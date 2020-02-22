Week 9, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A71, LG W10 Alpha, Sony Xperia L4, Surface Pro7 And More

Samsung Galaxy A71 is the next offering from the giant, after the S20 series. The handset belongs to a mid-range category with a price tag starting from Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options.

The A71 will be available for sales from February 24th, 2020, in India. Highlights are 64-megapixel primary sensor and 4,500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support.

Sony Xperia L4 remains a surprise entry from Sony, as the brand is losing its market in India due to Samsung's and Chinese dominance. However, the Xperia fan who adores sound and video quality can get hooked after the device for the right reasons.

But this entry-level device's main catch includes a 6.2-inch display with 21:9 wide aspect ratio and multi-window feature allowing to launch and use two apps at the same time.

Vu is in the news as it offers the next premium TV lineups sporting 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD, respectively. While the 32-inch variant is available at Rs. 10,999, the 43-inch display comes at Rs. 19, 999. Toreto Air Wireless Headphones offer quality features at their given price values. They offer durable backups along with quick charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Vu Premium 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Android Smart TVs

Key Specs

32-inch (1366 × 768 pixels) / 43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8ms response time

Adaptive Contrast, MPEG Noise Reduction, PC and Game Mode

Quad-Core processor with Dual-Core GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 9.0, Chromecast built-in, Screen Mirroring

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, IR, 2 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port

Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play Hotkeys on Remote

20W (32″) / 24W (43″) Box Speaker with Dolby Digital and DTS Studio Sound

TECNO CAMON 15

Key Specs

6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio

4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP AI Selfie Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS

5000mAh battery

TECNO CAMON 15 Pro

Key Specs

6.53 inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) full view display

2.35 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 Processor

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera, 5MP + 2MP camera

32MP Pop-Up AI Selfie camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS

4000mAh battery

LG W10 Alpha

Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ FullVision display with Raindrop notch

1.6GHz Octa-Core UNISOC SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + dedicated microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3450mAh (typical) built-in battery; Charging: 5V 1.5A

Sony Xperia L4

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1680×720 pixels) HD+ 21:9 display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,580mAh built-in battery with fast charging

HiFuture FlyBuds True Wireless Earbuds

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

Built-in dynamic N42 Neodymium magnet driver offers rich sound with crisp treble and powerful and deep bass.

Graphene drivers oscillate with extreme precision to bring you sound with extraordinary sound signature and an ultra-realistic listening experience

Earpieces feature 45° angled nozzles extended by a small stem for nice seal and noise isolation.

Earphones have an ergonomic fit and sit neatly in the ear canal giving you enhanced comfort and security

Each earpiece weighs 5 grams, and the entire weight of the device with the charging case is just 45 grams

Case is slim, yet robust and slips easily in your pocket, sports 3 LED indicators and a pairing button

Intelligent Touch Sensor Controls on the earpieces let you power them on and off, play music, pause, skip forward or backward a track, answer incoming calls from your phone, and summon Siri or Google Voice.

Splash resistant (IPX5 certified)

4 hours of playback on a single charge, 500mAh battery

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Key Specs

12.3-inch PixelSense Display (2736 x 1824 pixels)

Surface Pen

Up to Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics on the Core i3 model / Intel Iris Plus Graphics on Core i5 and Core i7 models

Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, Up to 256GB SSD

8MP rear camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording

5MP front camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording

1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE,

Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer

Up to 13 hours of battery life

Colors: Platinum, Matte Black

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Key Specs

2-Way Dynamic (Woofer +plus Tweeter) speaker for rich treble and powerful bass for more balanced sound signature with the Buds+.

3 Mics (2 Outer +plus 1 Inner) use beam forming technology to offer much improved audio capture for calls.

Improved Ambient Sound feature, giving users to choose from four levels of background noise pass-through.

Bluetooth 5.0, compatible with Samsung, other Android: Android 5.0 or higher & RAM 1.5GB above

Sensors: Accelerometer, IR, Hall, Touch

Charging Case Dimensions: 38.8 x 70 x 26.5mm; Weight: 39.6g

85mAh battery

LG K61

Key Specs

6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display

2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP depth sensor, LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery

LG K51S

Key Specs

6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP Ultra-wide sensor + 2MP macro sensor + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery

LG K41S

Key Specs

6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera, 5MP Ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery

FINGERS Knockout Baby RGB party speaker

Key Specs

Two 4″ drivers that have a combined output for 24W that offers 360° sound and loud bass performance

Toreto claims the the shockproof body can withstand up to 1m drops

The in-built 3600 mAh battery can provide a continues listening time of up to 12 hours

For connectivity, the Knockout Baby can use Bluetooth 5.0, USB, wired mode via AUX and even has a FM mode

Toreto Air Wireless Headphones

Key Specs

Model : TOR 210

Item Name : Air

Charging Time : 2 Hours

Function : Wireless Headphone

Warranty : 1 Year

Battery : 300 mAh (Built-in Lithium Battery)

Connectivity : Bluetooth 4.2

Play Time : upto 10 Hours

Type of Headset : Over-the-ear

Xiaomi launches Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Key Specs