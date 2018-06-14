1MORE launches iBFree Sport Bluetooth earphone at Rs 3,999

1MORE has launched iBFree Sport Bluetooth Earphone with Microphone and Remote in India. 1MORE collaborated with internationally acclaimed Grammy Award Winning producer, mixer, and sound engineer Luca Bignardi.

The iBFree Sport Bluetooth Earphone has a Lightweight Ergonomic Sport Design. The Oblique angled ear fittings naturally match your ear canals. Taking into account the needs of different sizes of ears, 1MORE has provided horn-shaped smooth and safe non-toxic outer earmuffs with skin-friendly silicone material for better support. This helps in enjoying a long period of exercise and also gives you a long time of comfort and stability. Beyond comfort, the secure fit increases noise isolation, fullness, and bass.

The self-invented 1MORE Bluetooth chip, with V4.2 Bluetooth version, ensures faster and more stable connections with communication distances up to 10 meters eliminating the need for "wire" communication. The Earphone adopts lithium polymer battery to make it work more stable and safe. The High-performance lithium-polymer battery when fully charged, can achieve the call for about 8 hours, playing music for about 8 hours.

The 1MORE iBFree Sport Bluetooth Earphone with AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) high-quality codec technology, Bluetooth transmission and with a higher decoding rate significantly reduce the size of the audio file to enhance the transmission speed, while maintaining a more complete original sound. Whether it is the details of the voice of the call, or the emotions in the music, it can be clearly and vividly presented.

Applying the antenna of the headphones in the remote control, rather than near the earplugs, away from the brain, greatly reduces the electromagnetic radiation on the brain, supplemented by stable wireless technology, to make it more healthier and more convenient. Headphones are provided with 10 mm diameter aeronautical composite metal diaphragm, "Aerospace Metal + PET" double-layer design, taking into account the high-frequency extension and low frequency diving performance, and bring rich details, while ensuring a mellow and solid Bass.

One-piece wire control and seamless button design prevents intrusion of dust and water droplets. Remote control box Bluetooth module with nano waterproof coating, and remote control with IPX 6 waterproof performance can protect the internal circuit board, to ensure secure usage. Headphones with waterproof sweat-proof design, whether it is sweating marathon, or rain ride, can be safe and sound. Remote control IPX 6 waterproof ensures that during the same wet environment with the deck, if the big waves immersed, remote control can still be used normally.

The iBFree Sport has Intelligent Control Technology and Mic. The In-line remote controls are compatible with Apple iOS and Android, allowing you to conveniently control Bluetooth, volume, select songs, and take calls. Superior MEMS microphone eliminates cross-talk and background static for crystal clear phone calls. iBFree Sport is fully compatible with Bluetooth enabled electronic devices like smartphones, players, tablets, laptops, desktops, and more.

The launching price of the product is INR.3999, The product carry's a 1-year warranty and is available at Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Headphonezone.in and 1MORE INDIA webstore and many leading stores across India. The Pre-Order has started on Webstore - Use code "SPORT20" and get extra 20% off for pre-orders. Available in two colors, the iBFree Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones lets you pick from Red & Black.

Product Specifications:

Type：In-Ear

Charging Time: 2hrs

Standby Time: Shutdown status (90 days), Bluetooth Connection and no audio playback (120hrs)

Talking Time: 8hrs

Music Play Time: 8hrs

Wireless Range: 10m

Bluetooth: Bluetooth Version V 4.2

Bluetooth Protocol: HFP/ HSP/ A2DP/ AVRCP

Input: 5V1A

Weight：16g

In-Line Remote Control: Included