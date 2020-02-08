Week 7, 2020 Launch Roundup: POCO X2, Realme C3, Lava Z53 And More

Realme C3, from the list, will leave you greatly surprised by the features it carries at just Rs. 6,999. Its highlighting spec is the use of a massive 5,000mAh battery capacity.

It will be available for sales, from February 14th, 2020 via Flipkart as the first sale, and later on to other online as well as offline stores.

You can go for the AMANI ASP-BT-6310 Bluetooth earphones which comes with a compact design. It supports the noise-cancellation microphone and a noise-isolation feature, offering clear crystal audio experience. It sports Bluetooth 4.0 and offers up to 6 hours of playback time. It is expected to get charged fully in less than 2 hours.

FINGERS SuperLit Portable Bluetooth Speaker is an ideal speaker that comes with RGB lights that glow to the rhythm of the music you play. The list has a couple more products with spec details below. All these products are also available across online retailers at heavy discounts and great cashback offers.

Realme C3

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10W charging

Lava Z53

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1280 × 600 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali 820MP1 GPU

1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

4120mAh battery

AMANI ASP-BT-6310 Bluetooth earphones

Key Specs

17.64 grams

connect via Bluetooth 4.0 for clear audio playback

buttons that give users full control over music playback

Micro USB and AMANI claims

a battery life of 6 hours continuous playback

Portronics Harmonics Twins II

Key Specs

[BEST HD TWS STEREO MUSIC]- Enjoy stereo music and take calls on the go! Get true freedom from dangling cables and experience smooth music, even when jogging, working or driving

[SOFT TOUCH OPERATION]- Instead of clicky buttons, use Soft Touch to Easily Answer, decline it, put it on hold; Play/Pause Music by Double Clicking, ,activate voice assistant by Triple Click on Left Earbud, Enter/ Exit Gaming Mode by Triple Click Right Earbud

[ACTIVE-SMART CASE]- The case is pocket-friendly and has in-built 380mAh battery with LED indicator and the earphones also have 40mAh inbuilt batteries. Now you can enjoy wireless music for 4 hours

[COMFORTABLE & SECURE FIT]- It comes with three sizes of ear-buds suitable for all ear shapes

[LATEST BLUETOOTH 5.0]- Most power efficient Bluetooth 5.0 BLE low energy which does not drain the battery of your phone quickly

Amazon Echo Show 8

Key Specs

See and do more with Alexa - With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.

Ask Alexa to show your favourite TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video or Voot, or stream music videos from Hungama Music. Enjoy music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama. Keep your kids entertained with skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem and more.

Connect with video calling and messaging - Make video calls to friends and family who have Skype, other Echo devices with screen, or the Alexa app. You can also make voice calls, send messages, or instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home to make a quick announcement or check in on the kids.

Control your smart home - Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the simple interactive display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and switch on the geyser or AC.

Made to fit your life - Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Designed to protect your privacy - Electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.

FINGERS SuperLit Portable Bluetooth Speaker

