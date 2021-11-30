Week 48, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO Spark 8, Samsung Galaxy A03, OPPO Reno7 Pro, ZTE Voyage 20 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

As we are nearing the end of this year, we are coming across several new smartphone launches and announcements in the entry-level and mid-range market segments. Especially, brands such as Tecno, Oppo, Samsung, ZTE, and others have announced new smartphones. In the smartphone arena, Tecno Spark 8 was launched in select global markets. Also, Vivo launched the V23e 5G smartphone, and Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A03s.

Besides these, the headphones and earbuds market witnessed many launches including Noise X-Fit 1, OPPO Enco Free 2i TWS earbuds, Soundcore Life Q35 and more. Having said that, here we have listed the week 48 launches of this year. Take a look at the same from below. Samsung Galaxy A03 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO Enco Free 2i TWS earbuds Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio code

10mm polymer titanium-plated driver unit

Latency as low as 47ms

up to 42dB of adaptive active noise reduction, personalized noise reduction technology, which can optimize the noise reduction deviation caused by factors such as the size and shape of the ear canal and provide a "personalized noise reduction" function

Three microphones, which can significantly improve the noise reduction capability of calls and cancel wind noise even at a maximum wind speed of 25km/h

IP54 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Battery life of up to 6.5 hours OPPO Reno 7 SE 5G Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 2MP macro and 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno 7 5G

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4390mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G

Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery ZTE Voyage 20 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with MyOS11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera, 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,100 mAh battery ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio flexible curved screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage (Aerospace Edition)

Android 11 with MyOS11

Dual SIM

64MP + 64MP + 64MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery TECNO Spark 8 4GB + 64GB version Key Specs 6.56-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with HiOS 7.6

16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery boAt Rockerz 205 Pro Key Specs It's time to up the game and switch to Rockerz 205 Pro wireless neckband that comes equipped with our low latency BEAST Mode, the perfect set up for your gaming and binge watch sessions, with latency as low as 65ms.

With the default ENx tech meant for environmental noise cancellation, you can be heard crystal clear across voice calls.

Courtesy our ASAP Charge tech, the earphones can fetch a total playtime of up to 12 hours in just 10 min of charging.

The boAt immersive experience shines through no matter what genre you play, via the 10mm audio drivers.

The wireless neckband offers a total playtime of up to 30 hours on a single charge via Type C interface at 60% volume.

Rockerz 205 Pro is marked with IPX5 water and sweat resistance for a carefree listening time.

With the feature of Dual Pairing and Bluetooth v5.2, you can be rest assured to enjoy a purely wireless auditory bliss.

You can control playback, pick up calls and wake up your default voice assistant with ease courtesy the combo of easy-access controls and built-in mic. vivo V23e 5G Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP autofocus front camera

5G SA/NSA + Dual 4G VoLTE

4,050 mAh (typical) battery CLAW Chuff Wired Gaming Mouse Key Specs Wired

For Gaming

Interface: USB 2.0

Optical Mouse CLAW Dawon Wired Gaming Mouse Key Specs [ERONOMIC DESIGN]- The mouse has been designed to offer a comfortable gaming session for long hours at a stretch. [BRAIDED CABLE] - DAWON comes with a 1.8 meter braided cable and Gold plated corrosion free USB Cable for safe and trustable connection.

[MULTIPLE DPI LEVELS] - 6 Easy to Adjust DPI levels (800/1600/2400/3200/4800/6400) gives gamers pinpoint accuracy and superior efficiency.

[PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS] - A total of 8 programmable buttons which can be easily customized via our software.

[RGB BACKLIGHT] - The attractive running RGB LED lights has 6 different lighting modes adjustable via the light switch button or software, enhancing your gaming experience.

[COMPATIABILITY] - Compatible with Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10/11 and MAC. CLAW Slide Large Waterproof Gaming Mouse Pad Key Specs LARGE SIZE: 350x250x3mm long mouse pad is the perfect addition to the setup be it for gaming or work.

RGB BACKLIGHT: Premium RGB mouse pad comes with 14 modes spectrum RGB backlight to enhance and elivate your work and gaming experience.

STICHED CORNERS AND ANTI SLIP RUBBER BASE: Made of Anti Slip Rubber Material, the CLAW SLIDE mousepad offers great grip while providing a comfortable and stable experience. The stitched edges enhances the mousepad's durability.

WATERPROOF: Our material offers a waterproof solution hence reduces the chances of damage to your setup and prevents spread of any mess.

CONTROLLER BOX: CLAW SLIDE comes with an easy to access mode switch and power button controller along with a 1.8 meter detachable braided cable for power supply.

