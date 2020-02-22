ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Week 9, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A71, LG W10 Alpha, Sony Xperia L4, Surface Pro7 And More

    By
    |

    Smartphones along with gadgets launched this concluding week are the ones that you wouldn't want to miss. Although the MWC is canceled, smartphone brands are offering occasional launches of these phones, to provide the users with the latest offerings. The gadgets too equally look enticing with a few new features. For the best knowledge, check out a list of some of these phones and gadgets below.

    Weekly Roundup: Smartphones And Other Gadgets Launched
     

    Samsung Galaxy A71 is the next offering from the giant, after the S20 series. The handset belongs to a mid-range category with a price tag starting from Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options.

    The A71 will be available for sales from February 24th, 2020, in India. Highlights are 64-megapixel primary sensor and 4,500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support.

    Sony Xperia L4 remains a surprise entry from Sony, as the brand is losing its market in India due to Samsung's and Chinese dominance. However, the Xperia fan who adores sound and video quality can get hooked after the device for the right reasons.

    But this entry-level device's main catch includes a 6.2-inch display with 21:9 wide aspect ratio and multi-window feature allowing to launch and use two apps at the same time.

    Vu is in the news as it offers the next premium TV lineups sporting 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD, respectively. While the 32-inch variant is available at Rs. 10,999, the 43-inch display comes at Rs. 19, 999. Toreto Air Wireless Headphones offer quality features at their given price values. They offer durable backups along with quick charging technology.

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Vu Premium 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Android Smart TVs
     

    Vu Premium 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Android Smart TVs

    Key Specs

    • 32-inch (1366 × 768 pixels) / 43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 8ms response time
    • Adaptive Contrast, MPEG Noise Reduction, PC and Game Mode
    • Quad-Core processor with Dual-Core GPU
    • 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
    • Android TV 9.0, Chromecast built-in, Screen Mirroring
    • WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, IR, 2 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port
    • Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play Hotkeys on Remote
    • 20W (32″) / 24W (43″) Box Speaker with Dolby Digital and DTS Studio Sound
    TECNO CAMON 15

    TECNO CAMON 15

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP AI Selfie Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS
    • 5000mAh battery
    TECNO CAMON 15 Pro

    TECNO CAMON 15 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.53 inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) full view display
    • 2.35 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 Processor
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera, 5MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP Pop-Up AI Selfie camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS
    • 4000mAh battery
    LG W10 Alpha

    LG W10 Alpha

    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ FullVision display with Raindrop notch
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core UNISOC SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + dedicated microSD)
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3450mAh (typical) built-in battery; Charging: 5V 1.5A
    Sony Xperia L4

    Sony Xperia L4

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1680×720 pixels) HD+ 21:9 display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,580mAh built-in battery with fast charging
    HiFuture FlyBuds True Wireless Earbuds

    HiFuture FlyBuds True Wireless Earbuds

    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
    • Built-in dynamic N42 Neodymium magnet driver offers rich sound with crisp treble and powerful and deep bass.
    • Graphene drivers oscillate with extreme precision to bring you sound with extraordinary sound signature and an ultra-realistic listening experience
    • Earpieces feature 45° angled nozzles extended by a small stem for nice seal and noise isolation.
    • Earphones have an ergonomic fit and sit neatly in the ear canal giving you enhanced comfort and security
    • Each earpiece weighs 5 grams, and the entire weight of the device with the charging case is just 45 grams
    • Case is slim, yet robust and slips easily in your pocket, sports 3 LED indicators and a pairing button
    • Intelligent Touch Sensor Controls on the earpieces let you power them on and off, play music, pause, skip forward or backward a track, answer incoming calls from your phone, and summon Siri or Google Voice.
    • Splash resistant (IPX5 certified)
    • 4 hours of playback on a single charge, 500mAh battery
    Microsoft Surface Pro 7

    Microsoft Surface Pro 7

    Key Specs

    • 12.3-inch PixelSense Display (2736 x 1824 pixels)
    • Surface Pen
    • Up to Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor
    • Intel UHD Graphics on the Core i3 model / Intel Iris Plus Graphics on Core i5 and Core i7 models
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, Up to 256GB SSD
    • 8MP rear camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording
    • 5MP front camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording
    • 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE,
    • Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
    • Up to 13 hours of battery life
    • Colors: Platinum, Matte Black
    Samsung Galaxy Buds+

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+

    Key Specs

    • 2-Way Dynamic (Woofer +plus Tweeter) speaker for rich treble and powerful bass for more balanced sound signature with the Buds+.
    • 3 Mics (2 Outer +plus 1 Inner) use beam forming technology to offer much improved audio capture for calls.
    • Improved Ambient Sound feature, giving users to choose from four levels of background noise pass-through.
    • Bluetooth 5.0, compatible with Samsung, other Android: Android 5.0 or higher & RAM 1.5GB above
    • Sensors: Accelerometer, IR, Hall, Touch
    • Charging Case Dimensions: 38.8 x 70 x 26.5mm; Weight: 39.6g
    • 85mAh battery
    LG K61

    LG K61

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display
    • 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP depth sensor, LED Flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh built-in battery
    LG K51S

    LG K51S

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display
    • 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP Ultra-wide sensor + 2MP macro sensor + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh built-in battery
    LG K41S

    LG K41S

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display
    • 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera, 5MP Ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh built-in battery
    FINGERS Knockout Baby RGB party speaker

    FINGERS Knockout Baby RGB party speaker

    Key Specs

    • Two 4″ drivers that have a combined output for 24W that offers 360° sound and loud bass performance
    • Toreto claims the the shockproof body can withstand up to 1m drops
    • The in-built 3600 mAh battery can provide a continues listening time of up to 12 hours
    • For connectivity, the Knockout Baby can use Bluetooth 5.0, USB, wired mode via AUX and even has a FM mode
    Toreto Air Wireless Headphones

    Toreto Air Wireless Headphones

    Key Specs

    • Model : TOR 210
    • Item Name : Air
    • Charging Time : 2 Hours
    • Function : Wireless Headphone
    • Warranty : 1 Year
    • Battery : 300 mAh (Built-in Lithium Battery)
    • Connectivity : Bluetooth 4.2
    • Play Time : upto 10 Hours
    • Type of Headset : Over-the-ear
    Xiaomi launches Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

    Xiaomi launches Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

    Key Specs

    • 5W output for clear, rich and punchy bass
    • Diaphragm with Canadian longer fiber film with a perfect damping system that restrains the vibration and makes the sound more natural and clear
    • Built-in passive radiator effectively enhances the low-frequency sound effect, bringing in perfect sound texture and completely submerging you in brilliant sound quality
    • Water-resistant (IPX5) against splashes and spills
    • Bluetooth 5.0 with one-key function to answer or end a call
    • Works with voice assistant on Android and iOS with a simple touch of a button
    • Palm-sized speaker with a loop strip to carry it easily
    • AUX port to connect devices without Bluetooth support
    • 2000mAh battery with up to 20 hours of battery life

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X