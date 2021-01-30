ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Week 5, 2021 Launch Roundup: Motorola Edge S, OPPO A55 5G, Samsung Galaxy A02, And More

    By
    |

    January is about to end and the major tech show of this year, CES 2021 is also over. At this point in time, we are expecting the launch of the next-generation flagship smartphones of this year from various brands. In the meantime, tech companies seem not to cease their new announcements.

    Week 5, 2021 Launch Roundup: Motorola Edge S, OPPO A55 5G, Samsung Galaxy A02, And More
     

    We say so as several companies have unveiled a slew of products last week. This includes the launch of smartphones from Samsung, Oppo, ZTE, Motorola and others. Also, the Chinese brand OnePlus launched the Steven Harrington Limited Edition of its Buds Z.

    Having said that, here we have listed all the major launches as a part of our launch roundup for the last week. Check out the same here.

    Samsung Galaxy A02

    Samsung Galaxy A02

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch HD+ Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 5000 mAh Battery
    Motorola Edge S

    Motorola Edge S

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 11
    • 64MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP + 8MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLte
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    OPPO A55 5G
     

    OPPO A55 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ LCD screen with up to 480 nits brightness, 71% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Limited Edition

    OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Limited Edition

    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • 10mm dynamic drivers with Dolby Atmos support
    • 20 hours of music playback combined - 5 hours in the earbuds, 15 hours in the case.
    • Fast charging: 10 minutes for 3 hours worth of playtime
    • IP55-certified, water & sweat resistant | Low Latency Mode
    • Perfect call: Dual microphones per earbud | Instant Quick Pairing
    ZTE Blade X1 5G

    ZTE Blade X1 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
    • Octa Core + Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 10
    • 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, January 31, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X