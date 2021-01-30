For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 4 hrs ago Alleged Asus ROG Phone 5 Clears TENAA Certification
-
- 6 hrs ago Xiaomi Files Patent For A Unique Detachable Camera Smartphone: Report
- 10 hrs ago Affordable Prices Increases Data Consumption In 2020: Economic Survey
- 12 hrs ago Myntra Logo To Undergo Facelift After Woman Files Complaint Against It
Don't Miss
- News Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2021 Here
- Sports Qalandars notch up their second consecutive nine-wicket victory
- Movies Jagame Thandhiram Gearing Up For An OTT Release; The Dhanush Starrer To Release On Netflix?
- Finance Shree Cements Reports Two-Fold Jump In Q3 Profit To Rs 632 Crore
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Forest Green Colour Scheme: Priced At Rs 1.33 Lakh
- Lifestyle World Leprosy Day 2021: Facts You Might Not Know About Leprosy
- Education Karnataka Schools News: Schools In Karnataka Across Boards To Slash 30 Per Cent Tuition Fees
- Travel Best Places To Visit In North India In February 2021
Week 5, 2021 Launch Roundup: Motorola Edge S, OPPO A55 5G, Samsung Galaxy A02, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
January is about to end and the major tech show of this year, CES 2021 is also over. At this point in time, we are expecting the launch of the next-generation flagship smartphones of this year from various brands. In the meantime, tech companies seem not to cease their new announcements.
We say so as several companies have unveiled a slew of products last week. This includes the launch of smartphones from Samsung, Oppo, ZTE, Motorola and others. Also, the Chinese brand OnePlus launched the Steven Harrington Limited Edition of its Buds Z.
Having said that, here we have listed all the major launches as a part of our launch roundup for the last week. Check out the same here.
Samsung Galaxy A02
- 6.5 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 5000 mAh Battery
Motorola Edge S
- 6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 11
- 64MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP + 8MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLte
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
OPPO A55 5G
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ LCD screen with up to 480 nits brightness, 71% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Limited Edition
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- 10mm dynamic drivers with Dolby Atmos support
- 20 hours of music playback combined - 5 hours in the earbuds, 15 hours in the case.
- Fast charging: 10 minutes for 3 hours worth of playtime
- IP55-certified, water & sweat resistant | Low Latency Mode
- Perfect call: Dual microphones per earbud | Instant Quick Pairing
ZTE Blade X1 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- Octa Core + Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) battery
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,980
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
6,000
-
28,000
-
6,999
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments