    Week 52, 2020 Launch Roundup: Amazfit GTS 2, OPPO Reno5 4G, HUAWEI Nova 8 Pro, Vivo V20 (2021) And More

    By
    |

    We are in the last week of this year and the launches in the tech industry don't seem to cease even now. Well, there are numerous launches across product categories even now including smart TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, and much more. Notably, these latest offerings are the latest ones from the brands for this year and they will have fresh offerings for 2021.

    Week 52, 2020 Launch Roundup
     

    So, if you are looking forward to update yourselves with some of the latest offerings in each category, then here we list them. You can check out the same and wait for these devices from various brands to be made available for Indian users. Check out the list of launches from here.

    Ambrane Elite neckband wireless earphones

    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • HD stereo sound
    • voice assistant support
    • in-line controls
    • IPX4 rating
    • a 135mAh Battery capacity
    Amazfit GTS 2

    Key Specs

    • 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS
    • GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
    • Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
    • Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
    • Music control, camera control
    • 220mAh battery
    OPPO Reno5 4G
     

    Key Specs

    6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
    Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
    8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    44MP front-facing camera
    In-display fingerprint sensor
    Dual 4G VoLTE
    4310mAh battery

     

    OPPO Reno5 Pro+

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display with up to 1100nits peak brightness
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB ( UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Vivo V20 (2021)

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 44MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    Daiwa D43QFS 43-inch Smart TV

    Key Specs

    • A-53 Quad Core Processor
    • Quantum Luminit Technology
    • Full HD with A+ Grade Panel
    • Android 8.0 The Big Wall with Certified Apps
    • Content Discovery Engine
    • Bluetooth
    • 20W Surround Sound Box Speakers
    • 10000+ Free Movies
    • OTA Updates
    • 1GB RAM | 8GB ROM
    • E-Share (Screen Mirroring & Air Mouse Support)
    • Service App - My Daiwa
    HUAWEI Nova 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.72-inch (2676 x 1236 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120 Hz curved display
    • Kirin 985 5G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.56 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.40 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.84 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
    • Android 10 with EMUI 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP ultra-wide front camera + 16MP Rear Camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 66W SuperCharge fast charging
    HUAWEI Nova 8

    Key specs

    • 6.57-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz curved display
    • Kirin 985 5G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.56 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.40 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.84 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
    • Android 10 with EMUI 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh (typical) / 3700mAh (minimum) with 66W SuperCharge fast charging
    Amazfit GTS 2 mini

    Key Specs

    • 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS
    • GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
    • Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
    • Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
    • Music control, camera control
    • 220mAh battery
    Realme Watch S

    Key Specs

    • 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) LCD touch display, 278 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 600 nits brightness
    • Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices
    • Water-resistant (IP68)
    • 16 Sports modes (Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike)
    • 3-axis Accelerometer, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors
    • Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement
    • Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records
    • 390mAh battery
    Realme Watch S Pro

    Key Specs

    • 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 326 PPI, 450 nits brightness, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, always-on display
    • Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices
    • Built-in GPS + GLONASS
    • Water-resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)
    • 15 Sports modes (Swimming, Cricket, Yoga, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Spinning, Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Hiking, Elliptical, Rowing, Basketball, Strength Training, Free Workout)
    • 3-axis Accelerometer, 3-axis Gyroscope, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors
    • Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement
    • Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records
    • 420mAh battery
    Sound One X90 wireless earbuds

    Key Specs

    • In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Neckband with Built-in Mic & Hi-Fi Stereo Sound.
    • Bluetooth v5.0 Provides Quick Pairing, Stable 10-meter (33ft) Wireless Connectivity, Low Battery Consumption & Wide Compatibility.
    • Powerful Audio Performance with 25 Hrs of Music Playback 15 Hrs Talktime. Headphones offer Richer Bass and High Fidelity & Ultra-clear Sound.
    • In-line 3 Button Music & Call Controls; Crystal Clear Call Quality; Sweat-resistant Silicone Eartips
    • 6 Months Manufacturers Warranty
    Tecno Spark 6 Go

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core (ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.8GHz + ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz) MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with HiOS 6.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, secondary AI camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Lava BeU

    Key Specs

    • 6.08-inch (1560x720pixels) 19.5:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 Go Edition
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4060mAh battery
    Hisense A73F 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 102 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

