition)
- Android 11 with MyOS11
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 64MP + 64MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
TECNO Spark 8 4GB + 64GB version
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
- 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
boAt Rockerz 205 Pro
Key Specs
- It's time to up the game and switch to Rockerz 205 Pro wireless neckband that comes equipped with our low latency BEAST Mode, the perfect set up for your gaming and binge watch sessions, with latency as low as 65ms.
- With the default ENx tech meant for environmental noise cancellation, you can be heard crystal clear across voice calls.
- Courtesy our ASAP Charge tech, the earphones can fetch a total playtime of up to 12 hours in just 10 min of charging.
- The boAt immersive experience shines through no matter what genre you play, via the 10mm audio drivers.
- The wireless neckband offers a total playtime of up to 30 hours on a single charge via Type C interface at 60% volume.
- Rockerz 205 Pro is marked with IPX5 water and sweat resistance for a carefree listening time.
- With the feature of Dual Pairing and Bluetooth v5.2, you can be rest assured to enjoy a purely wireless auditory bliss.
- You can control playback, pick up calls and wake up your default voice assistant with ease courtesy the combo of easy-access controls and built-in mic.
vivo V23e 5G
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP autofocus front camera
- 5G SA/NSA + Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,050 mAh (typical) battery
CLAW Chuff Wired Gaming Mouse
Key Specs
- Wired
- For Gaming
- Interface: USB 2.0
- Optical Mouse
CLAW Dawon Wired Gaming Mouse
Key Specs
- [ERONOMIC DESIGN]- The mouse has been designed to offer a comfortable gaming session for long hours at a stretch. [BRAIDED CABLE] - DAWON comes with a 1.8 meter braided cable and Gold plated corrosion free USB Cable for safe and trustable connection.
- [MULTIPLE DPI LEVELS] - 6 Easy to Adjust DPI levels (800/1600/2400/3200/4800/6400) gives gamers pinpoint accuracy and superior efficiency.
- [PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS] - A total of 8 programmable buttons which can be easily customized via our software.
- [RGB BACKLIGHT] - The attractive running RGB LED lights has 6 different lighting modes adjustable via the light switch button or software, enhancing your gaming experience.
- [COMPATIABILITY] - Compatible with Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10/11 and MAC.
CLAW Slide Large Waterproof Gaming Mouse Pad
Key Specs
- LARGE SIZE: 350x250x3mm long mouse pad is the perfect addition to the setup be it for gaming or work.
- RGB BACKLIGHT: Premium RGB mouse pad comes with 14 modes spectrum RGB backlight to enhance and elivate your work and gaming experience.
- STICHED CORNERS AND ANTI SLIP RUBBER BASE: Made of Anti Slip Rubber Material, the CLAW SLIDE mousepad offers great grip while providing a comfortable and stable experience. The stitched edges enhances the mousepad's durability.
- WATERPROOF: Our material offers a waterproof solution hence reduces the chances of damage to your setup and prevents spread of any mess.
- CONTROLLER BOX: CLAW SLIDE comes with an easy to access mode switch and power button controller along with a 1.8 meter detachable braided cable for power supply.
-
