Amazon adds new functionality for its smart assistant Alexa

Amazon has expanded its portfolio of Smart Home devices that work with Alexa. Customers can now control their Smart Home cameras, ACs, TVs and set-top boxes with just their voice. Using Amazon Echo, customers can also switch on the lamp, turn on the geyser without getting out of bed or dim the lights from the couch to watch a movie.

"With the introduction of Alexa and hands-free voice in the home, we think customers are seeing now- more than ever- that Smart Home isn't as complicated as many people once thought," said Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experience & Devices, Amazon India. We still consider ourselves at Day 1 with Alexa and the Smart Home-but we're excited by the early response from Smart Home device manufacturers and happy to offer customers with more Smart Home devices that work with Alexa".

Smart Home Cameras



Adding to the capabilities of the recently launched Echo Spot, Alexa can now show live feeds from an Alexa-compatible camera on the screen of the Echo Spot. Customers can use the Ezviz Mini O Wi-Fi Camera or the D-Link DCS-P6000LH Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera to view a camera location without lifting a finger by using your Echo Spot. Just say "Alexa, show the kids room" or "Alexa, show me the backyard."

Smart Voice Remotes



Alexa now supports Smart Voice Remotes or IR Blasters such as OakRemote from Oakter and Silvan Sirus. These smart remotes replicate the infrared codes of conventional remotes and enable customers to voice control existing devices like ACs, TVs and set-top-boxes. These devices come pre-configured for major satellite TV providers and customers can switch on/off their TVs and set-top boxes with their voice commands when paired with Alexa. Just say "Alexa, set AC temperature to 24 degrees" or "Alexa, change channel to Colors on the TV".

Alexa-enabled Smart TVs



Sony's latest Bravia Smart TV (select models) now come pre-installed with an Alexa skill to help customers control their TVs using their voice and speaking to their Echo devices. Customers will be able to switch their TV on/off, change channels, change the volume or input source and much more just by talking to Alexa. Just say "Alexa, set volume to 15 on TV" or "Alexa, change TV input source to HDMI2".

Alexa Routines



Routines allow customers to automate a series of customisable actions using a single voice command of your choice. Use the Alexa app to create Routines that automate how your Echo devices and compatible Smart Home devices work together. Just say "Alexa, movie night!" and Alexa can be programmed to switch on the TV, dim the lights and turn on the AC.