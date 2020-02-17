Week 8, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy ZFlip, Galaxy S20, Redmi 8A Dual, Xiaomi Mi 10 And More

Here's a list of some of the most trending smartphones and other electronics. Samsung's ever-since commendable move to add premium category phones to the portfolio has benefited the company most in terms of revenues. With the introduction of its next flagship phones, the brand is entitled with the huge influx of revenues.

And, also, the brand launched several accessories like power banks and earbuds which are compatible with the new as well as quite older Galaxy models. Redmi has credits because of the introduction of some day-to-day accessories including power banks, routers, and wireless chargers.

The company has recently launched its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones as well, and the specs can be seen on the list right below.

There are other electronics mentioned on our list covering wireless headphones from Sennheiser, ARM Cortex processors, new smartwatches, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Key Specs

6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP f/2.4 Front Camera

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps)

Download, LTE Cat.13 Up to 150Mbps Upload, Up to 1.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload

Nano-SIM + eSIM

3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0

Profile: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), ACC, SBC

Earbuds,Wingtips,Eartips,Charging Case,Charging Cable (USB TYPE C),QSG

6.3g weight

270mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP +12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 12-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200)

Key Specs

Fastest Wi-Fi with up to 10.8Gbps Combined Wireless Speed - 12-Stream Tri-band Wi-Fi with combined wireless speeds up to 10.8Gbps (1.2 + 4.8 + 4.8Gbps).

12-Streams Tri-band Wi-Fi - Eight streams of 5GHz and four streams of 2.4GHz means more bandwidth and less congestion for all devices on the Wi-Fi network.

Smart Connect - Intelligently selects the fastest Wi-Fi band for every device connection. One Wi-Fi name for the entire home.

Nighthawk App - Easily set up your router and get more out of your Wi-Fi. Includes remote access to manage your network away from home.

Wi-Fi 6 Optimized Powerful Processor - 64bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor ensures smooth 4K UHD streaming & gaming - ideal for Gigabit internet speeds.

Multi-Gig Ethernet Port 2.5G - 2.5 times the wired speed of a typical Gigabit port, to be used for LAN or internet connectivity.

Five Gigabit Ethernet Ports - Connect more wired devices for faster file transfer and uninterrupted connections. Ability to aggregate two Gigabit

LAN ports and two Gigabit WAN ports (configurable) concurrently.

Automatic firmware updates - Latest security patches delivered to the router.

Pre-optimized Antennas - Unfold and set antennas on the router, no further adjustment required. The AX12 antennas come pre-optimized for the best Wi-Fi performance.

Dynamic QoS - Prioritizes network traffic for uninterrupted video streaming for applications like YouTube, Netﬂix & others.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S20

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank

Key Specs

10000mAh, 3.7V, 37Wh battery

2 x USB Type-A Output - 5.1V-2.4A / 5.1V-2.6A

USB Type-C / micro USB Input - 5V-2.1A

Protection from over current, over-power, short circuit and more

Dimensions: 150.5×73.6×15.1mm

Redmi 20000mAh Power Bank

Key Specs

20000mAh, 3.7V, 74Wh battery

2 x USB Type-A Output - 5.1V-2.4A / 5.1V-3.6A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A

USB Type-C / micro USB Input - 5V-2.1A / 9V-2.1A / 12V-1.5A

Protection from over current, over-power, short circuit and more

Dimensions: 154×73.6×27.3mm

FINGERS Pro Wireless PD-QC and Fuel+ 10000mAh

Key Specs

A 2-1 portable power bank capable of charging devices via both wired and wirelessly. With its 10,000mAh ‘A' Grade Li-Polymer battery, it can charge devices via its 2 USB ports (1 USB-A and 1 USB-C) simultaneously with a Qi-compatible device.

Xiaomi AIoT Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax Router AX3600

Key Specs

574Mbps 802.11ax 2 × 2 2.4G / 2402Mbps 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 4 × 4 5GHz

Protocol: IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax, IEEE 802.3 / 3u / 3ab

1GHz quad-core IPQ8071A processor + 1.7GHz dual-core NPU

512MB RAM, 256MB ROM

6 external omni directional antennas + 1 AIoT antenna that automatically connects to Xiaomi smart devices using app

MU-MIMO technology allows multiple antennas of the router to serve multiple devices at the same time offering the best experience

Up to 238 connected devices

Real time monitoring, parental controls with Mi WiFi app on Android and iOS

Aluminum alloy heat sink and high thermal conductivity thermal adhesive, cooling holes on the top, bottom and sides for heat dissipation. A metal part is arranged on the triangular top surface to accelerate the heat transfer from the inside to the outside

WPA3 next generation of Wi-Fi security standard

3 x 10/100 / 1000M adaptive LAN ports (Auto MDI / MDIX), 1x 10/100 / 1000M adaptive WAN port (Auto MDI / MDIX),

7 x LED indicators

Xiaomi GaN Type-C 65W fast charger AD65G

Key Specs

Uses Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor material used in space and military field for high thermal efficiency, high temperature resistance, acid and alkali resistance and maximum charging, also makes the charger smaller and light-weight

USB Type-C Port

Output max 65W (15V-3A / 9V-3A /10V-5A / 12V-3A / 15V-3A / 20V-3.25A)

Dimensions: 30.8 x 30.8 x 56.3mm

USB Type-C to Type-C Cable included

48% smaller than standard Xiaomi charger

Supports Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops including Apple MacBooks and select Lenovo, HP, HUAWEI, HONOR, ASUS, Samsung laptops and Google Pixelbook

Xiaomi Bluetooth Speaker Wireless Charger

Key Specs

Black colored fabric on the front and white merges with the surrounding environment

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, NFC for fast pairing

2 x 5W (10W) speaker with 280cc large sound chamber with dual passive radiators

Built-in microphone for attending calls when connected to a phone

Up to 30W (Mi 10 series and Mi 9 Pro) wireless charging support in the center of the speaker so you can place the phone on it

20° elevation design on its front allows users to charge their smartphones while consuming media with ease

Also works on any Qi wireless charging supported phones

Power, volume controls, Bluetooth and NFC paring buttons on the top

When the device is charging Mi 10 or Mi 10 Pro, the smartphone will automatically switch on XiaoAi AI ambient display after the screen is locked, turning the smartphone and the speaker into a XiaoAi AI assistant with touch screens

Protection against high temperature, short circuit, power and more

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP +20MP 117° (13MP 123° in Mi 10) Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

Mi 10- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery

Mi 10 Pro - 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless ANC headphones

Key Specs

One touch access to voice assistant: with the touch of a single button you have access to your AI helper: Siri, hey google and Alexa

Exceptional battery performance up to 30 hours: the pxc 550-ii wireless delivers up to 30 hours of battery life, you can travel from London to Hong Kong and back with just one charge

Superior sound quality and active noise cancellation: the pxc 550-ii delivers Sennheiser legendary sound quality, active noise cancellation reduces the ambient noise around you and can be adjusted

Touch control: a touch pad on the right ear cup provides vol, play, stop, pause and track skipping control, touching the ear cup allows you to take an incoming call

Smart pause (activated via the app) auto on and off: swivel the ear cups to turn off, sensors detect when you wear the headphone and play or pause music

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Games Athlete Edition

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Redmi 8A Dual

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

OPPO Reno3 5G Vitality Edition

Key Specs