Week 51, 2019 Launch Roundup: LG G8X ThinQ, HUAWEI P smart Pro, Nokia 2.3, Realme X2 And More
Though we are almost at the end of this year, brands have not shown any sort of slowdown with respect to gadgets launches. Realme launched its much-hyped Realme X2 along with the Realme Buds Air, which is an Apple AirPods look-alike TWS, with a fraction of AirPods's price.
Vivo did announce some of the affordable 5G smartphones -- the Vivo X30 and the Vivo X30 Pro 5G, powered by Exynos chipset. Similarly, Huawei launched a mid-tier smartphone named HUAWEI P smart Pro.
LG also launched its much-hyped G8X ThinQ with a dual-screen design, which was originally showcased at IFA 2019. This is also one of the first smartphones from the brand with an in-display fingerprint sensor and is priced at Rs. 49,999. Besides smartphones, LG also launched UltraFine Display Ergo 4K as well.
Nokia's 2.3 is an affordable entry-level model, which is currently available in India. Samsung also unveiled its latest budget smartphone -- the Galaxy A01. India's number one smartphone brand, Xiaomi didn't launch anything major, but, the company did announce the Xiaomi Mi Step Out Backpack.
This week, there have been a lot of headphones launches like the Amani ASP BT-5510 wireless neckband earphones and the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds. Sandisk did launch a 2-in-1 USB Type-C pen drive called the Sandisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C pen drive.
Lastly, Tenda launched a new dual-band Wi-Fi router called the Tenda AC8 AC1200 Dual-band Gigabit Wireless Router.
LG G8X ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera
- 32MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
HUAWEI P smart Pro
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP pop-up front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A01
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz + Quad 1.45GHz ) processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
Vivo X30 and X30 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Adreno 612 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP primary camera + 8MP + 32MP + 13MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh (typical) battery
Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- WIRELESS EARBUDS - The Jabra Elite 75t is engineered to fit. Making and taking calls is always a great experience, wherever you are, thanks to enhanced 4-microphone call technology which filters out wind and other disruptive noises around you.
- COMPACT COMFORT - Designed and tested for a secure fit, the Jabra Elite 75t features a new smaller design that provides an ideal fit for every type of ear while the ergonomic shape makes them exceptionally comfortable.
- NO AUDIO DROPOUTS - With Jabra 4th generation true wireless connection, your music and calls will be stable, with no wires to get in the way. With these Bluetooth earbuds, you can enjoy conversations and music with no audio dropouts or interruptions.
- PERSONALIZE YOUR SOUND - Listen to your music exactly the way you want with a customizable equalizer built in to the Jabra Sound+ App. Whether you want to boost the bass or turn up the treble, you can adjust the levels so your music will always sound exactly how it should.
- UP TO 7.5 HOURS OF USE - With Jabra Elite 75t wireless Bluetooth earbuds, you get more power and more freedom from a battery you can rely on, with up to 7.5 hours on a single charge. Plus, the handy charging case gives you a total of up to 28 hours battery.
Realme X2
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging
Realme Buds Air
Key Specs
- With Mic: Yes
- Total Charging time: 1.5 hours
- Wireless charging: Yes
- 12mm Dynamic bass boost drivers with Dual Mic Noise cancellation for calls
- Upto 17 hours of total playback (3 hours on the earbuds & 14 hours on the charging case)
- Customized R1 chip for instant connectivity and low latency
- Gaming mode for super low latency
- Charging port: USB Type-C
Xiaomi Mi Step Out Backpack
Key Specs
- 12 liters capacity with 2 zipper pockets
- Multi-coated, water-repellant 600D polyester fabric design keeps your belongings safe whether you're on a short excursion or bustling through a commute.
- Fully equipped with a water repellent exterior, contra zippers, reflective pullers, and adjustable shoulder straps
- Weighing just 200g, this backpack is easy to carry
