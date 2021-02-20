Just In
- 7 hrs ago How To Check Airtel Postpaid Bill Via Website, App, And USSD Codes
-
- 13 hrs ago Vi Vs Jio Vs Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 250: Which Plan Is Better?
- 13 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy F62 First Sale Set For February 22: Price And Offers
- 14 hrs ago Vivo S9e With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Surfaces Online; Launch Tipped For March 6
Don't Miss
- Sports Liverpool 0-2 Everton: Reds slump continues as Toffees end Anfield misery
- Movies Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 Winners: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj & Others Bag Awards
- News BJP office-bearer a Bangladeshi, says Maharashtra home minister
- Travel March 2021: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
- Finance SBI YONO Merchant App for Low-Cost Digital Payments
- Education JEE Main 2021: Check COVID 19 Guidelines For Exam Day By NTA
- Lifestyle Repulsed By Honeycomb? Soap Bubbles? Lotus Stem? You May Have Trypophobia Fear Of Holes
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 N-Line Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Its Launch: Spy Pics & Details
Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup: Moto E7 Power, Samsung Galaxy F62, Moto G30, And More
As we glide through February, several OEMs are hearing up for device launches. While we have smartphone releases catering to the market demand, we also have several other devices like smart clocks, headphones, and other gadgets. We've compiled a list of launches for Week 8, 2021 that ranges from smartphones to speakers, headphones, and so on. The Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup is listed below.
As noted, we have several smartphones on the Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup list. This includes the Samsung Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy F62. Both Samsung smartphones have been sweeping the headlines since their debut. Additionally, the Motorola Moto E7 Power also debuted last week with an affordable price tag. The Motorola Moto G30 also debuted alongside.
Joining the list of Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup are Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+. These new tablets feature several new upgrades in the camera and performance departments. Next comes the list of new audio accessories in the market. We have the Anker Soundcore Rave Party 160W Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Microsoft Xbox Wireless headset, and the BQEYZ Spring 2 IEMs.
The list of audio accessories on the Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup also includes the boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA 200W. pTron Bassbuds Pro and the pTron Bassbuds Vista truly wireless earbuds have also debuted in the market with upgraded audio experiences for users.
Apart from this, Lumiford has also launched several new headphones and audio accessories for users. The Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup includes devices like the Lumiford HD50, Lumiford HD60, and the Lumiford HD70 Bluetooth headphones. Apart from this, the list also includes two other unique devices.
These are the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential specifications and the Sony VAIO Z (2021) laptop. As the name suggests, one is a smart clock and the other is a laptop. Sony seems to have made a comeback with the VAIO series for the Week 8, 2021 Launch Roundup.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ specifications
Key Specs
- Tab S7+ - 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752 pixel) WQXGA+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display
- Tab S7 - 11-inch (2560 x 1600 pixel) WQXGA 120Hz LTPS TFT display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with One UI
- 13MP rear camera with f / 2.0 aperture, LED flash, 5MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Galaxy S7+ - In-display fingerprint scanner
- Galaxy S7 - Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Quad speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, USB Type-C
- Tab S7+ - 10,090mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging
- Tab S7 - 8,000mAh battery
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
Key Specs
- 4-inch LED display with 31 Lumes night light
- Amlogic A113X processor
- 3W Speaker
- 2 x Microphone Array
- 4 GB RAM and 512 MB ROM
- Microphone Mute Toggle (1), Volume +/- (1), Play Button, and Alarm Button
- WLAN : 2.4G/5G Dual Band, IEEE 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0
Moto E7 Power
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ MaxVision display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMCP) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMCP) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP macro camera
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Android 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Google Assistant Button
- Water resistant (IP52)
- Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO
- 5,000 mAh battery
boAt AAVANTE Bar 4000DA 200W
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 200 W
- Bluetooth Version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Dolby Atmos 3D
- Wireless music streaming via bluetooth
Anker Soundcore Rave Party 160W Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 160 W
- Power Source: Battery, AC Adapter, USB Chargeable
- Battery life: 24 hrs | Charging time: 4 hrs
- Bluetooth Version: 5
- Wireless range: 20 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Microsoft Xbox Wireless headset
Key Specs
- Mic design: bendable boom with dual mics and Illuminated LED when mic is on
- Bluetooth version: 4.2 (A2DP, HFP, HSP) Codec: SBC
- Internal, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge
- Speaker size: 40mm
- Speaker material: Paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet
- Speaker Impedance: 32 ohm
- Speaker Response: 20Hz - 20kHz
BQEYZ Spring 2 IEMs
Key Specs
- Triple driver hybrid setup on each side featuring, one 13mm DD unit, 9 layers Piezo Electric unit, and One BA unit.
- Impedance: 32Ω.
- Sensitivity: 110dB.
- Frequency Response Range: 7Hz-40kHz.
- 5-Axis CNC Machined Aluminium ear shells available in two different colors.
- 4-Strand Single Crystal Copper cable available in 2.5, 3.5, and 4.4 termination plugs.
- Cable Length: 1.2m.
- 2-Pin 0.78mm Connector Type.
Moto G30
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 64MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash, 8MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 3.5mm audio jack, Google Assistant button, Bottom-ported speaker
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Water resistant (IP52)
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 5,000 mAh battery
Moto G10
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 48MP rear camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash, 8MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Google Assistant button, Bottom-ported speaker
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging / 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (2.3GHz Quad + 1.8GHz Quad ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with Samsung GM2 sensor, LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Lumiford HD50
Key Specs
- 1.2 meter Tangle free cable
- 10mm Dynamic drivers for crystal clear music
- in line controllers for making life easier on the go, play/pause music or answer/end calls with one-click
- ergonomic ear fit which is comfortable for wearing all day long
- Universal AUX pin compatible for all devices
Lumiford HD60
Key Specs
- 1.2 meter Tangle free cable
- 8mm Dynamic drivers for crystal clear music
- in line controllers for making life easier on the go, play/pause music or answer/end calls with one-click
- ergonomic ear fit which is comfortable for wearing all day long
- Universal AUX pin compatible for all devices
Lumiford HD70 Bluetooth headphones
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 150 hr | Charging time: 2.5
pTron Bassbuds Pro
Key Specs
- In-ear True Wireless Stereo earbuds (TWS) featuring Smart Touch Control & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience, Type-C port ensures fast charging
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, for any queries please contact_us on: [040-67138888]
- Ultra-mini Size Ergonomic Design; Lightweight; 4 Hours of Talk-time; 3 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 12 Hours using Charging Case; LCD Display Compact Charging Case
- Bluetooth 5.0, 10m Seamless Connectivity; 40*2 mAh Battery; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours Standby Time; Type-C Charging Cable included
- Supports Voice Assistant; Universal Earbuds; 300mAh Magnetic Charging Case; 2-3 Charge Cycles
pTron Bassbuds Vista truly wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- In-Ear True Wireless Stereo Earbuds with Hi-Fi audio quality and Deep Bass. These TWS earbuds offer easy access to multi-function button controls for overall seamless music & call user experience.
- Latest Bluetooth v5.1; Strong 10M Wireless Connectivity; Low Latency Streaming; Instant Auto-pairing; Lightweight Earbuds 4gm Each; Built-in Ceramic Mic for HD Calls; Convenient 5W Wireless Charger
- Ergonomic Design; Powerful 10mm Dynamic Driver for Balanced Audio; IPX4 Sweat/Splash Resistant; In-ear Style Offers Passive Noise Cancelation; 4 Hrs Playback Time; 3 Hrs Talktime; 120 Hrs Standby Time
- Snug-fit TWS Earbuds with Voice Assistance; 40mAh Li-Polymer Battery in each Bud; Just 1 Hr Charging; Compact & Portable 400mAh Li-Polymer Charging Case (38gm); Micro USB Cable & Charging pad provided
Samsung Galaxy F62
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,875
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000