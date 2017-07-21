Intex Launches New ADSL 2+ Wireless Modems And Wireless Routers

Intex Technologies is planning to aggressively build its enterprise business by expanding its networking solutions category. The company today launched 5 new products comprising - 4 models in Wi-Fi networking which includes 2 models in ADSL 2+ wireless modems and 2 models in wireless routers and a 8-port fast Ethernet switch.

ADSL2+ Wireless Modems

The company has launched W300D and W150D models under the ADSL 2+ wireless modems, which are said to deliver wireless speeds of up to 300Mbps and 150Mbps respectively. ADSL2+

wireless modems are equipped with Dual internet connection types - ADSL and WAN. So whether you are using a DSL dial up internet service or internet service from cable operators, it allows you to choose the best service from the preferred ISP. With IPTV service you can access online videos on your TV set via a set top box, while surfing internet.

Wireless Wi-fi Routers

Intex also adds W308R and W316R to it's wireless router portfolio, which is said to deliver wireless speeds up to 300Mbps and 150Mbps respectively. The new range of products are b/g/n devices that provides 4x faster wireless speed and are backward compatible with 802.11b/g devices. The wireless Wi-fi routers are powered by MIMO technology and equipped with two external 5dBi antennas providing superior wireless coverage for larger homes and offices, or for users running bandwidth-intensive applications. Both the devices are supported by WPA/WPA2 encryptions for enhanced security. With capabilities to extend wireless connection to 2 or more PCs the device also comes with proper blockage technique for certain websites, URLs and links.

8-port Fast Ethernet Switch

FE8 is a 8-port 10/100Mbps fast Ethernet switch designed to enhance performance of small work groups. It gives users an easy plug & play solution for any port on 10Mbps or 100Mbps networks.

Commenting on its product-led strategy for the networking solutions business, Vikram Kalia, General Manager- Product Management, Intex Technologies (India) Ltd. said, "There is a paradigm shift in the usage pattern of internet in India. There is a need of having speedy and seamless internet connectivity for mobiles, PC, Android Boxes, Security DVRs, IP cameras; Wi-fi and ethernet enabled gaming consoles. Catering to these needs effectively, we offer these innovative products designed as part of our proposition to offer superior performance at pocket friendly prices. Through our unique product strategy led business plan, we aim to target varied internet user base in the country."