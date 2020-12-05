Week 49, 2020 Launch Roundup: Moto G 5G, Tecno POVA, Vivo V20 Pro, Infinix Zero 8i And More

Many smartphone brands have used this time to unveil their offerings and capture their fans during the year-end or holiday season sale. Besides these, other product categories such as accessories have also witnessed their share of launches.

The other fast-growing category is smartwatches and fitness bands and Huami's Amazfit lineup has seen notable launches in the recent times. Having said that, here we at Gizbot have lined up the launches that have taken place in the week 49 of this year. Check out the same below.

Moto G 5G

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 394 PPI

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Amazfit GTR 2

Key Specs

1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness, scratch reistant diamond-like carbon coating

Support for Android and iOS

12 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS

4GB storage for standalone music playback

Microphone and three magnetic super linear speakers to attend calls, Smart PA audio amplifier

471mAh battery

Amazfit GTS 2

Key Specs

1.65-inch (348 X 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI screen, scratch reistant diamond-like carbon coating

Support for Android and iOS

12 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS

4GB storage for standalone music playback

Microphone and speaker to attend calls

246mAh battery

Amazfit GTS 2 mini

Key Specs

1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI screen

Support for Android and iOS

70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS

Music control, camera control, Microphone

220mAh battery

Tecno POVA

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10

16MP (f/1.85 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Infinix Zero 8i

Key Specs

6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 7.0

48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera, 2MP Depth Sensor, AI camera, Quad LED flash

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Vivo V20 Pro

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi

Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X

128GB (UFS 2.1)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM

64MP (primary with f/1.89) + 8MP (a wide-angle lens that can capture macro/bokeh shots as well ) + 2MP (Mono with f/2.4 aperture)

44MP (primary with f/2.0 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.28 aperture)

In-display fingerprint sensor

D5 Liquid Cooling Pipes, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio

5G SA (n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78), 5G NSA (n41 / n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh with 33W fast charging

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptops

Key Specs

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Mobile Processor with 6 cores

Up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650ti 4GB DDR6

256GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe + 1TB HDD 5400rpm

Windows 10 Home OS

Battery life with (up to 8 hours) using technologies like Hybrid Mode by Lenovo Vantage

Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 thermal management

Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard

15.6" IPS 1080p display

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Built in HD webcam (720p)

2 x 2W Harman Kardon speaker system, Dolby Atmos headphone support

Manual mode switching via Lenovo Q-Control 3.0

Fastest connectivity with 802.11AX (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.0

Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds

Key Specs

Uninterrupted calls and music: Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation gives you full sound control with an adjustable ANC slider combined with 6 built-in microphones for crystal clear calls

Powerful speakers combined with voice assistant: 12 mm speakers deliver clear audio with strong bass for an impressive music experience - Works with Siri and Google Assistant

Longlasting rechargeable battery: Get up to 5.5 hours of battery time with ANC on, and up to a total of 25 hours with the charging case - Use without ANC for up to 31 hours with the case

A fit like never before: Compact size with three sizes of oval EarGels and pressure relief vents for maximum all-day comfort

Scope of delivery: Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, wireless charging case, USB-C charging cable, 3 sets of oval silicon eargels - Weight: Earbuds 7 g each, charging cradle 45.1 g - Colour: Titanium black

Stuffcool WC310 10W wireless charger

Key Specs

Made in India - Qi Compatible wireless charger - Qi compatible wireless charger ensures the safety of your phone by, input current protection, short circuit protection and other safety protection during the entire charging process. Micro USB input port and cable included to be able to handle higher power input.

Vertical and horizontal charging - Featured with a stand design for ergonomic comfort viewing, stuffcool WC310 wireless charger charges your phones both vertically and horizontally with perfect angle for your eyes. The phone can be used for iPhone face ID, watching movies, texting messages, making hands-free phone calls, live chatting and more with the phone getting charged wirelessly.

Case friendly - Designed with two High-purity copper coils, it can wireless charge your device even with a case on. Please note, the Case must be wireless charging compatible and should not exceed a thickness of 6mm.

Smart LED indicator - The LED indicator works with different colours when different actions like foreign object ditection, battery full status, connected to charger and so on.The LED indicator flashes blue-green in case the device is not placed properly

Compatible with all qi enabled devices - 10W fast charging Samsung Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra / Note 10 / Note 10 pro/ S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, Note 7, Note 5, Galaxy S7, 7.5W high speed wireless Apple iPhone 12 5.4"/ 6.1"/6.7"/ Xs, Xs Max, XR, X, 8, 8+, 5W General wireless LG G8, V50, G7, V40, G6+, V35, V30 and Others including Galaxy S6, S6 edge, Galaxy Buds. Package includes - Wireless charger 1 Pc, USB A to Micro USB cable (1Meter) & User manual. 6 months manufacturer warranty

Amazfit POP Pro / Amazfit Bip U Pro

Key Specs