Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup: Moto E7 Power, Samsung Galaxy F62, Moto G30, And More

As noted, we have several smartphones on the Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup list. This includes the Samsung Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy F62. Both Samsung smartphones have been sweeping the headlines since their debut. Additionally, the Motorola Moto E7 Power also debuted last week with an affordable price tag. The Motorola Moto G30 also debuted alongside.

Joining the list of Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup are Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+. These new tablets feature several new upgrades in the camera and performance departments. Next comes the list of new audio accessories in the market. We have the Anker Soundcore Rave Party 160W Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Microsoft Xbox Wireless headset, and the BQEYZ Spring 2 IEMs.

The list of audio accessories on the Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup also includes the boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA 200W. pTron Bassbuds Pro and the pTron Bassbuds Vista truly wireless earbuds have also debuted in the market with upgraded audio experiences for users.

Apart from this, Lumiford has also launched several new headphones and audio accessories for users. The Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup includes devices like the Lumiford HD50, Lumiford HD60, and the Lumiford HD70 Bluetooth headphones. Apart from this, the list also includes two other unique devices.

These are the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential specifications and the Sony VAIO Z (2021) laptop. As the name suggests, one is a smart clock and the other is a laptop. Sony seems to have made a comeback with the VAIO series for the Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ specifications

Key Specs

Tab S7+ - 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752 pixel) WQXGA+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Tab S7 - 11-inch (2560 x 1600 pixel) WQXGA 120Hz LTPS TFT display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with One UI

13MP rear camera with f / 2.0 aperture, LED flash, 5MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Galaxy S7+ - In-display fingerprint scanner

Galaxy S7 - Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Quad speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, USB Type-C

Tab S7+ - 10,090mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging

Tab S7 - 8,000mAh battery

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Key Specs

4-inch LED display with 31 Lumes night light

Amlogic A113X processor

3W Speaker

2 x Microphone Array

4 GB RAM and 512 MB ROM

Microphone Mute Toggle (1), Volume +/- (1), Play Button, and Alarm Button

WLAN : 2.4G/5G Dual Band, IEEE 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0

Moto E7 Power

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ MaxVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMCP) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMCP) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP macro camera

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Android 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Google Assistant Button

Water resistant (IP52)

Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO

5,000 mAh battery

boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA 200W

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 200 W

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Power Source: AC Adapter

Dolby Atmos 3D

Wireless music streaming via bluetooth

Anker Soundcore Rave Party 160W Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 160 W

Power Source: Battery, AC Adapter, USB Chargeable

Battery life: 24 hrs | Charging time: 4 hrs

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless range: 20 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Microsoft Xbox Wireless headset

Key Specs

Mic design: bendable boom with dual mics and Illuminated LED when mic is on

Bluetooth version: 4.2 (A2DP, HFP, HSP) Codec: SBC

Internal, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge

Speaker size: 40mm

Speaker material: Paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet

Speaker Impedance: 32 ohm

Speaker Response: 20Hz - 20kHz

BQEYZ Spring 2 IEMs

Key Specs

Triple driver hybrid setup on each side featuring, one 13mm DD unit, 9 layers Piezo Electric unit, and One BA unit.

Impedance: 32Ω.

Sensitivity: 110dB.

Frequency Response Range: 7Hz-40kHz.

5-Axis CNC Machined Aluminium ear shells available in two different colors.

4-Strand Single Crystal Copper cable available in 2.5, 3.5, and 4.4 termination plugs.

Cable Length: 1.2m.

2-Pin 0.78mm Connector Type.

Moto G30

Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

64MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash, 8MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

3.5mm audio jack, Google Assistant button, Bottom-ported speaker

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Water resistant (IP52)

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

5,000 mAh battery

Moto G10

Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash, 8MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Google Assistant button, Bottom-ported speaker

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging / 6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (2.3GHz Quad + 1.8GHz Quad ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with Samsung GM2 sensor, LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

Lumiford HD50

Key Specs

1.2 meter Tangle free cable

10mm Dynamic drivers for crystal clear music

in line controllers for making life easier on the go, play/pause music or answer/end calls with one-click

ergonomic ear fit which is comfortable for wearing all day long

Universal AUX pin compatible for all devices

Lumiford HD60

Key Specs

1.2 meter Tangle free cable

8mm Dynamic drivers for crystal clear music

in line controllers for making life easier on the go, play/pause music or answer/end calls with one-click

ergonomic ear fit which is comfortable for wearing all day long

Universal AUX pin compatible for all devices

Lumiford HD70 Bluetooth headphones

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 150 hr | Charging time: 2.5

pTron Bassbuds Pro

Key Specs

In-ear True Wireless Stereo earbuds (TWS) featuring Smart Touch Control & Bass

On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience, Type-C port ensures fast charging

1 year manufacturer warranty, for any queries please contact_us on: [040-67138888]

Ultra-mini Size Ergonomic Design; Lightweight; 4 Hours of Talk-time; 3 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 12 Hours using Charging Case; LCD Display Compact Charging Case

Bluetooth 5.0, 10m Seamless Connectivity; 40*2 mAh Battery; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours Standby Time; Type-C Charging Cable included

Supports Voice Assistant; Universal Earbuds; 300mAh Magnetic Charging Case; 2-3 Charge Cycles

pTron Bassbuds Vista truly wireless earbuds

Key Specs

In-Ear True Wireless Stereo Earbuds with Hi-Fi audio quality and Deep Bass. These TWS earbuds offer easy access to multi-function button controls for overall seamless music & call user experience.

Latest Bluetooth v5.1; Strong 10M Wireless Connectivity; Low Latency Streaming; Instant Auto-pairing; Lightweight Earbuds 4gm Each; Built-in Ceramic Mic for HD Calls; Convenient 5W Wireless Charger

Ergonomic Design; Powerful 10mm Dynamic Driver for Balanced Audio; IPX4 Sweat/Splash Resistant; In-ear Style Offers Passive Noise Cancelation; 4 Hrs Playback Time; 3 Hrs Talktime; 120 Hrs Standby Time

Snug-fit TWS Earbuds with Voice Assistance; 40mAh Li-Polymer Battery in each Bud; Just 1 Hr Charging; Compact & Portable 400mAh Li-Polymer Charging Case (38gm); Micro USB Cable & Charging pad provided

Samsung Galaxy F62

Key Specs