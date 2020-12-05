Just In
Week 49, 2020 Launch Roundup: Moto G 5G, Tecno POVA, Vivo V20 Pro, Infinix Zero 8i And More
We are nearing the end of this year but the smartphone launches do not seem to slow down. Despite the pandemic, the smartphone launches have happened mostly as per their schedule except for a delay in some of them in the initial days. Now, as the flagship devices have already been announced, we are coming across other announcements.
Many smartphone brands have used this time to unveil their offerings and capture their fans during the year-end or holiday season sale. Besides these, other product categories such as accessories have also witnessed their share of launches.
The other fast-growing category is smartwatches and fitness bands and Huami's Amazfit lineup has seen notable launches in the recent times. Having said that, here we at Gizbot have lined up the launches that have taken place in the week 49 of this year. Check out the same below.
Moto G 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display, 394 PPI
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Amazfit GTR 2
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness, scratch reistant diamond-like carbon coating
- Support for Android and iOS
- 12 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS
- 4GB storage for standalone music playback
- Microphone and three magnetic super linear speakers to attend calls, Smart PA audio amplifier
- 471mAh battery
Amazfit GTS 2
Key Specs
- 1.65-inch (348 X 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI screen, scratch reistant diamond-like carbon coating
- Support for Android and iOS
- 12 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS
- 4GB storage for standalone music playback
- Microphone and speaker to attend calls
- 246mAh battery
Amazfit GTS 2 mini
Key Specs
- 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI screen
- Support for Android and iOS
- 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS
- Music control, camera control, Microphone
- 220mAh battery
Tecno POVA
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10
- 16MP (f/1.85 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Infinix Zero 8i
Key Specs
- 6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with XOS 7.0
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera, 2MP Depth Sensor, AI camera, Quad LED flash
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Vivo V20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 408ppi
- Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X
- 128GB (UFS 2.1)
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM
- 64MP (primary with f/1.89) + 8MP (a wide-angle lens that can capture macro/bokeh shots as well ) + 2MP (Mono with f/2.4 aperture)
- 44MP (primary with f/2.0 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide with f/2.28 aperture)
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- D5 Liquid Cooling Pipes, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio
- 5G SA (n1 / n3 / n41 / n77 / n78), 5G NSA (n41 / n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh with 33W fast charging
Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptops
Key Specs
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Mobile Processor with 6 cores
- Up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650ti 4GB DDR6
- 256GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe + 1TB HDD 5400rpm
- Windows 10 Home OS
- Battery life with (up to 8 hours) using technologies like Hybrid Mode by Lenovo Vantage
- Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 thermal management
- Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard
- 15.6" IPS 1080p display
- Up to 120Hz refresh rate
- Built in HD webcam (720p)
- 2 x 2W Harman Kardon speaker system, Dolby Atmos headphone support
- Manual mode switching via Lenovo Q-Control 3.0
- Fastest connectivity with 802.11AX (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.0
Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- Uninterrupted calls and music: Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation gives you full sound control with an adjustable ANC slider combined with 6 built-in microphones for crystal clear calls
- Powerful speakers combined with voice assistant: 12 mm speakers deliver clear audio with strong bass for an impressive music experience - Works with Siri and Google Assistant
- Longlasting rechargeable battery: Get up to 5.5 hours of battery time with ANC on, and up to a total of 25 hours with the charging case - Use without ANC for up to 31 hours with the case
- A fit like never before: Compact size with three sizes of oval EarGels and pressure relief vents for maximum all-day comfort
- Scope of delivery: Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, wireless charging case, USB-C charging cable, 3 sets of oval silicon eargels - Weight: Earbuds 7 g each, charging cradle 45.1 g - Colour: Titanium black
Stuffcool WC310 10W wireless charger
Key Specs
- Made in India - Qi Compatible wireless charger - Qi compatible wireless charger ensures the safety of your phone by, input current protection, short circuit protection and other safety protection during the entire charging process. Micro USB input port and cable included to be able to handle higher power input.
- Vertical and horizontal charging - Featured with a stand design for ergonomic comfort viewing, stuffcool WC310 wireless charger charges your phones both vertically and horizontally with perfect angle for your eyes. The phone can be used for iPhone face ID, watching movies, texting messages, making hands-free phone calls, live chatting and more with the phone getting charged wirelessly.
- Case friendly - Designed with two High-purity copper coils, it can wireless charge your device even with a case on. Please note, the Case must be wireless charging compatible and should not exceed a thickness of 6mm.
- Smart LED indicator - The LED indicator works with different colours when different actions like foreign object ditection, battery full status, connected to charger and so on.The LED indicator flashes blue-green in case the device is not placed properly
- Compatible with all qi enabled devices - 10W fast charging Samsung Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra / Note 10 / Note 10 pro/ S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, Note 7, Note 5, Galaxy S7, 7.5W high speed wireless Apple iPhone 12 5.4"/ 6.1"/6.7"/ Xs, Xs Max, XR, X, 8, 8+, 5W General wireless LG G8, V50, G7, V40, G6+, V35, V30 and Others including Galaxy S6, S6 edge, Galaxy Buds. Package includes - Wireless charger 1 Pc, USB A to Micro USB cable (1Meter) & User manual. 6 months manufacturer warranty
Amazfit POP Pro / Amazfit Bip U Pro
Key Specs
- 1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display with 2.5D Glass 3 protection + AF coating
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts
- 60+ sports modes
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro
- Stress monitoring, Breathing training
- Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above
- PAI health analysis
- Control music on the phone
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
- 225mAh battery
