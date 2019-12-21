Week 51, 2019 Launch Roundup: LG G8X ThinQ, HUAWEI P smart Pro, Nokia 2.3, Realme X2 And More

Vivo did announce some of the affordable 5G smartphones -- the Vivo X30 and the Vivo X30 Pro 5G, powered by Exynos chipset. Similarly, Huawei launched a mid-tier smartphone named HUAWEI P smart Pro.

LG also launched its much-hyped G8X ThinQ with a dual-screen design, which was originally showcased at IFA 2019. This is also one of the first smartphones from the brand with an in-display fingerprint sensor and is priced at Rs. 49,999. Besides smartphones, LG also launched UltraFine Display Ergo 4K as well.

Nokia's 2.3 is an affordable entry-level model, which is currently available in India. Samsung also unveiled its latest budget smartphone -- the Galaxy A01. India's number one smartphone brand, Xiaomi didn't launch anything major, but, the company did announce the Xiaomi Mi Step Out Backpack.

This week, there have been a lot of headphones launches like the Amani ASP BT-5510 wireless neckband earphones and the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds. Sandisk did launch a 2-in-1 USB Type-C pen drive called the Sandisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C pen drive.

Lastly, Tenda launched a new dual-band Wi-Fi router called the Tenda AC8 AC1200 Dual-band Gigabit Wireless Router.

LG G8X ThinQ

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera

32MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

HUAWEI P smart Pro

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16MP pop-up front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A01

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz + Quad 1.45GHz ) processor

2GB RAM

16GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery

Vivo X30 and X30 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Adreno 612 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP primary camera + 8MP + 32MP + 13MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4350mAh (typical) battery

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds

Key Specs

WIRELESS EARBUDS - The Jabra Elite 75t is engineered to fit. Making and taking calls is always a great experience, wherever you are, thanks to enhanced 4-microphone call technology which filters out wind and other disruptive noises around you.

COMPACT COMFORT - Designed and tested for a secure fit, the Jabra Elite 75t features a new smaller design that provides an ideal fit for every type of ear while the ergonomic shape makes them exceptionally comfortable.

NO AUDIO DROPOUTS - With Jabra 4th generation true wireless connection, your music and calls will be stable, with no wires to get in the way. With these Bluetooth earbuds, you can enjoy conversations and music with no audio dropouts or interruptions.

PERSONALIZE YOUR SOUND - Listen to your music exactly the way you want with a customizable equalizer built in to the Jabra Sound+ App. Whether you want to boost the bass or turn up the treble, you can adjust the levels so your music will always sound exactly how it should.

UP TO 7.5 HOURS OF USE - With Jabra Elite 75t wireless Bluetooth earbuds, you get more power and more freedom from a battery you can rely on, with up to 7.5 hours on a single charge. Plus, the handy charging case gives you a total of up to 28 hours battery.

Realme X2

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging

Realme Buds Air

Key Specs

With Mic: Yes

Total Charging time: 1.5 hours

Wireless charging: Yes

12mm Dynamic bass boost drivers with Dual Mic Noise cancellation for calls

Upto 17 hours of total playback (3 hours on the earbuds & 14 hours on the charging case)

Customized R1 chip for instant connectivity and low latency

Gaming mode for super low latency

Charging port: USB Type-C

Xiaomi Mi Step Out Backpack

