Week 51, 2020 Launch Roundup: Nokia 5.4, Redmi 9 Power, Dell XPS 13 9310 And More
As we approach the end of 2020, we're seeing a lot of gadget launches. The week 51, 2020 launch roundup includes several devices, including smartphones, laptops, and other accessories like headphones, earbuds, and so on. The week 51, 2020 witnessed a surge in laptop and smartphone launches, like always. Some of the new smartphones include the Redmi 9 Power, Nokia 5.4, and so on.
Starting with the smartphones, the week 51, 2020 launches include several new smartphones in India. We saw the launch of the Redmi 9 Power, the latest addition to the Redmi 9 series. Nokia also launched a couple of smartphones this week, which include the Nokia 5.4 and the Nokia C1 Plus. Additionally, the Oppo A53 5G smartphone also hit the market this week. Lastly, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 has also arrived in the Indian mobile market.
Apart from smartphones, the week 51, 2020 launch roundup includes several new laptops and PC accessories. Top on the list is the new ASUS Zenbook Flip S, Zenbook Flip 13, VivoBook S laptops. As the latest in the premium segment, the ASUS Zenbook Flip S and the Zenbook Flip 13 have several features to offer.
Adding to the list of laptops is the new Dell XPS 13 9310 that launched this week in India. With a whopping price tag, the new Dell XPS 13 9310 laptop caters to the premium segment. Additionally, Nokia also brought out the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop that comes with a 14-inch FHD display.
Adding to the list of PC components is the LG UltraGear 27-inch 4K gaming monitor. Gamers, this new device comes with a 1ms 144Hz Nano IPS display, making it one of the best gaming monitors available in the market.
Moving on, the week 51, 2020 launch roundup includes several audio accessories that have arrived just before the year-end. Firstly, the new SNOKOR A10 60 W Bluetooth Soundbar by Infinix has become a top favorite for enhancing the home audio experience. Plus, Infinix also launched two new smart TVs. The Infinix X1 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Android Smart TVs have arrived as part of the week 51, 2020 launches.
Audio devices like the Saregama Carvaan Karaoke are also available in India now, which includes a pop-up display. Also, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q and the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Bluetooth Headsets have launched in India, adding to the list of affordable earbuds and headphones in the country.
Additionally, another important addition to the week 51, 2020 launch roundup is the Mi QLED TV 4K smart TV. The new 55-inch smart TV comes as the latest addition to Xiaomi's diverse product catalog. Apart from audio accessories and smart TVs, this week also saw the launch of new smartwatches and fitness bands.
The Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e, and the Amazfit GTS 2 are the latest fitness trackers available in the Indian market. The new trackers come with a refreshed look and feel and are available at a diverse price range.
LG UltraGear 27-inch 4K 1ms 144Hz nano IPS gaming monitor
Key Specs
- Key Feature: 144Hz 1ms 4K-UHD - Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility
- Display: 27" (68.5 cm) 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) Resolution Nano IPS Panel with VESA Display HDR 600
- Gaming Features: 144Hz, 1ms, G-Sync Compatible, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
- Connectivity: HDMI x 2 , Display Port, USB 3.0 (1 up/2 down) Headphone Out
- Stand: Height Adjustable Stand (110mm), Pivot , Tilt, VESA Wall Mount (100 x 100 mm)
Redmi 9 Power
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Stereo speakers
- Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Dimensions: 162.3×77.3×9.6mm; Weight: 198g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
SNOKOR (by Infinix) A10 60 W Bluetooth Soundbar
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 60 W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Bluetooth Version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Infinix Smart HD 2021
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720) pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 display with 500 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB
- 5000mAh battery
Mi QLED TV 4K (55″)
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 100% NTSC Color Gamut, 95% DCPI-3 color gamut, Reality Flow, Auto Low Latency Mode, 5ms response time
- Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Android 10 with PatchWall
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet
- AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9. MPEG1/2 etc,
- Mi Voice remote
- 30W 6 speaker system
Amazfit GTR 2
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness, scratch resistant diamond-like carbon coating
- Support for Android and iOS
- 90+ Sport Modes including Outdoor Running, Walking, Indoor Cycling, Open Water Swimming, Elliptical, Pool Swimming, Climbing, Trail Running, Treadmill, Skiing, Free Training, Outdoor Cycling
- Activity Tracking (Heart Rate, Distance, Step Count, Calorie Count), Sleep (Light, Deep, REM and Sleep Stages), Stress Levels (Relaxed, Normal, Medium or High)
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement (SpO2)) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS
- 3GB storage for standalone music playback
- Microphone and three magnetic super linear speakers to attend calls, Smart PA audio amplifier
- 471mAh battery
Saregama Carvaan Karaoke
Key Specs
- 9-inch display (800×480 pixels)
- 1000 Pre-loaded karaoke Tracks displayed via inbuilt screen
- 5000 Evergreen pre-loaded Hindi songs
- 3.5 mm audio jack
- 2 Mics
- Dimension: 28.8 x 8.42 x 22.6; weight: 2.3kg
- 2 speakers of 5W each
- 4000mAh rechargeable Battery
Dell XPS 13 9310
Key Specs
- 13.4 Size Screen
- Windows 10
- Core i5
- 2.7 GHz
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB
- 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
Amazfit GTR 2e
Key Specs
1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness
Support for Android and iOS
90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC
Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant
471mAh battery
Amazfit GTR GTS 2e
Key Specs
- 1.65-inch (348 x 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI 2.5D curved glass screen
- Support for Android and iOS
- 90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC
- Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant
- 246mAh battery
Nokia 5.4
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits typical brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB/ 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for macro
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia C1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 in-cell display
- 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 10 Go Edition
- Single / Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 3.5mm jack, FM Radio
- Dimensions: 149.1 × 71.2 × 8.75mm; Weight: 146g
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB
- 2500mAh removable battery
Infinix X1 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Android Smart TVs
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with HDR 10, HLG, 400-nits brightness, 3000:1 (Dynamic) Contrast Ratio
- 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with HDR 10, HLG, 400-nits brightness, 5000:1 (Dynamic) Contrast Ratio
- Infinix EPIC 2.0 picture Engine, Low Blue Light Emission TUV Rheinland Certification
- Quad-core Mediatek 6683 processor with Mali470 MP3 GPU
- 1GB DDR4 RAM, 8GB internal memory
- Android 9.0 with Built in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Google Play Store
- Supports OTT apps, such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, and more.
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI
- IR remote in 32″, Bluetooth Remote in 43″
- 24W (43″) / 20W (32″) Box speakers, Dolby Audio
Nokia PureBook X14 with 14-inch FHD display
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display with Dolby Vision
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U (6MB L3 Cache, up to 4.2GHz) (Comet Lake) processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
- HD IR Webcam, Built-in Dual Microphone
- Backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel
- Windows 10 Home Edition
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
- USB 3.1 x 2 / USB 2.0 x 1 / USB type C 3.1 x1, HDMI x 1, RJ45 x 1, Audio out x 1, Mic In x 1
- Dual speakers, Realtek HD Audio, Dolby Atmos with Headphones, Dolby Access App with Multiple Pre-set Audio Modes and Settings
- 46.7Wh battery
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Bluetooth Headset
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Qualcomm aptX
- Voice Assistant Support
- Touch Controls
- Type C Charging
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Bluetooth Headset
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 1.2 hrs
- Qualcomm aptX
- IPX7 Water Resistant
- Type C Charging | Wireless Charging
OPPO A53 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4040mAh (typical) / 3945mAh (minimum) battery
Amazfit GTS 2
Key Specs
- 1.65-inch (348 X 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI screen, 3D glass (corning/panda) with ODLC hard coating
- Support for Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 later
- 90+ Built-in Sports Modes, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Activity Tracking (Heart Rate, Distance, Step Count, Calorie Count), Sleep (Light, Deep, REM and Sleep Stages), Stress Levels (Relaxed, Normal, Medium or High)
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement (SpO2)) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Aluminum Alloy + Plastic body
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS
- 3GB storage for standalone music playback
- Microphone and speaker to attend calls
- 246mAh battery with up to 7 days battery life,
