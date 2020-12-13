Week 50, 2020 Launch Roundup Apple AirPods Max, OPPO Reno5 5G, Moto G9 Power, Vivo Y51 And More

Every week we share a list of technology products that go official in the market. This time we are back with another article which sums up the launches happened in the week 50 of 2020. Amongst the new launches are the Oppo Reno5 series, AmazeFit GTR smartwatch, Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, and the Motorola Moto G9 Power.

This list has some other products as well that debuted in the Indian as well as the global market in the week 50 of 2020. Check out the list below:

Amazfit GTR 2

Key Specs

1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness, scratch resistant diamond-like carbon coating

Support for Android and iOS

12 Sport Modes - Outdoor Running, Walking, Indoor Cycling, Open Water Swimming, Elliptical, Pool Swimming, Climbing, Trail Running, Treadmill, Skiing, Free Training, Outdoor Cycling

Activity Tracking (Heart Rate, Distance, Step Count, Calorie Count), Sleep (Light, Deep, REM and Sleep Stages), Stress Levels (Relaxed, Normal, Medium or High)

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement (SpO2)) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS

3GB storage for standalone music playback

Microphone and three magnetic super linear speakers to attend calls, Smart PA audio amplifier

471mAh battery

OPPO Reno5 5G

Key Specs

6.43-Inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED Display

2.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4300mAh Battery

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4350mAh battery

Portronics Harmonics 300 wireless sports headset

Key Specs

[LATEST 5.0 BLUETOOTH]-With its Magnetic earbuds and power-efficient 5.0 BlueTooth technology, keep your music on deck, and carry your groove wherever you go

[MADE FOR MOVEMENT]-No smartphone for controls, and freedom of movement? Yes, please! easy-to-operate design ensures your comfort is a priority. Made just for your ears- the comfortable, in-ear buds come in 3 sizes- choose and find your perfect match

[COMMAND AND CONTROL]-You command, it assists. Summon your virtual assistant with a voice command and easily navigate music, take/receive calls, or just go for a run without the hassle of having to use your smartphone

[HD STEREO SOUND]-A 10-mm dynamic driver sits inside the headphones to deliver clear sound- ideal for producing a range of frequencies from low beats to high vocals, and crystal clear bass

[SWEAT RESISTANT]- Reinforced design, with IPX4 for sweat and water resistance, helps you make it through next-level training or just your basic workout

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite

Key Specs

1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen with 350 nits brightness, 60% NTSC color gamut

3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, Barometer (altimeter), Compass

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+ devices

11 Sports modes: Outdoor running, Treadmill, Outdoor cycling, Open water swimming, Freestyle, Pool swimming, Cricket, Trekking, Trail run, Walking and Indoor cycling

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Sleep Monitoring, Breathing, Notifications, Weather, Clock, Alarm, Flashlight, Music Control, Idle alerts

GPS / A-GPS / GLONASS

Water Resistant (5ATM or 50 meters)

Dimensions: 41x 35 x 10.9mm; Weight: 35g (with strap) 21g (without strap)

230mAh battery with 9 days battery life

MULO Wonderbuds 500 truly wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds

Key Specs

[DEEP BASS SOUND] The powerful 7 mm drivers provide punchy low-end sound which delivers bass effect so real that makes every track a better listening experience. Wonderbuds 500 is powered by Bluetooth v5.0 and the snug fit design provides Passive Noise Isolation to block out what you don't want to hear and emphasize on what you do.

[UNIVERSAL FIT & LIGHTWEIGHT] The earbuds have been ergonomically and aesthetically designed in such a way that they feel custom moulded for your ears. The earbuds weigh only 4.5 grams each which allows comfortable wear even through hours of movie marathons and binge watching.

[BATTERY BACKUP] These Earbuds offer playback time of up to 4.5 hours at 80% volume for every single charge. The carrying case can give 2.5 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 16 Hours. The case is also extremely compact with powerful magnets that lock the earbuds into place.

[TYPE C FAST CHARGING] Wonderbuds 500 is powered by TYPE-C fast charging system that takes less than 90 minutes for a complete charge. The Fast Charge technology provides 45 minutes of music playback at 80% volume with 10 minutes of initial charge.

[TOUCH SENSOR] Adjust volume, manage calls & control playback, Siri or Google Assistant, all with a touch on the left and right earbuds.

[DIGITAL DISPLAY CASE] The digital display case allows you to check the exact power left in the charging case at all times making it very convenient for you to carry the earbuds with you while traveling.

[WARRANTY DETAILS] In case you require any help with product usage or warranty related queries, you can call us on 033-2416-2244/8777281759 or email us at customercare@mulo.in Physical damage of the product is not covered under warranty.

boAt Watch Enigma

Key Specs

1.54-inch colour touch display with personalized and downloadable cloud-based watch faces

Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices

Vibration alerts for calls, texts, sedentary alert, schedule reminder & alarms. Weather forecasts for the next 15 days.

24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 / Blood Oxygen monitoring

Monitor your sleep patterns & quality

8 sports mode which include running, walking, climbing, riding, basketball, football, badminton, and table tennis

Guided meditation feature will help you relax and keep calm

Smart gesture controls to take photos, change watch face display, wake screen and more

Water resistant (3ATM / 30 meters)

Remote camera & music control, Find my phone feature

230mAh battery

Apple AirPods Max headphones

Key Specs

Apple-designed dynamic driver

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode

Adaptive EQ

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking1

Eight microphones for Active Noise Cancellation

Three microphones for voice pickup (two shared with Active Noise Cancellation and one additional microphone)

Apple H1 headphone chip (each ear cup)

Turn for volume control

Press once to play, pause or answer a phone call

Press twice to skip forward

Press three times to skip back

Press and hold for Siri

Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode enabled3

Up to 20 hours of movie playback on a single charge with spatial audio on4

Up to 20 hours of talk time on a single charge5

5 minutes of charge time provides around 1.5 hours of listening time6

Moto G9 Power

Key Specs

6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 10

64MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.25 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Vivo Y51

Key Specs