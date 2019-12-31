Week 52, 2019 Launch Roundup: OPPO Reno3 Pro, CLAW G11, Galaxy Watch Active2, Realme X2 Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 52 has brought up several smartphone and other electronic product launches in India. The week looks important as users can find key launches, considering the year-end that will add only a couple more days for the new year to begin. Look at some of these devices and gadgets mentioned below.

From the list, you can have the Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone which is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which is Qualcomm's first SoC integrated with 5G connection. The list also includes a couple of more phones. Along with that, if you are a game lover, you can buy Claw G11 dual-driver gaming earphones from Rs. 1,490.

The earphones are available in the market in black and red colors. The earphones feature a dual driver system with dual 6mm dynamic drivers on each side that offers powerful bass and crisp audio. Other than that, you can have the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G which is the latest gadget from Samsung, featuring IP68 and 5ATM water and dust rating along with military-grade durability.

Since this is the end of 2019, we may not be expecting any further launches. However, all big and major smartphone and other electronic product launches are likely to happen sometime in January 2020, that will introduce newer technology that has gone missing in 2019.

OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP camera lence

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging Oppo Reno3 5G Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with

Octa-Core Dimensity 1000L (MT6885Z) 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro and 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,

4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery CLAW G11 Dual Driver Gaming Earphones Key Specs [3D Stereo Sound]: The dual 6mm dynamic drivers produce powerful bass and crisp audio giving you an immersive surround sound field so you can hear footsteps, gunshots and other important sounds clearly knowing exactly where your enemy is located at all times.

[Dual Noise Cancelling Microphone]: The detachable boom mic is 360 degree adjustable to pick up your voice clearly delivering accurate and smooth communication. Simply detach the boom mic to use the in-line microphone when not in gaming mode.

[Robust and Rugged Cable]: The 1.2 m cable has been constructed with a rugged textured TPE material while the 3.5mm gold-plated plug has a 45 degree angle to increase its durability. Also, included is a 3.5 mm to 2 x 3.5 mm PC adapter.

[Gamer Approved]: We've got local gamers to test the G11 and they approve it as a great choice of earphones for playing games such as PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite, CS, FIFA and many more.

[We've got you covered]: The CLAW G11 Gaming Earphones are made with premium quality materials and comes with a 1 year warranty from date of purchase. Kindly register your product on www.myclaw.in Vivo Y11 Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Key Specs 1.4-inch (360 x 360 pixels) Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection

Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor

1.5GB RAM, 4GB Internal Memory

Tizen-based Wearable OS, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM (Samsung/Non-Samsung), and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above. Also, for this eSIM version, pairing the watch with your phone for the first time and activation requires a Samsung phone

Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light

5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability

e-SIM, 4G LTE B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B20, and B66

LTE function is compatibility only for Samsung smartphones

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou

340mAh battery Realme X2 Pro Red Brick and Concrete Master Edition Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 1000nit brightness, 100% DCI -P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO A91 Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE,

4025mAh battery Sound One V10 Wireless Bluetooth headphones Key Specs Bluetooth v5.0 technology assures you have strong and stable connectivity up to 10-meter radius clear distance from the connected device; The built-in mic ensures convenient call management

V10 headphones are ergonomically designed to give you long hours of listening comfort; Spend a whole day listening to music with the superior cushioning comfort of this Bluetooth headset

Enjoy true & pure stereo sound quality from large 40mm speakers with superior output; Get the best deep bass and accurate notes with these wireless headphones

Bluetooth headphones with Mic come with a 200mAh battery with up to 8-10 hours of music playtime; Spend a whole day without charging, leave that charger at home

Multiple play modes - Micro SD card slot & aux cable; You can go wireless to wired connectivity in a few seconds; V10'S portable & foldable design is an added advantage to carry it around

