Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City: Jesus strikes late after Aguero penalty miss
- Lifestyle Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Finale 2020: Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning In GraphicLiner And High Bun
- Movies Rupesh Bane From Mumbai Is The Winner Of Dance Plus 5
- News Nationalism, 'Bharat mata ki jai' being misused to construct militant idea of India: Manmohan Singh
- Finance 4 Factors That Could Affect Markets This Week
- Automobiles Urban Mobility Lab Launched In Bangalore By Rocky Mountain Institute And Micelio
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
- Travel Top 6 Places To Visit In India To Observe Maha Shivratri!
Week 9, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A71, LG W10 Alpha, Sony Xperia L4, Surface Pro7 And More
Smartphones along with gadgets launched this concluding week are the ones that you wouldn't want to miss. Although the MWC is canceled, smartphone brands are offering occasional launches of these phones, to provide the users with the latest offerings. The gadgets too equally look enticing with a few new features. For the best knowledge, check out a list of some of these phones and gadgets below.
Samsung Galaxy A71 is the next offering from the giant, after the S20 series. The handset belongs to a mid-range category with a price tag starting from Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options.
The A71 will be available for sales from February 24th, 2020, in India. Highlights are 64-megapixel primary sensor and 4,500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support.
Sony Xperia L4 remains a surprise entry from Sony, as the brand is losing its market in India due to Samsung's and Chinese dominance. However, the Xperia fan who adores sound and video quality can get hooked after the device for the right reasons.
But this entry-level device's main catch includes a 6.2-inch display with 21:9 wide aspect ratio and multi-window feature allowing to launch and use two apps at the same time.
Vu is in the news as it offers the next premium TV lineups sporting 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD, respectively. While the 32-inch variant is available at Rs. 10,999, the 43-inch display comes at Rs. 19, 999. Toreto Air Wireless Headphones offer quality features at their given price values. They offer durable backups along with quick charging technology.
Samsung Galaxy A71
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Vu Premium 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Android Smart TVs
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366 × 768 pixels) / 43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8ms response time
- Adaptive Contrast, MPEG Noise Reduction, PC and Game Mode
- Quad-Core processor with Dual-Core GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 9.0, Chromecast built-in, Screen Mirroring
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, IR, 2 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port
- Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play Hotkeys on Remote
- 20W (32″) / 24W (43″) Box Speaker with Dolby Digital and DTS Studio Sound
TECNO CAMON 15
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio
- 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP AI Selfie Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS
- 5000mAh battery
TECNO CAMON 15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.53 inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) full view display
- 2.35 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 Processor
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera, 5MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP Pop-Up AI Selfie camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS
- 4000mAh battery
LG W10 Alpha
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ FullVision display with Raindrop notch
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core UNISOC SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + dedicated microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh (typical) built-in battery; Charging: 5V 1.5A
Sony Xperia L4
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1680×720 pixels) HD+ 21:9 display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,580mAh built-in battery with fast charging
HiFuture FlyBuds True Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- Built-in dynamic N42 Neodymium magnet driver offers rich sound with crisp treble and powerful and deep bass.
- Graphene drivers oscillate with extreme precision to bring you sound with extraordinary sound signature and an ultra-realistic listening experience
- Earpieces feature 45° angled nozzles extended by a small stem for nice seal and noise isolation.
- Earphones have an ergonomic fit and sit neatly in the ear canal giving you enhanced comfort and security
- Each earpiece weighs 5 grams, and the entire weight of the device with the charging case is just 45 grams
- Case is slim, yet robust and slips easily in your pocket, sports 3 LED indicators and a pairing button
- Intelligent Touch Sensor Controls on the earpieces let you power them on and off, play music, pause, skip forward or backward a track, answer incoming calls from your phone, and summon Siri or Google Voice.
- Splash resistant (IPX5 certified)
- 4 hours of playback on a single charge, 500mAh battery
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Key Specs
- 12.3-inch PixelSense Display (2736 x 1824 pixels)
- Surface Pen
- Up to Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor
- Intel UHD Graphics on the Core i3 model / Intel Iris Plus Graphics on Core i5 and Core i7 models
- Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, Up to 256GB SSD
- 8MP rear camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording
- 5MP front camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording
- 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE,
- Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
- Up to 13 hours of battery life
- Colors: Platinum, Matte Black
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Key Specs
- 2-Way Dynamic (Woofer +plus Tweeter) speaker for rich treble and powerful bass for more balanced sound signature with the Buds+.
- 3 Mics (2 Outer +plus 1 Inner) use beam forming technology to offer much improved audio capture for calls.
- Improved Ambient Sound feature, giving users to choose from four levels of background noise pass-through.
- Bluetooth 5.0, compatible with Samsung, other Android: Android 5.0 or higher & RAM 1.5GB above
- Sensors: Accelerometer, IR, Hall, Touch
- Charging Case Dimensions: 38.8 x 70 x 26.5mm; Weight: 39.6g
- 85mAh battery
LG K61
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display
- 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP depth sensor, LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
LG K51S
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display
- 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP Ultra-wide sensor + 2MP macro sensor + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
LG K41S
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display
- 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP Ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
FINGERS Knockout Baby RGB party speaker
Key Specs
- Two 4″ drivers that have a combined output for 24W that offers 360° sound and loud bass performance
- Toreto claims the the shockproof body can withstand up to 1m drops
- The in-built 3600 mAh battery can provide a continues listening time of up to 12 hours
- For connectivity, the Knockout Baby can use Bluetooth 5.0, USB, wired mode via AUX and even has a FM mode
Toreto Air Wireless Headphones
Key Specs
- Model : TOR 210
- Item Name : Air
- Charging Time : 2 Hours
- Function : Wireless Headphone
- Warranty : 1 Year
- Battery : 300 mAh (Built-in Lithium Battery)
- Connectivity : Bluetooth 4.2
- Play Time : upto 10 Hours
- Type of Headset : Over-the-ear
Xiaomi launches Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker
Key Specs
- 5W output for clear, rich and punchy bass
- Diaphragm with Canadian longer fiber film with a perfect damping system that restrains the vibration and makes the sound more natural and clear
- Built-in passive radiator effectively enhances the low-frequency sound effect, bringing in perfect sound texture and completely submerging you in brilliant sound quality
- Water-resistant (IPX5) against splashes and spills
- Bluetooth 5.0 with one-key function to answer or end a call
- Works with voice assistant on Android and iOS with a simple touch of a button
- Palm-sized speaker with a loop strip to carry it easily
- AUX port to connect devices without Bluetooth support
- 2000mAh battery with up to 20 hours of battery life
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
28,499
-
18,500
-
25,999
-
34,959
-
1,06,900
-
14,999
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,499
-
10,990
-
18,500
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
14,792
-
62,900
-
34,959
-
47,899
-
11,999
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
13,545
-
40,920
-
73,999
-
10,958
-
15,990
-
24,000
-
21,450