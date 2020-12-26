Week 52, 2020 Launch Roundup: Amazfit GTS 2, OPPO Reno5 4G, HUAWEI Nova 8 Pro, Vivo V20 (2021) And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We are in the last week of this year and the launches in the tech industry don't seem to cease even now. Well, there are numerous launches across product categories even now including smart TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, and much more. Notably, these latest offerings are the latest ones from the brands for this year and they will have fresh offerings for 2021.

So, if you are looking forward to update yourselves with some of the latest offerings in each category, then here we list them. You can check out the same and wait for these devices from various brands to be made available for Indian users. Check out the list of launches from here. Ambrane Elite neckband wireless earphones Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0

HD stereo sound

voice assistant support

in-line controls

IPX4 rating

a 135mAh Battery capacity Amazfit GTS 2 Key Specs 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS

GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Music control, camera control

220mAh battery OPPO Reno5 4G Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4310mAh battery OPPO Reno5 Pro+ Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display with up to 1100nits peak brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB ( UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Vivo V20 (2021) Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Daiwa D43QFS 43-inch Smart TV Key Specs A-53 Quad Core Processor

Quantum Luminit Technology

Full HD with A+ Grade Panel

Android 8.0 The Big Wall with Certified Apps

Content Discovery Engine

Bluetooth

20W Surround Sound Box Speakers

10000+ Free Movies

OTA Updates

1GB RAM | 8GB ROM

E-Share (Screen Mirroring & Air Mouse Support)

Service App - My Daiwa HUAWEI Nova 8 Pro Key Specs 6.72-inch (2676 x 1236 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120 Hz curved display

Kirin 985 5G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.56 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.40 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.84 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 10 with EMUI 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP ultra-wide front camera + 16MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 66W SuperCharge fast charging HUAWEI Nova 8 Key specs 6.57-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz curved display

Kirin 985 5G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.56 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.40 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.84 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 10 with EMUI 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh (typical) / 3700mAh (minimum) with 66W SuperCharge fast charging Amazfit GTS 2 mini Key Specs 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS

GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Music control, camera control

220mAh battery Realme Watch S Key Specs 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) LCD touch display, 278 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 600 nits brightness

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices

Water-resistant (IP68)

16 Sports modes (Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike)

3-axis Accelerometer, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors

Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement

Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records

390mAh battery Realme Watch S Pro Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 326 PPI, 450 nits brightness, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, always-on display

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices

Built-in GPS + GLONASS

Water-resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)

15 Sports modes (Swimming, Cricket, Yoga, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Spinning, Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Hiking, Elliptical, Rowing, Basketball, Strength Training, Free Workout)

3-axis Accelerometer, 3-axis Gyroscope, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors

Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement

Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records

420mAh battery Sound One X90 wireless earbuds Key Specs In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Neckband with Built-in Mic & Hi-Fi Stereo Sound.

Bluetooth v5.0 Provides Quick Pairing, Stable 10-meter (33ft) Wireless Connectivity, Low Battery Consumption & Wide Compatibility.

Powerful Audio Performance with 25 Hrs of Music Playback 15 Hrs Talktime. Headphones offer Richer Bass and High Fidelity & Ultra-clear Sound.

In-line 3 Button Music & Call Controls; Crystal Clear Call Quality; Sweat-resistant Silicone Eartips

6 Months Manufacturers Warranty Tecno Spark 6 Go Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness

Octa-Core (ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.8GHz + ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz) MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Lava BeU Key Specs 6.08-inch (1560x720pixels) 19.5:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4060mAh battery Hisense A73F 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV Key Specs Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 102 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Best Mobiles in India