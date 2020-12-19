Week 51, 2020 Launch Roundup: Nokia 5.4, Redmi 9 Power, Dell XPS 13 9310 And More

Starting with the smartphones, the week 51, 2020 launches include several new smartphones in India. We saw the launch of the Redmi 9 Power, the latest addition to the Redmi 9 series. Nokia also launched a couple of smartphones this week, which include the Nokia 5.4 and the Nokia C1 Plus. Additionally, the Oppo A53 5G smartphone also hit the market this week. Lastly, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 has also arrived in the Indian mobile market.

Apart from smartphones, the week 51, 2020 launch roundup includes several new laptops and PC accessories. Top on the list is the new ASUS Zenbook Flip S, Zenbook Flip 13, VivoBook S laptops. As the latest in the premium segment, the ASUS Zenbook Flip S and the Zenbook Flip 13 have several features to offer.

Adding to the list of laptops is the new Dell XPS 13 9310 that launched this week in India. With a whopping price tag, the new Dell XPS 13 9310 laptop caters to the premium segment. Additionally, Nokia also brought out the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop that comes with a 14-inch FHD display.

Adding to the list of PC components is the LG UltraGear 27-inch 4K gaming monitor. Gamers, this new device comes with a 1ms 144Hz Nano IPS display, making it one of the best gaming monitors available in the market.

Moving on, the week 51, 2020 launch roundup includes several audio accessories that have arrived just before the year-end. Firstly, the new SNOKOR A10 60 W Bluetooth Soundbar by Infinix has become a top favorite for enhancing the home audio experience. Plus, Infinix also launched two new smart TVs. The Infinix X1 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Android Smart TVs have arrived as part of the week 51, 2020 launches.

Audio devices like the Saregama Carvaan Karaoke are also available in India now, which includes a pop-up display. Also, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q and the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Bluetooth Headsets have launched in India, adding to the list of affordable earbuds and headphones in the country.

Additionally, another important addition to the week 51, 2020 launch roundup is the Mi QLED TV 4K smart TV. The new 55-inch smart TV comes as the latest addition to Xiaomi's diverse product catalog. Apart from audio accessories and smart TVs, this week also saw the launch of new smartwatches and fitness bands.

The Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e, and the Amazfit GTS 2 are the latest fitness trackers available in the Indian market. The new trackers come with a refreshed look and feel and are available at a diverse price range.

LG UltraGear 27-inch 4K 1ms 144Hz nano IPS gaming monitor

Key Specs

Key Feature: 144Hz 1ms 4K-UHD - Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility

Display: 27" (68.5 cm) 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) Resolution Nano IPS Panel with VESA Display HDR 600

Gaming Features: 144Hz, 1ms, G-Sync Compatible, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Connectivity: HDMI x 2 , Display Port, USB 3.0 (1 up/2 down) Headphone Out

Stand: Height Adjustable Stand (110mm), Pivot , Tilt, VESA Wall Mount (100 x 100 mm)

Redmi 9 Power

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Stereo speakers

Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Dimensions: 162.3×77.3×9.6mm; Weight: 198g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

SNOKOR (by Infinix) A10 60 W Bluetooth Soundbar

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 60 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Infinix Smart HD 2021

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720) pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 display with 500 nits brightness

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-LED flash

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB

5000mAh battery

Mi QLED TV 4K (55″)

Key Specs

55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 100% NTSC Color Gamut, 95% DCPI-3 color gamut, Reality Flow, Auto Low Latency Mode, 5ms response time

Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

Android 10 with PatchWall

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9. MPEG1/2 etc,

Mi Voice remote

30W 6 speaker system

Amazfit GTR 2

Key Specs

1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness, scratch resistant diamond-like carbon coating

Support for Android and iOS

90+ Sport Modes including Outdoor Running, Walking, Indoor Cycling, Open Water Swimming, Elliptical, Pool Swimming, Climbing, Trail Running, Treadmill, Skiing, Free Training, Outdoor Cycling

Activity Tracking (Heart Rate, Distance, Step Count, Calorie Count), Sleep (Light, Deep, REM and Sleep Stages), Stress Levels (Relaxed, Normal, Medium or High)

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement (SpO2)) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS

3GB storage for standalone music playback

Microphone and three magnetic super linear speakers to attend calls, Smart PA audio amplifier

471mAh battery

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke

Key Specs

9-inch display (800×480 pixels)

1000 Pre-loaded karaoke Tracks displayed via inbuilt screen

5000 Evergreen pre-loaded Hindi songs

3.5 mm audio jack

2 Mics

Dimension: 28.8 x 8.42 x 22.6; weight: 2.3kg

2 speakers of 5W each

4000mAh rechargeable Battery

Dell XPS 13 9310

Key Specs

13.4 Size Screen

Windows 10

Core i5

2.7 GHz

8 GB RAM

512 GB

1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

Amazfit GTR 2e

Key Specs

1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen with up to 450 nits brightness

Support for Android and iOS

90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC

Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant

471mAh battery

Amazfit GTR GTS 2e

Key Specs

1.65-inch (348 x 442 pixels) AMOLED 341PPI 2.5D curved glass screen

Support for Android and iOS

90 Sport Mode tracking, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC

Microphone, Xiao Ai voice assistant

246mAh battery

Nokia 5.4

Key Specs

6.39-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits typical brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB/ 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP for macro

16MP front-facing camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Nokia C1 Plus

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 in-cell display

1.4GHz quad-core processor

1GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 10 Go Edition

Single / Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

3.5mm jack, FM Radio

Dimensions: 149.1 × 71.2 × 8.75mm; Weight: 146g

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB

2500mAh removable battery

Infinix X1 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Android Smart TVs

Key Specs

32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with HDR 10, HLG, 400-nits brightness, 3000:1 (Dynamic) Contrast Ratio

43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with HDR 10, HLG, 400-nits brightness, 5000:1 (Dynamic) Contrast Ratio

Infinix EPIC 2.0 picture Engine, Low Blue Light Emission TUV Rheinland Certification

Quad-core Mediatek 6683 processor with Mali470 MP3 GPU

1GB DDR4 RAM, 8GB internal memory

Android 9.0 with Built in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Google Play Store

Supports OTT apps, such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, and more.

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI

IR remote in 32″, Bluetooth Remote in 43″

24W (43″) / 20W (32″) Box speakers, Dolby Audio

Nokia PureBook X14 with 14-inch FHD display

Key Specs

14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display with Dolby Vision

1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U (6MB L3 Cache, up to 4.2GHz) (Comet Lake) processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620

8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD

HD IR Webcam, Built-in Dual Microphone

Backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel

Windows 10 Home Edition

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1

USB 3.1 x 2 / USB 2.0 x 1 / USB type C 3.1 x1, HDMI x 1, RJ45 x 1, Audio out x 1, Mic In x 1

Dual speakers, Realtek HD Audio, Dolby Atmos with Headphones, Dolby Access App with Multiple Pre-set Audio Modes and Settings

46.7Wh battery

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Bluetooth Headset

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Qualcomm aptX

Voice Assistant Support

Touch Controls

Type C Charging

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Bluetooth Headset

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 1.2 hrs

Qualcomm aptX

IPX7 Water Resistant

Type C Charging | Wireless Charging

OPPO A53 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4040mAh (typical) / 3945mAh (minimum) battery

Amazfit GTS 2

Key Specs