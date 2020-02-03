Just In
Week 6, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A51, Toreto Active-283, Lenovo M10 FHD REL And More
Week 6 has been an outstanding week so far. Along with several smartphones and other electronic product launches, we also saw many older devices getting shipped with Android 10. Google also upgraded itself with many new features. The search giant's "Meena" is regarded as the world's most intelligently designed chatbot. After it's successfully tested, users will be able to use the AI-based software in its full glory. Google is also bringing its new mobile app, designed for business users.
In week 6, we also came to know Samsung's Q4 2019 sales figure, which remained behind Apple. As the Korean-giant witnessed poor demand for its components. While Apple's profit surged due to the cheaper iPhone 11 phone, App Store, and other services.
Other than that, the alarming fact constitutes-the coronavirus, which has crippled many tech industries like Apple, Facebook, and more-in China and nearby regions. As a result, many countries have not only banned their employees from traveling to China but also called for an immediate evacuation for the trapped citizens.
This sudden restriction will affect the manufacturing sector, and it's likely, we could not see more launches. However, the upcoming MWC event is less likely to get impacted due to the virus breakout.
And, hence we will be seeing more releases. Before talking about the upcoming devices and other electronics, we would like you to see some recent launches, which we have mentioned below.
Puma PT9100 Smartwatch
Key Specs
- powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100
- 512MB of RAM
- 4GB of ROM
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 1.19 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels
- water resistance up to 50M
Fossil Hybrid HR
Key Specs
- Combines mechanical hands with a dynamic, full round read-out display to view incoming text messages and app alerts as well as contextual information such as weather updates, second time zone and more
- Displays wellness stats like heart rate, steps, calories and active minutes, also allowing users to log workouts, track sleep and measure progress over time
- Compatible with iPhone 5/ iOS10+ and Android TM OS 5.0+
- Music control, Notifications and app alerts, Real-time weather
- Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch
- Front light for low light visibility
- Water resistant (3ATM)
- Accelerometer
- With all features activated, Hybrid HR lasts for two weeks or more on a single charge, Rapid charging
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G
Key Specs
- 10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Optical In-display fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
- 4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery
- 4G LTE (optional), WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, USB Type-C, POGO pin
- 7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy A51
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Toreto Active-283
Key Specs
- The active wireless neckband is designed to provide utmost comfort while keeping your style statement intact. It fits into your ear perfectly and ensures stability. Weighing just 18 gms, this neckband is lightweight.
- Active neckband boast of amazing stereo sound. With heavy bass, it promises to give an unrivalled performance. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 version. You can enjoy 5 hours of non-stop music at one go with Active wireless neckband.
- Active neckband comes with built-in magnetic design. When you are not using the neckband you can snap the earbuds together so they won't go anywhere.
- For people who need a bit more isolation from the noisy conditions, then Active neckband is the best option to go for. You can enjoy your favourite music without getting distracted by the hustle-bustle.
- Active neckband is extremely easy to operate. You can increase or decrease volume as well as change tracks with the same button. Its in-built mic provides crystal clear sound while you are attending calls.
Toreto Active Pro-284 Wireless neckband earbuds
Key Specs
- Active Pro Bluetooth earphones are designed to provide unmatched comfort while keeping up your style intact. It fits into your ear comfortably and ensures stability. Weighing just 18 gms, this neckband is lightweight.
- Active Pro neckband boast of amazing stereo sound. With heavy bass, it promises to give an unrivalled performance. With Bluetooth 5.0 version, you can easily connect your neckband with any Bluetooth-enabled device.
- Active Pro earphones come with built-in magnetic design. When you are not using the neckband you can snap the earbuds together so they won't go anywhere. You can enjoy 5 hours of non-stop music at one go with Active Pro neckband.
- Need a bit more isolation from the noisy hustle-bustle of life, Active Pro neckband is all that you need. You can enjoy your favourite music without getting distracted by the surrounding noise.
- Active Pro neckband is extremely easy to control. You can increase or decrease volume as well as change tracks with the same button. Its in-built mic provides crystal clear sound while you are attending calls.
NoiseFit Fusion hybrid smartwatch
Key Specs
- 1.22-inch (240 x 240 pixels) TFT LCD touch screen
- Bluetooth 4.0 to connect to Android or iOS phones
- Mechanical Hands with Smart Movement intuitively align alongside crucial notifications such as phone calls, reminders and message notifications
- Range of 14 digital watch faces - Each designed to appeal to distinct sensibilities.
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor
- Activity tracking, Sleep tracking
- 44mm (width) x12.8mm (thickness); Weight: 90g
- 200mAh battery for up to 3 days battery life in Smart Mode, 30 days in analog mode
Portronics Power Bun Universal USB
Key Specs
- [3 USB PORTS & 2 AC OUTLETS]- Charge three USB 5V/2.4A gadgets like smartphones, powerbanks, headphones, & two 220V/10A AC powered devices like laptops simultaneously
- [UNIVERSAL USAGE]- Suitable for home & office use where desk space is limited and you want to avoid clutter. It has ample power ratings of 2500W ( 2 x 220V/10A surge protectors and 5Vx2.4A USB outputs)
- [SAFE, RELIABLE, HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL]- BIS certified with Grade Body, Surge Protection, over voltage & Over Current Protection, Strong ABS Plastic is shock resistant. Comes with a convenient 1.5 meter long AC charging cord
- [CONVENIENT & COMPACT]- Easily put your phone / tab on the built-in docking station when charging and use the device simultaneously. It's Lightweight & Fits in palm of your hand
- [COMPATIBILITY]- Designed for Indian 220V wall socket electrical standards. You can fast-charge any USB Chargeable Devices like Smartphones, Tabs, Powerbanks, laptop, printer, Camera and headset etc
Lenovo M10 FHD REL
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) FHD IPS display with 320 nits brightness, 70% Color Gamut
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP fixed-focus front-facing camera
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB
- 7000mAh battery
