Just In
- 38 min ago Here’s Why Launch Of Poco F2 With Snapdragon 865/855 Seems Doubtful
-
- 47 min ago NVIDIA Backs Out Of MWC 2020 Citing Concerns About Coronavirus
- 2 hrs ago Belkin Wireless Charging Pad Review: Steady, Reliable But Flawed
- 2 hrs ago Vivo iQOO Upcoming 5G Smartphone Spotted On TENAA With SD 865 And Quad Cameras
Don't Miss
- News Voters throng Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, epicentre of Anti-CAA campaign
- Movies Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan Trainer Darrell Foster Shares How The Actor Maintained His Routine
- Finance Yes Bank Gets Shareholders Nod To Raise Authorized Capital
- Sports Smriti Mandhana leads from front as India women stroll past Aussies
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: MG Gloster Unveiled - Expected Launch Date, Price, Specs, Features, Images & More
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Sophie Choudry: Five Times The Diva Slayed In Style In Her Distinct Outfits
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In February
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Week 7, 2020 Launch Roundup: POCO X2, Realme C3, Lava Z53 And More
Week 7 has remained so far, a wonderful and memorable week. Especially, when we bring tech news into the picture, the week glitters more. As we have seen a couple of smartphones and other electronics launches, just approx. a week from now ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series launch date. In case you need to gather information about these products, check our list below.
Realme C3, from the list, will leave you greatly surprised by the features it carries at just Rs. 6,999. Its highlighting spec is the use of a massive 5,000mAh battery capacity.
It will be available for sales, from February 14th, 2020 via Flipkart as the first sale, and later on to other online as well as offline stores.
You can go for the AMANI ASP-BT-6310 Bluetooth earphones which comes with a compact design. It supports the noise-cancellation microphone and a noise-isolation feature, offering clear crystal audio experience. It sports Bluetooth 4.0 and offers up to 6 hours of playback time. It is expected to get charged fully in less than 2 hours.
FINGERS SuperLit Portable Bluetooth Speaker is an ideal speaker that comes with RGB lights that glow to the rhythm of the music you play. The list has a couple more products with spec details below. All these products are also available across online retailers at heavy discounts and great cashback offers.
Realme C3
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
Lava Z53
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1280 × 600 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali 820MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 4120mAh battery
AMANI ASP-BT-6310 Bluetooth earphones
Key Specs
- 17.64 grams
- connect via Bluetooth 4.0 for clear audio playback
- buttons that give users full control over music playback
- Micro USB and AMANI claims
- a battery life of 6 hours continuous playback
Portronics Harmonics Twins II
Key Specs
- [BEST HD TWS STEREO MUSIC]- Enjoy stereo music and take calls on the go! Get true freedom from dangling cables and experience smooth music, even when jogging, working or driving
- [SOFT TOUCH OPERATION]- Instead of clicky buttons, use Soft Touch to Easily Answer, decline it, put it on hold; Play/Pause Music by Double Clicking, ,activate voice assistant by Triple Click on Left Earbud, Enter/ Exit Gaming Mode by Triple Click Right Earbud
- [ACTIVE-SMART CASE]- The case is pocket-friendly and has in-built 380mAh battery with LED indicator and the earphones also have 40mAh inbuilt batteries. Now you can enjoy wireless music for 4 hours
- [COMFORTABLE & SECURE FIT]- It comes with three sizes of ear-buds suitable for all ear shapes
- [LATEST BLUETOOTH 5.0]- Most power efficient Bluetooth 5.0 BLE low energy which does not drain the battery of your phone quickly
Amazon Echo Show 8
Key Specs
- See and do more with Alexa - With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.
- Ask Alexa to show your favourite TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video or Voot, or stream music videos from Hungama Music. Enjoy music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama. Keep your kids entertained with skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem and more.
- Connect with video calling and messaging - Make video calls to friends and family who have Skype, other Echo devices with screen, or the Alexa app. You can also make voice calls, send messages, or instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home to make a quick announcement or check in on the kids.
- Control your smart home - Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the simple interactive display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and switch on the geyser or AC.
- Made to fit your life - Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.
- Designed to protect your privacy - Electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.
FINGERS SuperLit Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0, stereo performance,TWS technology
- 45mm drivers
- Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, MicroSD Card
- USB or 3.5mm Aux input
- 2000mAh battery
- battery life of 9 hours
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,695
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
14,792
-
62,900
-
34,695
-
44,900
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250