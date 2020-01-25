Week 5, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, HUAWEI Band 4, Realme Buds Air And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Devices and other electronic products launched in the fifth week of 2020 have been added to the list below. The list includes Sony's much-awaited NW-A105 Walkman, which has arrived in the market, after years of exile. Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite, a lighter model of the earlier launched premium Note 10 smartphone, alongside the S10 Lite, is the new year gift to users. In the meantime, Samsung is gearing up for the global launch of its next S20 flagship models, the next month.

Realme 10000mAh power bank Classic Blue version Key Specs 10000mAh (typical) lithium-polymer battery

Dual output USB Type-A and USB Type-C

18W (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A) two-way fast charging via USB Type-C

USB Type-A Output (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A)

12 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge and more

12.5mm thick, Weight: 230 grams

Power bank is charged in 3.28 hours with 18W charger and in 5.36 hours with 10W charger Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover Key Specs Comes in special Classic Blue that represents trust and peace to protect realme Buds Air safely and stylishly.

The tailor-made "R" logo was designed by the world-renowned design company, Pentagram. Using the 3D printing hot isostatic pressing technology, we were able to achieve a special stereoscopic effect and visual appeal.

Smooch touch and durable material to make the Iconic Cover Case extremely comfortable to hold and allow continuous use.

360° Full Protection wraps snugly around your realme Buds Air to protect it against falls and slip-offs.

Bottom groove design that supports type-C and wireless charging so that you don't need to remove the cover when charging.

It comes with a metal carabiner to give your realme Buds Air omnidirectional Protection and prevention against loss. Sony NW-A105 Walkman Key Specs a 3.6-inch HD touch screen display

4GB RAM

16GB of internal storage

expanded up to 128GB through microSD

runs on Android 9 Pie

26 hours of battery life HUAWEI Band 4 Key Specs 0.95 inch AMOLED touch display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor

Continuous Heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery MEE Audio launches X10 True Wireless Earbuds Key Specs TRULY WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY delivers unparalleled freedom of movement with MEE signature sound, featuring dynamic microdrivers tuned for deep bass, warm mids, and crystal-clear treble

SLEEK, ERGONOMIC DESIGN provides a secure fit and all-day comfort; IPX5 WATER RESISTANCE protects from sweat and the elements

EASY SET-UP and ultra-fast automatic reconnection with the latest in truly wireless Bluetooth technology

BUILT-IN HEADSET features mic and controls for calls, media, and volume with 1-button access to SIRI and Google Assistant Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Key Specs 120-degree wide range sensing activated by human motion

Photosensitive + human body dual sensor, will only turn on when the ambient brightness is low and a motion is detected in the coverage area

2800k warm yellow light offers ample light in any environment.

Choose from two brightness modes of 25 lumens and 4 lumens from small toggle switch.

360-degree rotating stereo light featuring magnetic structure and strong adhesive, so you can install and move the light with ease.

Switches off automatically in 15 seconds when you are not in the defined vicinity.

Works with 3 AA Batteries Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Ultra Wide sensor

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery HAVIT i37 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 in-ear Sports earphones Key Specs Never drop design - Due to intelligent design of the earphones, once you wear them, even if you job/run/jump, earphones wont come off on their own

Stereo transmission - Due to structure of the speaker, you experience thumping bass and stereo transmission

Waterproof and dustproof - IPX5 rated Bluetooth earbuds are dust, sweat proof and water proof

High fidelity sound - dynamic speaker, inline control combined with latest Bluetooth technology, the wireless music experience is very enjoyable

Ultra marathon battery - with single charge, get 10 hours of music playback and 12 hours back of time talk, 180 hours of standby

Lightweight - because of the high performance silicon material used, the weight of the neckband is only 15 grams making it very comfortable to wear

What you get - i37 in-ear wireless earphone, 3 ear tips, one usb cable, user manual, 1 year warranty and a friendly customer service Xiaomi Mi Router 4C Key Specs 300Mbps 802.11 a/b/n Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 2X2

MediaTek MT7628N processor

64MB DDR2 RAM, 16MB ROM

4 high-performance omnidirectional antennas

Up to 64 connected devices

Mi Wi-Fi app

Real-time monitoring, parental controls with Mi WiFi app on Android and iOS

2x LAN port, 10/100Mbps (Auto MDI/MDIX), 1x RJ45 WAN port, 10/100Mbps (Auto MDI/MDIX), 1x Power port

Red/Blue/Yellow LED indicator Stuffcool Theo Portable Bluetooth speaker Key Specs 5 Ways to Enjoy Music - Comes with Bluetooth connectivity, USB, TF Card, AUX-in and FM Radio

Bluetooth version : 5.0 allows quick connection and using of two devices simultaneously

Supports TWS function - enjoy the seamless stereo music experience with TWS by connecting two speakers. Working range : 8 to 10 m - For easy connectivity at your comfort zone

5Watts of output power - comes with 40mm driver & 3ohms impedance for super bass sound and quality

1200 mAh Li-ion battery

