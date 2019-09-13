ENGLISH

    Amazon Alexa Event On September 25 - New Echo, Fire TV Products Expected

    By
    |

    Amazon seems to be gearing up to launch some new products soon. The company has already started sending the media invites for a September 25 launch event.

    Amazon Expected To Launch Next-Gen Alexa Devices On September 25

     

    The invite doesn't mention any information about the products which are going to be launched. However, we can expect that the company will launch its next-generation Echo and Fire TV devices. According to a previous report from Bloomberg, the company is working on some high-end Echo devices which will give direct competition to the Apple HomePod, Google Home Max, and other rival brands.

    Back in August, the company showcased some of the new Fire TV products at IFA 2019. So, we can also expect new Fire TV devices to be launched on September 25. As per the reports, this time Amazon will come up with some high-end speakers in its Echo lineup.

    Last year we saw a massive wave of products from Amazon, and it wouldn't be a surprise if it happens again. We can expect three to four Echo devices this year. As per The Verge report, the company is also expected to launch Echo input devices, Fire TV Recast, Alexa integrated microwave, and wall clock as well.

    It seems the company is looking forward to enhancing the product lineup and aiming for some good business with the new products.

    However, we recommend you to take all this piece of information with a pinch of salt because the company has not confirmed any of this. We have to sit back and wait for the official launch on September 25.

     
    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
