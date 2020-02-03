Week 6, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A51, Toreto Active-283, Lenovo M10 FHD REL And More

In week 6, we also came to know Samsung's Q4 2019 sales figure, which remained behind Apple. As the Korean-giant witnessed poor demand for its components. While Apple's profit surged due to the cheaper iPhone 11 phone, App Store, and other services.

Other than that, the alarming fact constitutes-the coronavirus, which has crippled many tech industries like Apple, Facebook, and more-in China and nearby regions. As a result, many countries have not only banned their employees from traveling to China but also called for an immediate evacuation for the trapped citizens.

This sudden restriction will affect the manufacturing sector, and it's likely, we could not see more launches. However, the upcoming MWC event is less likely to get impacted due to the virus breakout.

And, hence we will be seeing more releases. Before talking about the upcoming devices and other electronics, we would like you to see some recent launches, which we have mentioned below.

Puma PT9100 Smartwatch

Key Specs

powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100

512MB of RAM

4GB of ROM

Bluetooth 4.2

1.19 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels

water resistance up to 50M

Fossil Hybrid HR

Key Specs

Combines mechanical hands with a dynamic, full round read-out display to view incoming text messages and app alerts as well as contextual information such as weather updates, second time zone and more

Displays wellness stats like heart rate, steps, calories and active minutes, also allowing users to log workouts, track sleep and measure progress over time

Compatible with iPhone 5/ iOS10+ and Android TM OS 5.0+

Music control, Notifications and app alerts, Real-time weather

Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch

Front light for low light visibility

Water resistant (3ATM)

Accelerometer

With all features activated, Hybrid HR lasts for two weeks or more on a single charge, Rapid charging

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Key Specs

10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

13MP rear camera, 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Optical In-display fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor

4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery

4G LTE (optional), WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, USB Type-C, POGO pin

7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Toreto Active-283

Key Specs

The active wireless neckband is designed to provide utmost comfort while keeping your style statement intact. It fits into your ear perfectly and ensures stability. Weighing just 18 gms, this neckband is lightweight.

Active neckband boast of amazing stereo sound. With heavy bass, it promises to give an unrivalled performance. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 version. You can enjoy 5 hours of non-stop music at one go with Active wireless neckband.

Active neckband comes with built-in magnetic design. When you are not using the neckband you can snap the earbuds together so they won't go anywhere.

For people who need a bit more isolation from the noisy conditions, then Active neckband is the best option to go for. You can enjoy your favourite music without getting distracted by the hustle-bustle.

Active neckband is extremely easy to operate. You can increase or decrease volume as well as change tracks with the same button. Its in-built mic provides crystal clear sound while you are attending calls.

Toreto Active Pro-284 Wireless neckband earbuds

Key Specs

Active Pro Bluetooth earphones are designed to provide unmatched comfort while keeping up your style intact. It fits into your ear comfortably and ensures stability. Weighing just 18 gms, this neckband is lightweight.

Active Pro neckband boast of amazing stereo sound. With heavy bass, it promises to give an unrivalled performance. With Bluetooth 5.0 version, you can easily connect your neckband with any Bluetooth-enabled device.

Active Pro earphones come with built-in magnetic design. When you are not using the neckband you can snap the earbuds together so they won't go anywhere. You can enjoy 5 hours of non-stop music at one go with Active Pro neckband.

Need a bit more isolation from the noisy hustle-bustle of life, Active Pro neckband is all that you need. You can enjoy your favourite music without getting distracted by the surrounding noise.

Active Pro neckband is extremely easy to control. You can increase or decrease volume as well as change tracks with the same button. Its in-built mic provides crystal clear sound while you are attending calls.

NoiseFit Fusion hybrid smartwatch

Key Specs

1.22-inch (240 x 240 pixels) TFT LCD touch screen

Bluetooth 4.0 to connect to Android or iOS phones

Mechanical Hands with Smart Movement intuitively align alongside crucial notifications such as phone calls, reminders and message notifications

Range of 14 digital watch faces - Each designed to appeal to distinct sensibilities.

Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor

Activity tracking, Sleep tracking

44mm (width) x12.8mm (thickness); Weight: 90g

200mAh battery for up to 3 days battery life in Smart Mode, 30 days in analog mode

Portronics Power Bun Universal USB

Key Specs

[3 USB PORTS & 2 AC OUTLETS]- Charge three USB 5V/2.4A gadgets like smartphones, powerbanks, headphones, & two 220V/10A AC powered devices like laptops simultaneously

[UNIVERSAL USAGE]- Suitable for home & office use where desk space is limited and you want to avoid clutter. It has ample power ratings of 2500W ( 2 x 220V/10A surge protectors and 5Vx2.4A USB outputs)

[SAFE, RELIABLE, HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL]- BIS certified with Grade Body, Surge Protection, over voltage & Over Current Protection, Strong ABS Plastic is shock resistant. Comes with a convenient 1.5 meter long AC charging cord

[CONVENIENT & COMPACT]- Easily put your phone / tab on the built-in docking station when charging and use the device simultaneously. It's Lightweight & Fits in palm of your hand

[COMPATIBILITY]- Designed for Indian 220V wall socket electrical standards. You can fast-charge any USB Chargeable Devices like Smartphones, Tabs, Powerbanks, laptop, printer, Camera and headset etc

Lenovo M10 FHD REL

Key Specs