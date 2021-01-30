Week 5, 2021 Launch Roundup: Motorola Edge S, OPPO A55 5G, Samsung Galaxy A02, And More

We say so as several companies have unveiled a slew of products last week. This includes the launch of smartphones from Samsung, Oppo, ZTE, Motorola and others. Also, the Chinese brand OnePlus launched the Steven Harrington Limited Edition of its Buds Z.

Having said that, here we have listed all the major launches as a part of our launch roundup for the last week. Check out the same here.

Samsung Galaxy A02

Key Specs



6.5 Inch HD+ Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

5000 mAh Battery

Motorola Edge S

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11

64MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLte

5000mAh (Typical) battery

OPPO A55 5G

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ LCD screen with up to 480 nits brightness, 71% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Limited Edition

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

10mm dynamic drivers with Dolby Atmos support

20 hours of music playback combined - 5 hours in the earbuds, 15 hours in the case.

Fast charging: 10 minutes for 3 hours worth of playtime

IP55-certified, water & sweat resistant | Low Latency Mode

Perfect call: Dual microphones per earbud | Instant Quick Pairing

ZTE Blade X1 5G

Key Specs