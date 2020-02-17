Just In
Week 8, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy ZFlip, Galaxy S20, Redmi 8A Dual, Xiaomi Mi 10 And More
Week 8 was the worst affected week so far this year, as the tech-world's biggest MWC event got canceled, over coronavirus risks. However, the loss got partially compensated by OEMs which came up with occasional electronic launches, that filled the void. Among them, Samsung remained as the most trending brand, thanks to the introduction of the Galaxy S20 series, alongside the Z Flip-- clamshell phone.
Here's a list of some of the most trending smartphones and other electronics. Samsung's ever-since commendable move to add premium category phones to the portfolio has benefited the company most in terms of revenues. With the introduction of its next flagship phones, the brand is entitled with the huge influx of revenues.
And, also, the brand launched several accessories like power banks and earbuds which are compatible with the new as well as quite older Galaxy models. Redmi has credits because of the introduction of some day-to-day accessories including power banks, routers, and wireless chargers.
The company has recently launched its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones as well, and the specs can be seen on the list right below.
There are other electronics mentioned on our list covering wireless headphones from Sennheiser, ARM Cortex processors, new smartwatches, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) 21.5:9 Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP f/2.4 Front Camera
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps)
- Download, LTE Cat.13 Up to 150Mbps Upload, Up to 1.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload
- Nano-SIM + eSIM
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Profile: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP
- Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), ACC, SBC
- Earbuds,Wingtips,Eartips,Charging Case,Charging Cable (USB TYPE C),QSG
- 6.3g weight
- 270mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP +12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 12-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200)
Key Specs
- Fastest Wi-Fi with up to 10.8Gbps Combined Wireless Speed - 12-Stream Tri-band Wi-Fi with combined wireless speeds up to 10.8Gbps (1.2 + 4.8 + 4.8Gbps).
- 12-Streams Tri-band Wi-Fi - Eight streams of 5GHz and four streams of 2.4GHz means more bandwidth and less congestion for all devices on the Wi-Fi network.
- Smart Connect - Intelligently selects the fastest Wi-Fi band for every device connection. One Wi-Fi name for the entire home.
- Nighthawk App - Easily set up your router and get more out of your Wi-Fi. Includes remote access to manage your network away from home.
- Wi-Fi 6 Optimized Powerful Processor - 64bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor ensures smooth 4K UHD streaming & gaming - ideal for Gigabit internet speeds.
- Multi-Gig Ethernet Port 2.5G - 2.5 times the wired speed of a typical Gigabit port, to be used for LAN or internet connectivity.
- Five Gigabit Ethernet Ports - Connect more wired devices for faster file transfer and uninterrupted connections. Ability to aggregate two Gigabit
- LAN ports and two Gigabit WAN ports (configurable) concurrently.
- Automatic firmware updates - Latest security patches delivered to the router.
- Pre-optimized Antennas - Unfold and set antennas on the router, no further adjustment required. The AX12 antennas come pre-optimized for the best Wi-Fi performance.
- Dynamic QoS - Prioritizes network traffic for uninterrupted video streaming for applications like YouTube, Netﬂix & others.
- Pricing and Availability
Samsung Galaxy S20
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20+
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank
Key Specs
- 10000mAh, 3.7V, 37Wh battery
- 2 x USB Type-A Output - 5.1V-2.4A / 5.1V-2.6A
- USB Type-C / micro USB Input - 5V-2.1A
- Protection from over current, over-power, short circuit and more
- Dimensions: 150.5×73.6×15.1mm
Redmi 20000mAh Power Bank
Key Specs
- 20000mAh, 3.7V, 74Wh battery
- 2 x USB Type-A Output - 5.1V-2.4A / 5.1V-3.6A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A
- USB Type-C / micro USB Input - 5V-2.1A / 9V-2.1A / 12V-1.5A
- Protection from over current, over-power, short circuit and more
- Dimensions: 154×73.6×27.3mm
FINGERS Pro Wireless PD-QC and Fuel+ 10000mAh
Key Specs
A 2-1 portable power bank capable of charging devices via both wired and wirelessly. With its 10,000mAh ‘A' Grade Li-Polymer battery, it can charge devices via its 2 USB ports (1 USB-A and 1 USB-C) simultaneously with a Qi-compatible device.
Xiaomi AIoT Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax Router AX3600
Key Specs
- 574Mbps 802.11ax 2 × 2 2.4G / 2402Mbps 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 4 × 4 5GHz
- Protocol: IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax, IEEE 802.3 / 3u / 3ab
- 1GHz quad-core IPQ8071A processor + 1.7GHz dual-core NPU
- 512MB RAM, 256MB ROM
- 6 external omni directional antennas + 1 AIoT antenna that automatically connects to Xiaomi smart devices using app
- MU-MIMO technology allows multiple antennas of the router to serve multiple devices at the same time offering the best experience
- Up to 238 connected devices
- Real time monitoring, parental controls with Mi WiFi app on Android and iOS
- Aluminum alloy heat sink and high thermal conductivity thermal adhesive, cooling holes on the top, bottom and sides for heat dissipation. A metal part is arranged on the triangular top surface to accelerate the heat transfer from the inside to the outside
- WPA3 next generation of Wi-Fi security standard
- 3 x 10/100 / 1000M adaptive LAN ports (Auto MDI / MDIX), 1x 10/100 / 1000M adaptive WAN port (Auto MDI / MDIX),
- 7 x LED indicators
Xiaomi GaN Type-C 65W fast charger AD65G
Key Specs
- Uses Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor material used in space and military field for high thermal efficiency, high temperature resistance, acid and alkali resistance and maximum charging, also makes the charger smaller and light-weight
- USB Type-C Port
- Output max 65W (15V-3A / 9V-3A /10V-5A / 12V-3A / 15V-3A / 20V-3.25A)
- Dimensions: 30.8 x 30.8 x 56.3mm
- USB Type-C to Type-C Cable included
- 48% smaller than standard Xiaomi charger
- Supports Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops including Apple MacBooks and select Lenovo, HP, HUAWEI, HONOR, ASUS, Samsung laptops and Google Pixelbook
Xiaomi Bluetooth Speaker Wireless Charger
Key Specs
- Black colored fabric on the front and white merges with the surrounding environment
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, NFC for fast pairing
- 2 x 5W (10W) speaker with 280cc large sound chamber with dual passive radiators
- Built-in microphone for attending calls when connected to a phone
- Up to 30W (Mi 10 series and Mi 9 Pro) wireless charging support in the center of the speaker so you can place the phone on it
- 20° elevation design on its front allows users to charge their smartphones while consuming media with ease
- Also works on any Qi wireless charging supported phones
- Power, volume controls, Bluetooth and NFC paring buttons on the top
- When the device is charging Mi 10 or Mi 10 Pro, the smartphone will automatically switch on XiaoAi AI ambient display after the screen is locked, turning the smartphone and the speaker into a XiaoAi AI assistant with touch screens
- Protection against high temperature, short circuit, power and more
Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP +20MP 117° (13MP 123° in Mi 10) Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- Mi 10- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
- Mi 10 Pro - 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless ANC headphones
Key Specs
- One touch access to voice assistant: with the touch of a single button you have access to your AI helper: Siri, hey google and Alexa
- Exceptional battery performance up to 30 hours: the pxc 550-ii wireless delivers up to 30 hours of battery life, you can travel from London to Hong Kong and back with just one charge
- Superior sound quality and active noise cancellation: the pxc 550-ii delivers Sennheiser legendary sound quality, active noise cancellation reduces the ambient noise around you and can be adjusted
- Touch control: a touch pad on the right ear cup provides vol, play, stop, pause and track skipping control, touching the ear cup allows you to take an incoming call
- Smart pause (activated via the app) auto on and off: swivel the ear cups to turn off, sensors detect when you wear the headphone and play or pause music
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Games Athlete Edition
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Redmi 8A Dual
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
OPPO Reno3 5G Vitality Edition
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with
- Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery
